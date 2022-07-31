Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HSBC Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
513.70 GBX   +0.06%
05:19aHSBC urged to appoint shareholder Ping An to its board
RE
07/29HSBC : Transaction in own shares and conclusion of buy-back - Form 6-K
PU
07/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Good results from UK banks boost sentiment
HSBC urged to appoint shareholder Ping An to its board

07/31/2022 | 05:19am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong politician has urged HSBC spin off its Asia business and appoint representatives of Chinese insurer Ping An to its board, as the global lender prepares to meet with Hong Kong shareholders this week.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the bank's biggest shareholder, called on London-headquartered HSBC in April to explore strategic options such as spinning off its mainstay Asian business to unlock greater shareholder value.

Since then, the proposal has won support from some retail investors in Hong Kong who were disgruntled with dual-listed HSBC's decision to cancel its dividend payment in 2020.

"We would suggest separate out its (HSBC) Asian Business for HSBC. Bringing back primary listing in Hong Kong is the best way to protect interest for minority shareholders," Christine Fong, a district council member in Hong Kong, said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"We suffered the 2020 cancel dividend lesson, that's why we strongly support Ping An should take seats in director board of HSBC," she said.

HSBC derived about 65% of its reported profit before tax in 2021 from Asia, with Hong Kong its biggest market.

The banking giant has hired advisers including London-based boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw to assist on a review of its strategy but has not directly commented on Ping An's demands.

HSBC did not respond to Reuters request for comments immediately on Sunday.

Fong said the proposal was backed by "more than 500 HSBC retail investors".

Fong's office did not immediately respond to Reuters request for further comment.

HSBC's management will have its first physical meeting with Hong Kong shareholders on Tuesday since the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by Group Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Noel Quinn.

HSBC, which announces its mid-year results on Monday, is expected to push back the campaign initiated by Ping An, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

They said that HSBC may respond by speeding up its exit from non-core markets and deploying additional capital in Asia.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Lincoln Feast)

By Selena Li


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.06% 513.7 Delayed Quote.14.50%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.01% 159.1 Delayed Quote.-52.70%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -3.45% 46.2 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 381 M - -
Net income 2022 9 392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 219 763
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Average target price 7,68 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC14.50%123 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.11%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363