  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-04-19 am EDT
573.40 GBX   -0.21%
12:31pHsbc : response to statement by Ping An Asset Management Company
PU
12:12pHSBC urges shareholders to vote against proposed split
AN
11:51aHSBC Says Separation of Business Would Lead to Loss of Material Value for Shareholders
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC urges shareholders to vote against proposed split

04/19/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
(Alliance News) - HSBC Holdings PLC on Wednesday reached out to shareholders, urging them to vote down a proposal by its largest stakeholder, Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Co of China Ltd, to split the business.

It comes after Ping An on Tuesday ramped up pressure over its break-up strategy that it claims is necessary to improve performance at London-based HSBC.

Responding, the Asia-focused lender wrote in a letter to shareholders that "the board strongly believes that HSBC should focus on executing the current strategy that is delivering".

HSBC argued this was "the best and safest way to continue to deliver substantially more value for shareholders over the coming years".

It called on shareholders to vote against the proposal at the bank's annual general meeting on May 5.

In a rare public statement Tuesday, Ping An had said HSBC was lagging behind international peers and a recent improvement in performance was tied to rising interest rates, which have now peaked.

Ping An outlined revised proposals for restructuring that highlight HSBC's precarious position as US-China tensions rise, with some observers doubting whether Europe's largest lender can continue to straddle East and West.

source: AFP

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.21% 573.4 Delayed Quote.11.42%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -1.18% 54.25 Delayed Quote.6.29%
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 318 M - -
Net income 2023 23 329 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,67x
Yield 2023 8,20%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,14 $
Average target price 8,76 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC11.42%140 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
