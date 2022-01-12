Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:35:04 am
495 GBX   +0.58%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6440P

01/12/2022 | 12:13am EST
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01/11Spain Sells EUR10 Billion in New April 2032 Government Bond -- Update
DJ
01/11HSBC HLDGS : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/11Spain Sells EUR10 Billion in New April 2032 Government Bond
DJ
01/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation, Rate -3-
DJ
01/10INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Hsbc raises target price to eur 3.2 from eur 3.1
RE
01/10Stocks Start Week Mostly Lower, Nasdaq Erases Losses in Late-Session Recovery
MT
01/10Wall Street closes lower with Nasdaq staging late session comeback
RE
01/10Saudi National Bank plans inaugural 'sustainable' sukuk
RE
01/10Equities Slump Midday With Technology Selloff
MT
01/10Nike Shares Drop After HSBC Downgrade
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 784 M - -
Net income 2021 12 256 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 223 448
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6,75 $
Average target price 6,84 $
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC10.33%134 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.34%196 201