Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
HSBC Holdings plc
News
Summary
HSBA
GB0005405286
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
(HSBA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
01/11 11:35:04 am
495
GBX
+0.58%
Spain Sells EUR10 Billion in New April 2032 Government Bond -- Update
DJ
HSBC HLDGS
: Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
Spain Sells EUR10 Billion in New April 2032 Government Bond
DJ
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6440P
01/12/2022 | 12:13am EST
01/12/2022 | 12:13am EST
© Reuters 2022
Spain Sells EUR10 Billion in New April 2032 Government Bond -- Update
DJ
HSBC HLDGS
: Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
Spain Sells EUR10 Billion in New April 2032 Government Bond
DJ
01/11
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING
: Inflation, Rate -3-
DJ
01/10
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
: Hsbc raises target price to eur 3.2 from eur 3.1
RE
01/10
Stocks Start Week Mostly Lower, Nasdaq Erases Losses in Late-Session Recovery
MT
01/10
Wall Street closes lower with Nasdaq staging late session comeback
RE
01/10
Saudi National Bank plans inaugural 'sustainable' sukuk
RE
01/10
Equities Slump Midday With Technology Selloff
MT
01/10
Nike Shares Drop After HSBC Downgrade
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01/11
HSBC HLDGS
: Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/07
HSBC HLDGS
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/05
Bank of America Raises HSBC PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
49 784 M
-
-
Net income 2021
12 256 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,4x
Yield 2021
3,72%
Capitalization
136 B
136 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,60x
Nbr of Employees
223 448
Free-Float
98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
6,75 $
Average target price
6,84 $
Spread / Average Target
1,43%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker
Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk
Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw
Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
10.33%
134 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
5.56%
494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
9.98%
400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
5.23%
252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
15.36%
220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
2.34%
196 201
