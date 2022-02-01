Log in
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/01 10:50:29 am
543.35 GBX   +2.99%
10:10aFACTBOX-GIVING UP GILTS : how the Bank of England plans to reverse QE
RE
04:04aHSBC Buys Back Nearly 4 Million More Shares
MT
01:21aReady? HSBC invests in UK video games in sign of sector growth
AQ
Italy Plans to Launch New May 2033 BTPei, Hires Banks for Transaction

02/01/2022 | 10:30am EST
By Emese Bartha


Italy has hired banks for the syndicated launch of a new long 10-year bond indexed to eurozone HICP ex-tobacco, with maturity in May 2033, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday.

The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, it said.

The BTPei auction scheduled for Feb. 23 could be cancelled due to the upcoming syndication, it added.

The banks hired for the transaction are BofA Securities, Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1029ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 025 M - -
Net income 2021 12 283 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 143 B 142 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 223 448
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC17.60%142 283
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%437 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%372 711
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 943
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%209 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 801