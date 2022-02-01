Italy Plans to Launch New May 2033 BTPei, Hires Banks for Transaction

By Emese Bartha

Italy has hired banks for the syndicated launch of a new long 10-year bond indexed to eurozone HICP ex-tobacco, with maturity in May 2033, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday.

The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, it said.

The BTPei auction scheduled for Feb. 23 could be cancelled due to the upcoming syndication, it added.

The banks hired for the transaction are BofA Securities, Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

