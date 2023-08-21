HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.8%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - investment, financing and market banking (29.7%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; - commercial banking (26.5%). At the end of 2021, the group had USD 1,710.6 billion in current deposits and USD 1,045.8 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks