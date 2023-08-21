(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Jefferies raises Tesco price target to 320 (310) pence - 'buy'
----------
BofA raises BAE Systems price target to 1,175 (1,163) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Beazley price target to 800 (815) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises HSBC price target to 1,000 (930) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering price target to 8,805 (9,145) pence - 'underperform'
----------
SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM
----------
UBS raises Card Factory price target to 110 (94) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Berenberg cuts ITM Power price target to 90 (95) pence - 'hold'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.