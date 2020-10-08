Log in
Judge upholds majority of Canada's privilege claims in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

10/08/2020 | 11:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver

(Reuters) - A judge has upheld the majority of Canada's privilege claims over documents sought by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her U.S. extradition case, Canada's justice department said late on Thursday.

In August Meng's lawyers argued for the release of more confidential documents relating to her December 2018 arrest in Vancouver, including emails between Canadian and American authorities, to support their claim that her rights were violated by the authorities.

Lawyers representing David Lametti, Canada's justice minister and attorney general, had handed over some documents requested by Meng's lawyers, but have declined to release additional documents claiming solicitor-client and litigation privilege.

The Canadian Department of Justice said in a statement that Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court "upheld a majority of Canada's privilege claims."

"Canada respects the decision... and the court process that led to this decision," the statement added.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia on a warrant from the United States, charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC on Huawei's [HWT.UL] business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

Huawei lawyers were also denied access to related documents by a federal court ruling that came down in Canada's favour in August. Government lawyers had argued that releasing the documents would threaten national security and a federal judge agreed, saying the information requested was not relevant to Meng's arrest.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The text of the decision was not immediately available from the B.C. Supreme Court.

Meng is set to next appear in court on Oct. 26, as hearings continue over whether Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while arresting her. The extradition hearings are expected to last until April 2021.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Moira Warburton

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 135 M - -
Net income 2020 3 557 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 82 344 M 82 258 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,65 $
Last Close Price 4,06 $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-46.93%82 558
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.46%303 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.67%240 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.34%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 106
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 490
