LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Thursday evening:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Credit Suisse cuts HSBC price target to 585 (590) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Barratt Developments price target to 490 (530) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy' ('hold') - price target 1,148 (1,695) pence
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux raises Pearson price target to 925 (850) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies cuts Asos price target to 625 (775) pence - 'hold'
----------
Berenberg cuts Genuit group price target to 370 (470) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Travis Perkins price target to 811 (833) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises Bellway price target to 2,660 (2,640) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC raises Beazley price target to 675 (650) pence - 'outperform'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Barclays cuts THG holding price target to 50 (55) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts THG holding price target to 38 (39) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.