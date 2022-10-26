Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05 2022-10-26 am EDT
436.20 GBX   -1.46%
05:01aHSBC HLDGS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:56aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy'
AI
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Barclays and StanChart quarterly profit improves
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy'

10/26/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Thursday evening:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Credit Suisse cuts HSBC price target to 585 (590) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Barratt Developments price target to 490 (530) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy' ('hold') - price target 1,148 (1,695) pence

----------

Kepler Cheuvreux raises Pearson price target to 925 (850) pence - 'hold'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies cuts Asos price target to 625 (775) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg cuts Genuit group price target to 370 (470) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Travis Perkins price target to 811 (833) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan raises Bellway price target to 2,660 (2,640) pence - 'overweight'

----------

RBC raises Beazley price target to 675 (650) pence - 'outperform'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Barclays cuts THG holding price target to 50 (55) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts THG holding price target to 38 (39) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -0.51% 593.5 Delayed Quote.-75.37%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.42% 147.82 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 3.11% 384.8 Delayed Quote.-50.15%
BEAZLEY PLC 2.18% 632.5 Delayed Quote.32.75%
BELLWAY P.L.C. 2.01% 1903.5 Delayed Quote.-43.97%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.96% 4.834 Delayed Quote.-46.03%
FTSE 100 -0.30% 6993.41 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.85% 17982.44 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
GENUIT GROUP PLC 0.73% 276 Delayed Quote.-53.24%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.31% 780.2 Delayed Quote.-42.66%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.52% 435.35 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
PEARSON PLC -0.29% 954.4 Delayed Quote.56.13%
THG PLC -2.20% 53.616 Delayed Quote.-76.08%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 1.25% 844.6 Delayed Quote.-46.30%
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05:01aHSBC HLDGS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:56aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'bu..
AI
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Barclays and StanChart quarterly profit improves
AI
01:21aRate rises bulk up bank profits
AQ
12:15aMoody's Cuts Outlook On British Banks Amid UK's Negative Sovereign Debt Rating
MT
10/25EU Bourses Close Higher Tuesday; HSBC Drags FTSE 100 Lower
MT
10/25HSBC says strong buyer interest helped prompt strategic review of Canadian division
AQ
10/25LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Pound strengthens as new UK PM promises stabili..
AI
10/25Global markets live: HSBC, General Motors 3M, UPS, Apple...
MS
10/25Hsbc : 3Q 2022 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 023 M - -
Net income 2022 13 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 5,94%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 218 866
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,09 $
Average target price 7,68 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Yi Chien Liao Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georges Elhedery Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gregory L. Guyett Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Matos Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-1.34%100 381
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934