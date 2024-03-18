(Alliance News) - Marks & Spencer Group PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC are preparing plans to announce a new seven-year deal that includes the creation of a loyalty "superapp", Sky News reported Sunday.

The London-based retailer and the London-based Asia-focused lender will soon announce a new long-term relationship agreement. HSBC's UK arm owns M&S Bank.

Sky reported sources said that long-running talks between the companies focused on concluding a deal before their current contract expires within weeks' time.

https://news.sky.com/story/m-s-in-talks-to-create-banking-and-loyalty-superapp-13095781

M&S's long-term goal was to establish a "superapp" that includes payments, financial services and the Sparks loyalty rewards programme.

The plans are contrary to competing retailers Tesco PLC and J Sainsbury PLC, which have announced that they seek to exit the financial services business.

HSBC shares closed virtually flat at 586.20 pence each on Friday in London, while M&S shares closed 0.7% higher at 246.40p each.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.