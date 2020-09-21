Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) in the Wake of Money Laundering Allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:42am EDT

Labaton Sucharow a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC).

On September 20, Buzzfeed reported a comprehensive investigation of global financial institutions, having obtained "twenty-two thousand pages of never-before-released government documents." Among the documents were more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports, or SARs, which banks and other financial institutions submitted to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, when they observe transactions that suggest money laundering or other illegal activity. Such reports can support investigations and intelligence gathering — but by themselves they are not evidence of a crime. The FinCen files included suspicious activity reports filed by nearly 90 financial institutions.

The FinCEN Files investigation reveals that global financial institutions, including HSBC, appeared to have facilitated $2 trillion of suspicious transactions that were flagged to the U.S. government over nearly two decades.

The report said banks such as HSBC, among others, engaged with and facilitated the movement of criminal money even after raising their suspicions.

On September 21, premarket, HSBC was trading down on heavy volume.

If you are a current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of HSBC and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
09:48aDow Opens Lower, S&P 500 Losses Accelerate
DJ
09:48aUBS eying new acquisition, Deutsche Bank’s suspicious transactions
09:42aNATIONAL LITIGATION FIRM LABATON SUC : HSBC) in the Wake of Money Laundering All..
BU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:47aBritain says has taken robust action to stop dirty money
RE
08:39aHSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows
RE
08:36aHSBC : shares hit 25-year low after fraud allegations
AQ
08:31aStock Futures Point to Acceleration in S&P 500's Losses
DJ
07:54aEUROPE : As virus cases rise, European shares fall
RE
07:54aStock Futures Point to Acceleration in S&P 500's Losses
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 265 M - -
Net income 2020 3 719 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 79 539 M 79 791 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,85 $
Last Close Price 3,93 $
Spread / Highest target 89,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-48.64%79 791
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group