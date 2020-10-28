Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Department

The DOJ, making preparations for potential litigation, could soon decide whether it will sue to block Visa's purchase of the fintech firm. 

 
Equitable Reaches Deal With Venerable to Reinsure $12 Billion in Annuities

Equitable has entered an agreement with Venerable for the privately held company to reinsure 114,000 variable-annuity policies sold between 2006 and 2008. 

 
RBA Board Member Says Central Bank Not Lacking in Firepower

The Reserve Bank of Australia has scope to ease monetary policy settings further if it wants, and any suggestion that its firepower has run out can be dismissed, Ian Harper, a member of the central bank's policy-setting board said. 

 
Proposal Would Broaden Transactions Recorded Under Anti-Money-Laundering Rule

A proposed anti-money-laundering rule change would lower the threshold for when information on senders and receivers of international financial transfers is collected and passed along to other financial institution. 

 
SEC Corporation Finance Director William Hinman Plans to Step Down This Year

The exit is part of the usual wave of departures from federal regulatory agencies at the end of a presidential term. 

 
HSBC, Santander Signal Cautious Optimism

The two global lenders are the latest to strike an upbeat tone despite the continuing pandemic impact. 

 
Lenders Cracking Down on Delinquent Mall Owners

As many landlords struggle amid the pandemic and miss payments, some banks and other lenders think it is time to start cracking down on delinquent mall owners. 

 
A Broken Up AIG Would Still Have Work to Do

AIG's property-and-casualty unit could fetch a better valuation on its own, but it will likely still trail its rivals for now. 

 
Bipartisan Retirement Bill Offers Later Withdrawals, Paths to Lost Accounts

A new proposal contains a broad mix of measures to encourage retirement savings, with a grab bag of incentives and relaxed restrictions. 

 
Global Banks in Hong Kong Breathe Easier Over U.S. Sanctions

U.S. sanctions over Hong Kong are likely to pose fewer headaches for international banks operating in the financial hub than first feared, lawyers say.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0015ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:12aHSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's a..
RE
10/27HSBC : Publication of Base Prospectus Supplement - Announcement made to the HK s..
PU
10/27Bank loans scrutinized for harm to wildlife as well as climate
RE
10/27Shares of Banks and Lenders Fall Amid Concerns About Economic Recovery -- Fin..
DJ
10/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/27HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's a..
RE
10/27What are the likely implications of a Biden presidency for Canada?
RE
10/27HSBC : Publication of Base Prospectus Supplement
PU
10/27EUROPE : European stocks hit one-month low as virus fears dominate
RE
10/27London stocks slide as new coronavirus curbs dent mood
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 051 M - -
Net income 2020 3 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86 768 M 87 055 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,64 $
Last Close Price 4,30 $
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-44.23%84 221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.37%308 600
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%255 070
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%212 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.64%189 129
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.64%150 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group