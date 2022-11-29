Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:47 2022-11-29 am EST
509.60 GBX   +4.30%
TOPS NEWS: HSBC agrees sale of Canadian arm to Royal Bank of Canada

11/29/2022 | 07:36am EST
(Alliance News) - HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday said its subsidiary HSBC Overseas Holdings UK Ltd agreed to sell its Canadian banking business to the Royal Bank of Canada.

The Asia-focused lender said the Royal Bank of Canada will acquire 100% of the issued common equity of HSBC Canada for a cash consideration of CAD13.50 billion, which is around USD10.10 billion.

HSBC said it estimated a pre-tax gain of USD5.70 billion for the sale.

The sale follows a strategic review of HSBC Canada, which HSBC said considered the branch's relatively low market share and the group's ability to invest in HSBC Canada's expansion and growth in other markets. HSBC said the best course of action was to sell the business.

The group continues to target an average tangible equity return of at least 12% from 2023, excluding the gain on this transaction.

HSBC's dividend approach for 2023 and 2024 remains a targeted payout ratio of 50%, excluding gains on disposal.

"Our group strategy is unchanged, and closing this transaction will free up additional capital to invest in growing our core businesses and to return to shareholders," HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn said.

HSBC shares were up 4.0% to 507.90 pence on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.74157 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.03% 507.9 Delayed Quote.8.90%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.19% 133.21 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.03% 1.3482 Delayed Quote.6.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 087 M - -
Net income 2022 13 741 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,61x
Yield 2022 5,12%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Average target price 7,55 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC8.90%115 956
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450