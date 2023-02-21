Trending : HSBC Posts Sharp Profit Rise; Hong Kong Shares End Lower

0758 GMT - HSBC Holdings PLC is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after it posted fourth-quarter earnings. The London-based, Asia-focused bank said Tuesday that profit totaled $4.62 billion in the final quarter of 2022 compared with $1.79 billion in the same period a year earlier. The bank added that it would pay a special dividend of 21 cents a share once the sale of its banking business in Canada is completed and that it will return to issuing quarterly dividends starting this year. Shares in Hong Kong rose in the early afternoon after having started the day in the red, but slid into negative territory later in the session, ending the day down 2.4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

