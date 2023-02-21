Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:32:25 2023-02-21 am EST
614.50 GBX   -1.00%
03:30aHsbc : Annual Results 2022 media release
PU
03:15aTrending : HSBC Posts Sharp Profit Rise; Hong Kong Shares End Lower
DJ
02:42aHSBC cuts staff bonus pool, lifts CEO Quinn's total pay
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : HSBC Posts Sharp Profit Rise; Hong Kong Shares End Lower

02/21/2023 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0758 GMT - HSBC Holdings PLC is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after it posted fourth-quarter earnings. The London-based, Asia-focused bank said Tuesday that profit totaled $4.62 billion in the final quarter of 2022 compared with $1.79 billion in the same period a year earlier. The bank added that it would pay a special dividend of 21 cents a share once the sale of its banking business in Canada is completed and that it will return to issuing quarterly dividends starting this year. Shares in Hong Kong rose in the early afternoon after having started the day in the red, but slid into negative territory later in the session, ending the day down 2.4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0314ET

All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
03:30aHsbc : Annual Results 2022 media release
PU
03:15aTrending : HSBC Posts Sharp Profit Rise; Hong Kong Shares End Lower
DJ
02:42aHSBC cuts staff bonus pool, lifts CEO Quinn's total pay
RE
02:38aHSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
02:22aHSBC's Q4 Attributable Profit More Than Doubles as Rising Interest Rates Lift Earnings
MT
02:18aHSBC HLDGS : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:08aEarnings Flash (HSBA.L) HSBC HOLDINGS Reports FY22 Revenue $51.73B
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (HSBA.L) HSBC HOLDINGS Reports FY22 EPS $0.74
MT
02:02aStocks called lower ahead of PMI readings
AN
01:46aHSBC CEO: China property market outlook on the mend
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 277 M - -
Net income 2022 13 683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,47 $
Average target price 8,19 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC20.36%147 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693