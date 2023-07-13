  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:45:03 2023-07-13 am EDT Intraday chart for HSBC Holdings plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
614.00 GBX -0.29% +0.67% +19.16%
01:30pm UK stress tests takeaway Alphavalue
08:00am -HSBC builds up China green finance, bonds teams in funds push - sources RE

UK stress tests takeaway

Today at 07:30 am

Latest news about HSBC Holdings plc

Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.8%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - investment, financing and market banking (29.7%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; - commercial banking (26.5%). At the end of 2021, the group had USD 1,710.6 billion in current deposits and USD 1,045.8 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-07-31 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
8.002USD
Average target price
9.571USD
Spread / Average Target
+19.61%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Chart Analysis HSBC Holdings plc
+19.02% 156 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Chart Analysis Wells Fargo & Company
+4.77% 162 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Bank of China Limited
-2.82% 145 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
Chart Analysis China Construction Bank Corporation
-10.22% 143 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Chart Analysis Royal Bank of Canada
-0.96% 134 B $
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.
-10.90% 115 B $
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Chart Analysis The Toronto-Dominion Bank
-6.39% 115 B $
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Chart Analysis Commonwealth Bank of Australia
-1.93% 113 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis HDFC Bank Limited
+0.80% 111 B $
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Chart Analysis Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
+19.46% 92 956 M $
Other Banks
