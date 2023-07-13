Equities HSBA GB0005405286
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:45:03 2023-07-13 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|614.00 GBX
|-0.29%
|+0.67%
|+19.16%
|01:30pm
|UK stress tests takeaway
|08:00am
|-HSBC builds up China green finance, bonds teams in funds push - sources
|RE
UK stress tests takeaway
Today at 07:30 am
Latest news about HSBC Holdings plc
Chart HSBC Holdings plc
Company Profile
More about the company
HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.8%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - investment, financing and market banking (29.7%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; - commercial banking (26.5%). At the end of 2021, the group had USD 1,710.6 billion in current deposits and USD 1,045.8 billion in current credits.Read more
SectorBanks
Calendar
2023-07-31 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
8.002USD
Average target price
9.571USD
Spread / Average Target
+19.61%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Banks
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.02%
|156 B $
|+4.77%
|162 B $
|-2.82%
|145 B $
|-10.22%
|143 B $
|-0.96%
|134 B $
|-10.90%
|115 B $
|-6.39%
|115 B $
|-1.93%
|113 B $
|+0.80%
|111 B $
|+19.46%
|92 956 M $