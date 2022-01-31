Log in
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNICREDIT: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17 FROM EUR 16.2…

01/31/2022 | 12:21am EST
UNICREDIT: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17 FROM EUR 16.2


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 022 M - -
Net income 2021 12 281 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 223 448
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 7,08 $
Average target price 7,32 $
Spread / Average Target 3,35%
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC17.75%143 821
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910