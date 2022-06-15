Hsin Kuang Steel : Announcement HKS the date for dividend distribution of ordinary share.
06/15/2022 | 01:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Hsin Kuang Steel co. LTD.,
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
12:58:38
Subject
Announcement HKS the date for dividend
distribution of ordinary share.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The total amount of common stock cash dividends is NT$1,284,585,364
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) August 5, 2022 as the payment date of Cash dividend.
(2). The dividend rate per share is NTD 4 per share in cash.
Hsin Kuang Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:12:00 UTC.