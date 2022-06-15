Log in
    2031   TW0002031002

HSIN KUANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(2031)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
46.85 TWD   -0.85%
01:13aHSIN KUANG STEEL : HKS Shareholders' Meeting Resolutions
PU
05/10Hsin Kuang Steel Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/16Hsin Kuang Steel Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Hsin Kuang Steel : Announcement HKS the date for dividend distribution of ordinary share.

06/15/2022 | 01:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hsin Kuang Steel co. LTD.,
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 12:58:38
Subject 
 Announcement HKS  the date for dividend
distribution of ordinary share.
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 The total amount of common stock cash dividends is NT$1,284,585,364
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1)  August 5, 2022 as the payment date of Cash dividend.
 (2). The dividend rate per share is NTD 4 per share in cash.

Disclaimer

Hsin Kuang Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
