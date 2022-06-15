Hsin Kuang Steel : HKS Shareholders' Meeting Resolutions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved allotment of cash dividends of NT$4 per common share. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments to HKS's Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendments to HKS's Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets Approved the amendments to HKS's Endorsement and Guarantee Making Procedure. Approved the amendments to HKS's Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders' Meeting. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements, in which the annual consolidated revenue is approximately NT$14,130.4 million, the net profit after tax is approximately NT$2,770.84 million, and the earnings per share are NT$14.13 billion. NT$8.62. 2.Approved to distribute cash dividends of NT$1,284,585,364 to shareholders, calculated on the basis of the number of 321,146,341 issued shares entitled to participate in the distribution on the date when the company's shareholders' meeting is closed, and each share can be distributed with a cash dividend of NT$4.