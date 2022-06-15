Hsin Kuang Steel : HKS resolution of the board of directors.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15 2.Company name:HSIN KUANG STEEL CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:NA 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: HKS held a board meeting today, and the important resolutions are as follows: (1) Approval of the ex-dividend base date and payment date. (2) Approve the carbon inventory and verification plan of the HKS and its subsidiaries.