Hsin Kuang Steel : HKS resolution of the board of directors.
06/15/2022 | 01:13am EDT
Provided by: Hsin Kuang Steel co. LTD.,
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
12:57:59
Subject
HKS resolution of the board of directors.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Company name:HSIN KUANG STEEL CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
HKS held a board meeting today, and the important resolutions are as
follows:
(1) Approval of the ex-dividend base date and payment date.
(2) Approve the carbon inventory and verification plan of the HKS
and its subsidiaries.
