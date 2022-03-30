Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hsing Ta Cement Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.

Hsing Ta Cement : Announcement of 2021 Consolidated Financial Statement approved by Board of Directors.

03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hsing Ta Cement Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 15:27:25
Subject 
 Announcement of 2021 Consolidated Financial Statement
approved by Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/30
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/30
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,378,229
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,202,927
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,757,542
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,838,974
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,212,790
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):862,861
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.52
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,702,345
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,849,173
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):7,830,858
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Hsing Ta Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7 593 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2020 1 004 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net cash 2020 3 460 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,85x
Yield 2020 7,50%
Capitalization 6 959 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hsing Ta Cement Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ta Kuan Yang General Manager
Ping Chu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Hsiung Yang Chairman
Cheng Ting Chen Independent Director
Cheng Tong Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.-2.16%242
HOLCIM LTD0.11%30 405
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.13%30 144
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-17.77%17 142
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-25.14%13 838
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-12.38%11 281