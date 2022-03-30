Hsing Ta Cement : Announcement of 2021 Consolidated Financial Statement approved by Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/30 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/30 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):7,378,229 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,202,927 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,757,542 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,838,974 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,212,790 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):862,861 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.52 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,702,345 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):1,849,173 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):7,830,858 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A