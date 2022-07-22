Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hsing Ta Cement Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1109   TW0001109007

HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.

(1109)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
19.75 TWD   +0.25%
02:24aHSING TA CEMENT : Announcement of the company's 4th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
07/20HSING TA CEMENT : Announcement of Adjustmet to the cash dividends payout ratio.
PU
06/27HSING TA CEMENT : Announcement of HsingTa's Chairman made decision change the Ex-dividend Record Date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hsing Ta Cement : Announcement of the company's 4th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hsing Ta Cement Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 14:11:10
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's 4th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):3,986,188,230
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/23~2022/07/22
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):6,839,157
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):15.00~23.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:111/06/14~111/07/19
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):799,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):15,755,532
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):19.72
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):799,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.23%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase: In the
interest of protecting shareholder rights while following the
market mechanism, the Company repurchased the shares in batches based
on share price changes and volume. Therefore, the repurchase was not
executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Hsing Ta Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 7 378 M - -
Net income 2021 863 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 6 754 M 226 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hsing Ta Cement Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ta Kuan Yang General Manager
Ping Chu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Hsiung Yang Chairman
Cheng Ting Chen Independent Director
Cheng Tong Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSING TA CEMENT CO., LTD.-5.05%226
HOLCIM LTD-9.14%26 242
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-12.20%26 103
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-23.25%15 224
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.11%10 764
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-40.78%10 569