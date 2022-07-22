Hsing Ta Cement : Announcement of the company's 4th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: Hsing Ta Cement Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
14:11:10
Subject
Announcement of the company's 4th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):3,986,188,230
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/23~2022/07/22
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):6,839,157
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):15.00~23.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:111/06/14~111/07/19
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):799,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):15,755,532
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):19.72
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):799,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.23%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase: In the
interest of protecting shareholder rights while following the
market mechanism, the Company repurchased the shares in batches based
on share price changes and volume. Therefore, the repurchase was not
executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
