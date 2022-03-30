Hsing Ta Cement : Announcement of the company's financial& accounting officer approved by Board of Directors.

|
Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):financial& accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:non
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:TSAI,SU-CHIU/
financial& accounting manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)HsingTa has released material informatiom on 2022/02/14
to announce the change of financial & accounting officer.
(2)This case was approved by HsingTa director meeting on 2022/03/30.