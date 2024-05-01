May 1 (Reuters) - HSS Hire Group PLC:
* MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT FULL YEAR EBITA WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.248 GBX
|-0.15%
|-1.20%
|-29.40%
|08:12am
|Earnings Flash (HSS.L) HSS HIRE GROUP Posts FY23 Revenue GBP349.1M
|MT
|08:11am
|Earnings Flash (HSS.L) HSS HIRE GROUP Posts FY23 EPS GBX0.58
|MT
May 1 (Reuters) - HSS Hire Group PLC:
* MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT FULL YEAR EBITA WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS
|Earnings Flash (HSS.L) HSS HIRE GROUP Posts FY23 Revenue GBP349.1M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (HSS.L) HSS HIRE GROUP Posts FY23 EPS GBX0.58
|MT
|HSS Hire Group Says FY EBITA Will Be In Line With Market Expectations
|RE
|FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.2% as ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged
|DJ
|EARNINGS AND TRADING: Belvoir, Property Franchise merger now effective
|AN
|HSS Hire Group to Sell Power Generator Businesses for GBP23 Million
|MT
|FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Slightly Up as Gilt Yields Weigh on Index
|DJ
|HSS Hire Group plc Announces Interim Dividend for the 26 Week Period Ended 1 July 2023, Payable on 3 November 2023
|CI
|HSS Hire interim profit falls amid higher costs but raises payout
|AN
|European stocks fall but dollar rises on unease
|AN
|HSS Hire Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 01, 2023
|CI
|HSS Hire stays on track following positive trade momentum
|AN
|FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles
|DJ
|EARNINGS UPDATES: HSS Hire profit multiplies; Maintel swings to loss
|AN
|NatWest's 1Q Income, Profit Seen Rising by a Fourth on Year
|DJ
|Sterling, Euro Could Rise But Gains May Be Limited
|DJ
|Barclays Tops FTSE 100 After Corporate, Investment Banking-Driven 1Q Beat
|DJ
|FTSE 100 Trades Flat as Investors Wade Through Earnings
|DJ
|St. James's Place Tumbles to the Bottom of the FTSE 100 After 1Q Miss
|DJ
|Earnings Flash (HSS.L) HSS HIRE GROUP Reports FY22 EPS GBX2.83
|MT
|Earnings Flash (HSS.L) HSS HIRE GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP332.8M
|MT
|HSS Hire Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness
|DJ
|Abrdn UK Smaller half year net asset value falls
|AN
|M&G Faces Questions on Macquarie's Reported Interest at Its 2022 Results
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-29.40%
|72.93M
|+16.49%
|44.48B
|+6.96%
|31.93B
|+13.68%
|16.54B
|-16.94%
|7.04B
|+19.79%
|5.6B
|-3.94%
|4.06B
|-4.18%
|3.63B
|-10.83%
|2.62B
|+16.36%
|2.13B