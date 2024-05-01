HSS Hire Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland through a nationwide network. It offers a one-stop shop for all equipment through a combination of its complementary rental and re-hire business to a diverse, predominantly Business-to-business (B2B) customer base serving a range of end markets and activities. The Company operates through three segments: ProService, Operations and Ireland. The Companyâs HSS ProService business, through its technology platform and its sales channels, extends the range of services it offers and enables more customers to self-serve, improving loyalty and increasing the share of the wallet. Its HSS Operations business continues to benefit from the route optimization software, Satalia. It has also created a digital service portal for its technicians to use when servicing its equipment, providing enhanced information, and improving process adherence.

Sector Business Support Services