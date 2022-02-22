HT&E : Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

Full year ended 31 December 2021

HT&E Limited

A.B.N. 95 008 637 643

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET only 2021 2020 Key Financial Information $'m $'m Revenue from ordinary activities up 15% 225.0 196.1 Net profit/(loss) attributable to members of the Company up 135% 14.8 (42.5) Refer to separate market announcement and presentation for further details and commentary on the results for the year. use Dividend Information Franked Amount amount per Dividends per share share Interim dividend per share (paid 15 September 2021) 3.5 cents 3.5 cents Final dividend per share 3.9 cents 3.9 cents Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend 1 March 2022 Date dividend payable 23 March 2022 There is no foreign conduit income attributed to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend re-investment plan remains suspended for the interim and final dividend. 2021 2020 Net tangible assets per share $ $ Net tangible assets per ordinary share 0.35 0.30 personal

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the attached Annual Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements and notes which have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

ForFurther information regarding the Company and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the Company's website, www.htande.com.au

Approved for release by the Board of Directors.