    HT1   AU000000HT18

HT&E LIMITED

(HT1)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:39 am
1.93 AUD   -6.31%
HT&E : Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report
PU
HT&E : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance
PU
HT&E Limited Appoints Alison Cameron as Director
CI
HT&E : Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

Full year ended 31 December 2021

HT&E Limited

A.B.N. 95 008 637 643

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

only

2021

2020

Key Financial Information

$'m

$'m

Revenue from ordinary activities

up

15%

225.0

196.1

Net profit/(loss) attributable to members of the Company

up

135%

14.8

(42.5)

Refer to separate market announcement and presentation for further details and commentary on the results for the year.

use

Dividend Information

Franked

Amount

amount per

Dividends

per share

share

Interim dividend per share (paid 15 September 2021)

3.5 cents

3.5 cents

Final dividend per share

3.9 cents

3.9 cents

Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend

1 March 2022

Date dividend payable

23 March 2022

There is no foreign conduit income attributed to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The dividend re-investment plan remains suspended for the interim and final dividend.

2021

2020

Net tangible assets per share

$

$

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

0.35

0.30

personal

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the attached Annual Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements and notes which have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

ForFurther information regarding the Company and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the Company's website, www.htande.com.au

Approved for release by the Board of Directors.

For personal use only

Annual Report

2021

Defining Audio

For personal use only

HT&E Annual Report 2021

Creating  Connections that Count

HT&E owns Australia's leading audio company, ARN, providing the most complete audio experience for our listeners and the most comprehensive audio solutions for our partners. The Group also maintains a number of other investments, including a 25% interest in the secure messaging business, Soprano and outdoor assets in Hong Kong.

Australia's leaders

Content

Commercialisation

Distribution

in audio

Committed to live

& Partnerships

Everywhere our

& local

Innovations that

listeners are

accelerate the business

Broadcast Networks

Digital streaming,

Broadcast radio

and DAB+

Intelligent and secure business mobile messaging software solutions for enterprises and governments worldwide

On-air talent

An agency creating ideas that change the way people feel about brands

Pioneer of the highest quality innovation and premium connected on-thego advertising solutions

Podcasting

Robin, Terry & Kip - KIIS 97.3 Brisbane

01

personal use only

We are everywhere our listeners are, providing the greatest breadth and depth of audio content in Australia.

91m

5.4m

Streaming

Radio audience nationally

listening hours

(weekly)1

(+12% YoY)4

1.8m

Digital websites reach

(monthly)2

+64%

2.17m

Podcast

iHeartRadio registered users

downloads5

(lifetime)3

  1. GfK Radio Ratings, S8 2021, SMBAP, ARN AM/FM/DAB, Mon-Sun5:30-12mn (cume), p10+.
  2. Google Analytics: Website Page Impressions, All Devices, Australia, station websites include KIIS
    Network, PG Network (excluding 4KQ), Edge (not de-duped): Nov 2021).
  3. Adobe Analytics, iHeartRadio Australia Registration Data, Lifetime Users, Unique Visitors, Dec 21.
  4. AdsWizz Audiometrix, Total Radio Streaming, Total Listening Hours 2021 v 2020.
  5. Triton, ARN Network Total, Jan-Dec 2021 vs Jan-Dec 2020.

ARN is home to Australia's:

#1

Metro Radio

Network*

#1

Podcast

Network^

Most

established digital audio platform

  • Source: GfK, S8-2021, SMBAP, 05:30-23:59, P10+, AM/FM/DAB+, Based on Share.
  • Source: The Australian Podcast Ranker, Triton Digital, December 2021.

For

In this report

02

Strategic Report

29

Directors' Report

02

Delivering our strategy

35

Remuneration Report

04

Chairman's letter 2021

51

Financial Report

06

CEO's letter 2021

51

Auditor's Independence Declaration

08

Operating & Financial Review

52

Consolidated Financial Statements

12

Review of Operations

107

Directors' Declaration

16

Our people & culture

108

Independent Auditor's Report

20

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

113

Shareholder Information

26

Board of Directors

116

Corporate Directory

28

Senior management team

advertisers a gateway to develop deeper connections in the booming world of audio.
To accelerate our strategic intent, we believe media companies of the future will need to continually evolve their audience and advertiser engagement.

02

Delivering our strategy

In 2021, HT&E delivered on its strategic onlyfocus by strengthening core Australian

radio operations and investing in its digital audio growth strategy.

We deliver Australia's most complete audio offering and the business is

usexceptionally well positioned to take advantage of future audio opportunities and improving advertising sentiment.

Our goal is to build the best broadcast radio and digital audio business in

A stralia, offering our audiences and

HT&E Annual Report 2021

Three pillars for growth:

  1. Live and local content delivered by Australia's best talent, and supported by brands that people know and trust.
  2. Distributed across our comprehensive network of broadcast radio stations and on iHeartRadio, Australia's most established digital audio platform.
  3. Commercialised through a suite of innovative, data and technology led products and partnerships.

Our strategic

Our critical

personal

priorities

focus areas

Scale of

Radio listenership continues to grow and we are the leading metropolitan radio network in Australia.

audiences

The acquisition from Grant Broadcasters of a regional radio network (ARN Regional), creates a truly

national broadcast network of scale made up of 58 stations across 33 markets. The acquisition of

certain radio operations and assets from Grant Broadcasters, the leading regional radio operator

in Australia, creates a truly national broadcast network of scale made up of 58 stations across

33 markets. The acquisition also saw us transfer the rights to commercially represent an additional

76 regional stations, giving ARN a presence in every state and territory across the nation.

Multi-platform

ARN's iHeartRadio is Australia's most comprehensive digital audio distribution platform offering live

content delivery

radio, music streaming and podcasts.

Consumer appetite for podcasts in particular continues to accelerate, with Australians downloading

more than half a billion podcasts in 2021 - an increase of 28%. ARN remains the country's #1 podcast

publisher in 2021 - a leadership position we have now held for 21 consecutive months.

Increasing

Growth in our first party data and investment in innovative digital trading products such as 'ARN's

digital data

Dynamic Audio' has led to increased digital revenues in 2021. Our technology trading stack is

delivering exponential growth in programmatic trading that will accelerate further in 2022.

and targeting

Forcapabilities

Ease of transaction

In 2021, ARN grew commercial share across our metropolitan markets thanks to consistent ratings built around our 'Connections That Count' market proposition. Our innovative solutions have also seen our sales teams pick up numerous awards during the year.

We also launched the proprietary "ARN Audio Connections Planner" - a unique planning tool providing clients meaningful insights to maximise the effectiveness and measurability of their audio campaigns.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

HT&E Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
