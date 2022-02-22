HT&E : Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

Net profit/(loss) attributable to members of the Company
Refer to separate market announcement and presentation for further details and commentary on the results for the year.
Dividend Information
Franked
Amount
amount per
Dividends
per share
share
Interim dividend per share (paid 15 September 2021)
3.5 cents
3.5 cents
Final dividend per share
3.9 cents
3.9 cents
Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend
1 March 2022
Date dividend payable
23 March 2022
There is no foreign conduit income attributed to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The dividend re-investment plan remains suspended for the interim and final dividend.
2021
2020
Net tangible assets per share
$
$
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
0.35
0.30
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the attached Annual Report.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements and notes which have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
ForFurther information regarding the Company and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the Company's website, www.htande.com.au
Approved for release by the Board of Directors.
Annual Report
2021
Defining Audio
HT&E Annual Report 2021
Creating Connections that Count
HT&E owns Australia's leading audio company, ARN, providing the most complete audio experience for our listeners and the most comprehensive audio solutions for our partners. The Group also maintains a number of other investments, including a 25% interest in the secure messaging business, Soprano and outdoor assets in Hong Kong.
Australia's leaders
Content
Commercialisation
Distribution
in audio
Committed to live
& Partnerships
Everywhere our
& local
Innovations that
listeners are
accelerate the business
Broadcast Networks
Digital streaming,
Broadcast radio
and DAB+
Intelligent and secure business mobile messaging software solutions for enterprises and governments worldwide
On-air talent
An agency creating ideas that change the way people feel about brands
Pioneer of the highest quality innovation and premium connected on-the‑go advertising solutions
Podcasting
Robin, Terry & Kip - KIIS 97.3 Brisbane
01
We are everywhere our listeners are, providing the greatest breadth and depth of audio content in Australia.
Google Analytics: Website Page Impressions, All Devices, Australia, station websites include KIIS
Network, PG Network (excluding 4KQ), Edge (not de-duped): Nov 2021).
Adobe Analytics, iHeartRadio Australia Registration Data, Lifetime Users, Unique Visitors, Dec 21.
AdsWizz Audiometrix, Total Radio Streaming, Total Listening Hours 2021 v 2020.
Triton, ARN Network Total, Jan-Dec 2021 vs Jan-Dec 2020.
ARN is home to Australia's:
#1
Metro Radio
Network*
#1
Podcast
Network^
Most
established digital audio platform
Source: GfK, S8-2021, SMBAP, 05:30-23:59, P10+, AM/FM/DAB+, Based on Share.
Source: The Australian Podcast Ranker, Triton Digital, December 2021.
For
In this report
02
Strategic Report
29
Directors' Report
02
Delivering our strategy
35
Remuneration Report
04
Chairman's letter 2021
51
Financial Report
06
CEO's letter 2021
51
Auditor's Independence Declaration
08
Operating & Financial Review
52
Consolidated Financial Statements
12
Review of Operations
107
Directors' Declaration
16
Our people & culture
108
Independent Auditor's Report
20
Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)
113
Shareholder Information
26
Board of Directors
116
Corporate Directory
28
Senior management team
advertisers a gateway to develop deeper connections in the booming world of audio.
To accelerate our strategic intent, we believe media companies of the future will need to continually evolve their audience and advertiser engagement.
02
Delivering our strategy
In 2021, HT&E delivered on its strategic onlyfocus by strengthening core Australian
radio operations and investing in its digital audio growth strategy.
We deliver Australia's most complete audio offering and the business is
usexceptionally well positioned to take advantage of future audio opportunities and improving advertising sentiment.
Our goal is to build the best broadcast radio and digital audio business in
A stralia, offering our audiences and
HT&E Annual Report 2021
Three pillars for growth:
Live and local content delivered by Australia's best talent, and supported by brands that people know and trust.
Distributed across our comprehensive network of broadcast radio stations and on iHeartRadio, Australia's most established digital audio platform.
Commercialised through a suite of innovative, data and technology led products and partnerships.
Our strategic
Our critical
priorities
priorities
focus areas
Scale of
Radio listenership continues to grow and we are the leading metropolitan radio network in Australia.
audiences
The acquisition from Grant Broadcasters of a regional radio network (ARN Regional), creates a truly
national broadcast network of scale made up of 58 stations across 33 markets. The acquisition of
certain radio operations and assets from Grant Broadcasters, the leading regional radio operator
in Australia, creates a truly national broadcast network of scale made up of 58 stations across
33 markets. The acquisition also saw us transfer the rights to commercially represent an additional
76 regional stations, giving ARN a presence in every state and territory across the nation.
Multi-platform
ARN's iHeartRadio is Australia's most comprehensive digital audio distribution platform offering live
content delivery
radio, music streaming and podcasts.
Consumer appetite for podcasts in particular continues to accelerate, with Australians downloading
more than half a billion podcasts in 2021 - an increase of 28%. ARN remains the country's #1 podcast
publisher in 2021 - a leadership position we have now held for 21 consecutive months.
Increasing
Growth in our first party data and investment in innovative digital trading products such as 'ARN's
digital data
Dynamic Audio' has led to increased digital revenues in 2021. Our technology trading stack is
delivering exponential growth in programmatic trading that will accelerate further in 2022.
and targeting
capabilities
Ease of transaction
In 2021, ARN grew commercial share across our metropolitan markets thanks to consistent ratings built around our 'Connections That Count' market proposition. Our innovative solutions have also seen our sales teams pick up numerous awards during the year.
We also launched the proprietary "ARN Audio Connections Planner" - a unique planning tool providing clients meaningful insights to maximise the effectiveness and measurability of their audio campaigns.
