HT&E : UBS Conference Investor Presentation and Trading Update

Australia's leading broadcast radio and onlydigital audio network
Strategic acquisition fast-tracking growth opportunities
Combined network of 58 AM/FM stations across; 46 DAB+ stations; 33 markets
8 million broadcast and digital audience network
Digital audio expansion into regional areas
Unlocking new growth markets for Australia's No. 1
podcast network
Delivering innovative, integrated and digitally enabled
advertising solutions at scale
Ability for advertisers to access more than a third of
Australian consumers in one easy transaction
Perth
8HOT/8MIX (Darwin)
5AU/5AUU (Spencer-Gulf)
4EL/4CCA (Cairns)
4RGR/4RGT (Townsville) 4AA/4MMK (Mackay)
4RO/4CC (Central Queensland)(1)
4NN/4MCY (Sunshine Coast)(2)
4BU/4RUM (Bundaberg)
(Ipswich)4MIX
Brisbane
4HTB (Gold Coast)
(Riverland)
5RM/5RIV
2NM/2VLY (Muswellbrook)
Opportunity to drive increased national revenue
(Port Lincoln)5CC/5CCC
Adelaide
synergies -
− Increased metropolitan share for ARN
(Murray Bridge) 5MU/5EZY
(Ballarat) 3RBA/3BBA
− Increased national revenue written onto Grant
Broadcasting
(Burnie) 7BU/7SEA
− Accelerating digital audio growth
(Queenstown)7XS/7AUS
2 markets Gladstone and Rockhampton combined, both in Rockhampton LAP.
1 market over two LAPs Nambour and Gympie.
3ML
Sydney
(Mildura)
2UUL (Wollongong)
2ST/2WSK (Nowra)(3) Canberra
2EEE/2EC (Bega) 3EL (Maryborough)
Melbourne
7AD/7DDD (Devonport) 7SD/7RGS (Scottsdale)
7LAA/7EXX (Launceston)
7HHO (Hobart)
Strong underlying earnings and a conservative capital structure
Pro forma financial profile - LTM 30 June 2021(1)
Pro forma leverage - 30 June 2021(2)
(Post-AASB 16)
(Pre-AASB 16)
A$ million
A$ million, 30 June 2021
Net Debt
HT&E standalone net debt / (cash)
(122.4)
Pro forma
H121 interim dividend
9.7
Revenue
214
101
315
Cash consideration
238.3
EBITDA
60
36
96
Transaction costs
7.0
Tax liability settlement(3)
29.9
28%
35%
30%
EBITDA margin
Exit from oOh!media investment
(49.0)
EBIT
46
30
76
PF Net Debt
113.5
CombineCo LTM PF EBITDA (Pre-AASB 16)
80
EBIT margin
22%
30%
24%
Pro forma leverage
1.4x
1. HT&E LTM 30 June 2021 calculated as 2HCY20 plus 1HCY21. Grant Broadcasters reports on a 30 June financial year end.
2. Leverage calculated using pro forma LTM June 21 financial information prepared on a pre-AASB 16 basis, in-line with HT&E debt covenants
3
3.
|
Reflects additional $20.3m payment due under the settlement agreement with ATO dated 29 October 2021, and the approximate impact of adjustments to future tax returns for interest deductions claimed under previously lodged tax
|
|
returns
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition deliversmaterialscale
PF financial profile - LTM June 2021(1,2)
Revenue
32%
$315m
68%
-
HT&E LTM 30 June 2021 calculated as 2HCY20 plus 1HCY21. Grant Broadcasters reports on a 30 June year end.
-
Reflects reportingon a post-AASB 16 basis, in line with HT&E's reporting disclosure.
Highly accretive transaction beforerevenue synergies
Highly
accretive
Before synergies and one-
off integration costs
June 21PF (1) c.20%+
Disciplined
Valuation
Acquisition multiple
reflective of comparable
recent transactions
June 21PF EBITDA(2) 8.7x June 21PF EBIT(2) 10.3x
Revenue
Synergies
Ability to leverageclient
relationships across metro and regional networks
More than $20m p.a.,
delivered within three years
-
EPS accretion on a LTM June 21 pro forma basis before synergies and one-off integration costs
-
LTM June 21 pro forma prepared on a post-AASB 16 basis, in line with HT&E's disclosure.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HT&E Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:09:07 UTC.