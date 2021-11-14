Log in
    HT1   AU000000HT18

HT&E LIMITED

(HT1)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
1.915 AUD   -3.77%
HT&E : UBS Conference Investor Presentation and Trading Update
PU
11/11HT&E Acquires Grant Broadcasters for $224 Million
MT
11/11Investor Presentation Acquisition of Grant Broadcasters
PU
HT&E : UBS Conference Investor Presentation and Trading Update

11/14/2021
Australia's leading broadcast radio and onlydigital audio network

useUBS Australasia Conference

15 November 2021 ersonal

Strategic acquisition fast-tracking growth opportunities

only

use

Combined network of 58 AM/FM stations across; 46 DAB+ stations; 33 markets

8 million broadcast and digital audience network

Digital audio expansion into regional areas

Unlocking new growth markets for Australia's No. 1

podcast network

Delivering innovative, integrated and digitally enabled

advertising solutions at scale

Ability for advertisers to access more than a third of

Australian consumers in one easy transaction

Perth

8HOT/8MIX (Darwin)

5AU/5AUU (Spencer-Gulf)

4EL/4CCA (Cairns)

4RGR/4RGT (Townsville) 4AA/4MMK (Mackay)

4RO/4CC (Central Queensland)(1)

4NN/4MCY (Sunshine Coast)(2)

4BU/4RUM (Bundaberg)

(Ipswich)4MIX

Brisbane

4HTB (Gold Coast)

(Riverland)

5RM/5RIV

2NM/2VLY (Muswellbrook)

ersonal

Opportunity to drive increased national revenue

(Port Lincoln)5CC/5CCC

Adelaide

synergies -

Increased metropolitan share for ARN

(Murray Bridge) 5MU/5EZY

(Ballarat) 3RBA/3BBA

Increased national revenue written onto Grant

Broadcasting

(Burnie) 7BU/7SEA

Accelerating digital audio growth

(Queenstown)7XS/7AUS

  1. 2 markets Gladstone and Rockhampton combined, both in Rockhampton LAP.
  2. 1 market over two LAPs Nambour and Gympie.

3ML

Sydney

(Mildura)

2UUL (Wollongong)

2ST/2WSK (Nowra)(3) Canberra

2EEE/2EC (Bega) 3EL (Maryborough)

Melbourne

7AD/7DDD (Devonport) 7SD/7RGS (Scottsdale)

7LAA/7EXX (Launceston)

7HHO (Hobart)

2

Strong underlying earnings and a conservative capital structure

Pro forma financial profile - LTM 30 June 2021(1)

Pro forma leverage - 30 June 2021(2)

(Post-AASB 16)

(Pre-AASB 16)

only

A$ million

A$ million, 30 June 2021

Net Debt

HT&E standalone net debt / (cash)

(122.4)

Pro forma

H121 interim dividend

9.7

Revenue

214

101

315

Cash consideration

238.3

EBITDA

60

36

96

Transaction costs

7.0

use

Tax liability settlement(3)

29.9

28%

35%

30%

EBITDA margin

Exit from oOh!media investment

(49.0)

EBIT

46

30

76

PF Net Debt

113.5

CombineCo LTM PF EBITDA (Pre-AASB 16)

80

EBIT margin

22%

30%

24%

Pro forma leverage

1.4x

ersonal

1. HT&E LTM 30 June 2021 calculated as 2HCY20 plus 1HCY21. Grant Broadcasters reports on a 30 June financial year end.

2. Leverage calculated using pro forma LTM June 21 financial information prepared on a pre-AASB 16 basis, in-line with HT&E debt covenants

3

3.

Reflects additional $20.3m payment due under the settlement agreement with ATO dated 29 October 2021, and the approximate impact of adjustments to future tax returns for interest deductions claimed under previously lodged tax

returns

Acquisition deliversmaterialscale

PF financial profile - LTM June 2021(1,2)

ersonal use only

Revenue

32%

$315m

68%

  1. HT&E LTM 30 June 2021 calculated as 2HCY20 plus 1HCY21. Grant Broadcasters reports on a 30 June year end.
  2. Reflects reportingon a post-AASB 16 basis, in line with HT&E's reporting disclosure.

EBITDA

37%

$96m(2)

63%

4

Highly accretive transaction beforerevenue synergies

ersonal use only

Highly

accretive

Before synergies and one-

off integration costs

June 21PF (1) c.20%+

Disciplined

Valuation

Acquisition multiple

reflective of comparable

recent transactions

June 21PF EBITDA(2) 8.7x June 21PF EBIT(2) 10.3x

Revenue

Synergies

Ability to leverageclient

relationships across metro and regional networks

More than $20m p.a.,

delivered within three years

  1. EPS accretion on a LTM June 21 pro forma basis before synergies and one-off integration costs
  2. LTM June 21 pro forma prepared on a post-AASB 16 basis, in line with HT&E's disclosure.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HT&E Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
