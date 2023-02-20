Advanced search
    HT1   AU000000HT18

HT&E LIMITED

(HT1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:20:44 2023-02-20 pm EST
1.240 AUD   +1.22%
01/03Potentia Capital Pty. Ltd. signed a binding share sale agreement to acquire 25% stake in Soprano Design Limited from HT&E Limited for AUD 66.3 million.
CI
01/02HT&E Selling About 25% Stake in Soprano Design for AU$66.3 Million; Shares Up 3%
MT
2022General Electric's Outperform Upgrade Reflects Strong Outlook, Aviation Momentum, Oppenheimer Says
MT
Transcript : HT&E Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023

02/20/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the HT&E 2022 Full Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 45,7 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2022 50,3 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,16x
Yield 2022 8,05%
Capitalization 379 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,23 AUD
Average target price 1,59 AUD
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ciaran Davis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew Nye Chief Financial Officer
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Paul Connolly Non-Executive Director
Roger Michael Amos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HT&E LIMITED29.02%264
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-21.23%17 896
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.0.93%322
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-1.77%114
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-49.70%53
AUDACY, INC.18.04%39