  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HT Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532662   INE501G01024

HT MEDIA LIMITED

(532662)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/27
28.6 INR   +4.76%
02:36aHT MEDIA : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
2021HT Media Limited Appoints P.S. Jayakumar as Independent Additional Director
CI
2021HT Media Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HT Media : Amendment to AOA/MOA

01/28/2022 | 02:36am EST
s

Ref: HTML/CS/02/2022

January 28, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P.J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

MUMBAI - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532662

Trading Symbol: HTMEDIA

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th January, 2022 and disclosure under Regulations 30 and 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended ("SEBI LODR")

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 28th January, 2022 (which commenced at 12:05 PM and concluded at 12:20 PM) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:-

  1. Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months period ended on 31st December, 2021 pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI LODR (enclosed herewith).
  2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of M/s B S R and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditor) on the said UFRs (enclosed herewith).
  3. Approved alteration in Articles of Association of the Company by inserting a sub-clause with respect to the appointment of Nominee Director in connection with any financial assistance availed by the Company. This alteration is subject to approval of the members of the Company.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HT Media Limited

(Dinesh Mittal)

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Encl: As above

B S R and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Building No.10,12th Floor, Tower-C,

Telephone:

+91 124 719 1000

DLF Cyber City, Phase-II,

Fax:

+91 124 235 8613

Gurugram - 122 002, India

To

Board of Directors of HT Media Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unaudited standalone financial results of HT Media Limited ('the Company') for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 and year-to-date results for the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("the Statement").
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ('Listing Regulations'). Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of

company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

4. Based on our review conducted as above and based on the consideration of the review report of the other auditor referred to in paragraph 5 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us

to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

Principal Office:

14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing, Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco Center, Western

Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063

B S R and Associates

5. We did not review the interim financial results of HT Media Employee Welfare Trust, as included in the Statement, whose interim financial results reflect total revenue (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. Nil, total net profit after tax (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. Nil and total comprehensive income (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. Nil for the quarter and period ended 31 December 2021, respectively, as considered in the Statement. These interim financial results have been reviewed by the other auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the Management and our conclusion on the Statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this Trust, is based solely on the report of the other auditor and procedures performed by us as stated in the paragraph 3 above.

Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matter.

For B S R and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm's Registration No.: 128901W

David Jones

Partner

Place: Gurugram

Membership No. 098113

Date: 28 January 2022

UDIN: 22098113AAAAAJ7279

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HT Media Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 173 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 -708 M -9,44 M -9,44 M
Net Debt 2021 2 908 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 657 M 88,5 M 88,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 590
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart HT MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HT Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 28,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Praveen Someshwar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Piyush Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Shobhana Bhartia Chairman & Editorial Director
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Dinesh Mittal Secretary & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HT MEDIA LIMITED3.44%88
NEWS CORPORATION-5.51%12 455
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-21.99%6 296
REACH PLC-6.55%1 102
REWORLD MEDIA-12.85%397
NORTH MEDIA A/S-9.63%269