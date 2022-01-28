HT Media : Amendment to AOA/MOA

s Ref: HTML/CS/02/2022 January 28, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited P.J. Towers Exchange Plaza, C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) MUMBAI - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532662 Trading Symbol: HTMEDIA Dear Sirs, Sub: Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th January, 2022 and disclosure under Regulations 30 and 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended ("SEBI LODR") This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 28th January, 2022 (which commenced at 12:05 PM and concluded at 12:20 PM) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:- Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months period ended on 31 st December, 2021 pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI LODR (enclosed herewith) . Taken on record the Limited Review Report of M/s B S R and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditor) on the said UFRs (enclosed herewith) . Approved alteration in Articles of Association of the Company by inserting a sub-clause with respect to the appointment of Nominee Director in connection with any financial assistance availed by the Company. This alteration is subject to approval of the members of the Company. This is for your information and record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For HT Media Limited (Dinesh Mittal) Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Encl: As above

B S R and Associates Chartered Accountants Building No.10,12th Floor, Tower-C, Telephone: +91 124 719 1000 DLF Cyber City, Phase-II, Fax: +91 124 235 8613 Gurugram - 122 002, India To Board of Directors of HT Media Limited We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unaudited standalone financial results of HT Media Limited ('the Company') for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 and year-to-date results for the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("the Statement") . This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 " Interim Financial Reporting " ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ('Listing Regulations'). Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. 4. Based on our review conducted as above and based on the consideration of the review report of the other auditor referred to in paragraph 5 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement. Principal Office: 14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing, Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063