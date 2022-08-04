HT Media : Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd

Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd:
Entity
Rating Agency
Type of Rating
Rated Amount
Rating
Remarks
HT Media Ltd
ICRA
Commercial Paper
Rs 500 Crs
ICRA A1+
No Change
HT Media Ltd
CRISIL
Commercial Paper
Rs 500 Crs
CRISIL A1+
No Change
HT Media Ltd
CRISIL
Non-Convertible Debentures
Rs 100 Crs
CRISIL AA
No Change
HT Media Ltd
CRISIL
Long Term Bank Facility
Rs 100 Crs
CRISIL AA
No Change
HT Media Ltd
India Ratings
Term Loan
Rs 100 Crs
IND AA
|
New Rating
Disclaimer
HT Media Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:13 UTC.