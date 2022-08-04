Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HT Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532662   INE501G01024

HT MEDIA LIMITED

(532662)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
21.40 INR   -2.06%
11:08aHT MEDIA : Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd
PU
07/29HT MEDIA : Earnings Webinar Invite Q1FY23
PU
07/25HT MEDIA : Q1 Shareholding Pattern 2021 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HT Media : Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd:

Entity

Rating Agency

Type of Rating

Rated Amount

Rating

Remarks

HT Media Ltd

ICRA

Commercial Paper

Rs 500 Crs

ICRA A1+

No Change

HT Media Ltd

CRISIL

Commercial Paper

Rs 500 Crs

CRISIL A1+

No Change

HT Media Ltd

CRISIL

Non-Convertible Debentures

Rs 100 Crs

CRISIL AA

No Change

HT Media Ltd

CRISIL

Long Term Bank Facility

Rs 100 Crs

CRISIL AA

No Change

HT Media Ltd

India Ratings

Term Loan

Rs 100 Crs

IND AA

New Rating

Disclaimer

HT Media Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06/14HT MEDIA : Newspaper advertisement for notice of hearing of petition
PU
06/01HT Media Limited Announces Resignation of Vikram Singh Mehta as Independent Director
CI
05/30TRANSCRIPT : Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, HT Media Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Ma..
CI
05/29HT MEDIA : Q4-Results Presentation FY22
PU
05/27HT Media Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
03/30HT MEDIA : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
03/11HT Media Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 11 173 M - -
Net income 2021 -708 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 965 M 62,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 590
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart HT MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HT Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Praveen Someshwar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Piyush Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Shobhana Bhartia Chairman & Editorial Director
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Vivek Mehra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HT MEDIA LIMITED-22.60%63
NEWS CORPORATION-21.52%10 222
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-35.53%5 160
REWORLD MEDIA-4.82%400
REACH PLC-65.58%367
D. B. CORP LIMITED-3.22%202