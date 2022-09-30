Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HT Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532662   INE501G01024

HT MEDIA LIMITED

(532662)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-28
20.80 INR    0.00%
06:54aHt Media : Notice of Trading Window Closure (Q2'FY23)
PU
09/28HT Media Trims Stake in Digital Performance Media
MT
08/31Ht Media : Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd 30-Aug-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HT Media : Notice of Trading Window Closure (Q2'FY23)

09/30/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29th September, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street

Plot NO. C-1, Block G,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532662

Trading Symbol: HTMEDIA

Sub: Intimation of closure of Trading Window in terms of Company's "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons" ("Code")

Dear Sir(s),

This is to inform that as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of the Code, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed, from Friday, 30th September, 2022 till completion of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ('UFRs') of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2022 to the Stock Exchanges.

Accordingly, the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives are being intimated not to trade in the securities of the Company during the above said period of closure of trading window.

The date of Board Meeting for approval of the UFRs for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2022 shall be intimated in due course.

You are requested to take the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HT Media Limited

MANHARDigitally signed by

MANHAR KAPOOR

KAPOOR Date: 2022.09.29 17:55:32 +05'30'

(Manhar Kapoor)

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

HT Media Limited published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 10:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HT MEDIA LIMITED
06:54aHt Media : Notice of Trading Window Closure (Q2'FY23)
PU
09/28HT Media Trims Stake in Digital Performance Media
MT
08/31Ht Media : Credit Ratings of HT Media Ltd 30-Aug-2022
PU
08/08Ht Media : Newspaper Advertisement (Q1'FY23 UFRs)
PU
08/08HT Media Narrows Consolidated Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/05Ht Media : Appointment of Director
PU
08/05Transcript : Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, HT Media Limited, Q1 2023 Earn..
CI
08/05Ht Media : Outcome of Board Meeting(02-August-2022)
PU
08/05HT Media Limited Appoints Sandeep Singhal as Additional Director (Independent)
CI
08/05HT Media Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HT MEDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 004 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 178 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net cash 2022 2 681 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 841 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 553
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart HT MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HT Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Praveen Someshwar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Piyush Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Shobhana Bhartia Chairman & Editorial Director
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Vivek Mehra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HT MEDIA LIMITED-24.77%59
NEWS CORPORATION-32.54%8 764
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-40.75%4 758
D. B. CORP LIMITED33.83%270
REWORLD MEDIA-34.27%267
REACH PLC-76.27%230