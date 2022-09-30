HT Media : Notice of Trading Window Closure (Q2'FY23)

29th September, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street Plot NO. C-1, Block G, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532662 Trading Symbol: HTMEDIA

Sub: Intimation of closure of Trading Window in terms of Company's "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons" ("Code")

Dear Sir(s),

This is to inform that as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of the Code, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed, from Friday, 30th September, 2022 till completion of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ('UFRs') of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2022 to the Stock Exchanges.

Accordingly, the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives are being intimated not to trade in the securities of the Company during the above said period of closure of trading window.

The date of Board Meeting for approval of the UFRs for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2022 shall be intimated in due course.

You are requested to take the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HT Media Limited

MANHARDigitally signed by

MANHAR KAPOOR

KAPOOR Date: 2022.09.29 17:55:32 +05'30'

(Manhar Kapoor)

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary