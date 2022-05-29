HT Media : Q4-Results Presentation FY22

Certain statements in this presentation may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political and economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the relevant forward- looking statements.
HT Media Group will not, in any way, be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
This is a quarterly webcast presentation, combining information for the public listed companies "HT Media Limited" and its subsidiary "Hindustan Media Ventures Limited". Key objective of this presentation is to facilitate a unified platform for quarterly performance discussion pertaining to both the companies. It is neither intended to be an exhaustive review nor to provide any trading, financial, legal advice or outlook.
2
Chairperson's Message
"In the last financial year, economic and commercial activities remained volatile on account of a multitude of external factors. In the first part of the year, the second wave of the pandemic affected lives, livelihoods, and businesses. As the wave subsided, business activity picked up, and was supported in the third quarter of the financial year by the annual festive season. However, the last quarter of the year saw some disruption on account of the third wave of Covid-19, caused by the Omicron variant, and geopolitical factors, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine which resulted in high inflation, and a sharp rise in commodity prices.
Against this backdrop, advertising revenue from our Print and Radio businesses in the last quarter have grown over last year, owing to sustained efforts of our teams and gradual improvement in the business environment. Circulation revenues too are on an upswing. Digital revenue grew handsomely. The full year, saw good growth in revenue across businesses and higher operating profit margins.
In the current financial year, we hope to build on the momentum we saw last year and do even better across businesses. The external environment does pose some challenges, and we will be monitoring and adapting to these as events unfold. As always, we remain committed to providing credible and engaging news, information and entertainment content to our audience."
Mrs. Shobhana Bhartia
Chairperson and Editorial Director
HT Media Ltd. & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.
3
Table of Contents
PARTICULARS
SLIDE NO.
Consolidated Performance
5
Business Unit Performance
7
Print
8
Print - English
10
Print - Hindi (HMVL)
12
Radio
14
Digital
16
Annexures
20
4
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.