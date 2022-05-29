HT Media : Q4-Results Presentation FY22

Certain statements in this presentation may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political and economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the relevant forward- looking statements.

HT Media Group will not, in any way, be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This is a quarterly webcast presentation, combining information for the public listed companies "HT Media Limited" and its subsidiary "Hindustan Media Ventures Limited". Key objective of this presentation is to facilitate a unified platform for quarterly performance discussion pertaining to both the companies. It is neither intended to be an exhaustive review nor to provide any trading, financial, legal advice or outlook.

2