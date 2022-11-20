HT Media : Related Party Transaction

|
|
|
|
|
Details of the counterparty
|
|
|
Sr No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of related party
|
Details of other related party
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship of the counterparty with the listed
|
transaction
|
transaction
|
|
Name
|
PAN
|
Name
|
PAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity or its subsidiary
|
|
|
86
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
HT Overseas Private
|
ZZZZZ9999Z
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Realisation on account of buy back
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
of Equity shares by wholly owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary (HTOS)
|
87
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
HT Overseas Private
|
ZZZZZ9999Z
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
HT Overseas Private
|
ZZZZZ9999Z
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade and
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
other receivables (net)
|
89
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Share of Advertisement Revenue
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
Received on Joint Sales
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Reimbursement of expenses
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
incurred on behalf of the Company
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
by parties
|
94
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Reimbursement of expenses
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
incurred on behalf of the parties
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
by Company
|
95
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade and
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
other receivables (net)
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Praveen Someshwar
|
ABEPS2641C
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
Remuneration
|
-
|
99
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Shobhana Bhartia
|
ADPPB8929F
|
Chairperson & Editorial Director
|
Remuneration
|
-
|
100
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Rashmi Verma
|
ABTPV3140N
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
101
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
P.S. Jayakumar
|
AAJPP8809R
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
102
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Vikram Singh Mehta
|
AAEPM8138R
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
103
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Vivek Mehra
|
AAIPM8597Q
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
104
|
HT Media Limited
|
AABCH3165P
|
Vivek Mehra
|
AAIPM8597Q
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other payables
|
105
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
The Hindustan Times
|
AAACT4962F
|
Parent Company
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media
|
|
|
106
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
The Hindustan Times
|
AAACT4962F
|
Parent Company
|
Any other transaction
|
Security Deposit Given
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media
|
|
|
107
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
The Hindustan Times
|
AAACT4962F
|
Parent Company
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Advance
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not
|
|
given
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media
|
|
|
108
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
The Hindustan Times
|
AAACT4962F
|
Parent Company
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Security
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not
|
|
deposit given
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media
|
|
|
109
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receivables (net)
|
110
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Digicontent Limited
|
AAECH2819R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
111
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Digicontent Limited
|
AAECH2819R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receivables (net)
|
112
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Reimbursement of expenses
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
incurred on behalf of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by parties
|
119
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
payables (net)
|
120
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Noida (Company)
|
AAFCH2225J
|
Subsidiary
|
Interest received
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Noida (Company)
|
AAFCH2225J
|
Subsidiary
|
Inter-corporate deposit
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Noida (Company)
|
AAFCH2225J
|
Subsidiary
|
Inter-corporate deposit
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Noida (Company)
|
AAFCH2225J
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Noida (Company)
|
AAFCH2225J
|
Subsidiary
|
Inter-corporate deposit
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Content Studio
|
AAMFH4449N
|
Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures
|
Investment
|
-
|
|
|
|
LLP
|
|
Limited is venturer
|
|
|
126
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Content Studio
|
AAMFH4449N
|
Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures
|
Investment
|
-
|
|
|
|
LLP
|
|
Limited is venturer
|
|
|
127
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
HT Content Studio
|
AAMFH4449N
|
Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
LLP
|
|
Limited is venturer
|
|
payables (net)
|
128
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Praveen Someshwar
|
ABEPS2641C
|
Managing Director
|
Remuneration
|
-
|
129
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Savitri Kunadi
|
ACBPK5887G
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
130
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Savitri Kunadi
|
ACBPK5887G
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables (net)
|
131
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Ashwani Windlass
|
AAAPW3273H
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
132
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Ashwani Windlass
|
AAAPW3273H
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables (net)
|
133
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Sameer Singh
|
ABBPS7611M
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
134
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Sameer Singh
|
ABBPS7611M
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payables (net)
|
135
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Tripti Someshwar
|
BGYPS7879G
|
Relative of Praveen Someshwar
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
136
|
Hindustan Media Ventures Limited
|
AAGCS0920E
|
Tripti Someshwar
|
BGYPS7879G
|
Relative of Praveen Someshwar
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other payables
|
137
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Subsidiary
|
Interest paid
|
-
|
138
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Subsidiary
|
Inter-corporate deposit
|
-
|
139
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Inter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Loan taken by Next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mediaworks Limited from Next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Radio Limited & Interest accrued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on it
|
140
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Sameer Singh
|
ABBPS7611M
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
141
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Suchitra Rajendra
|
AFYPR1839R
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
142
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Lloyd Mathias
|
AAFPM4584Q
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
143
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
payables (net)
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
receivables (net)
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Share of Revenue received on
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
Joint sales
|
148
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Digital Streams
|
AADCH7426B
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
receivables (net)
|
149
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Sameer Singh
|
ABBPS7611M
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
150
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Suchitra Rajendra
|
AFYPR1839R
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
151
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Lloyd Mathias
|
AAFPM4584Q
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
152
|
Next Media works Limited
|
AAACM7512L
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
-
|
153
|
Next Radio Limited
|
AABCR6120J
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
Payable (net)
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
Receivable (net)
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Music and
|
AABCH6177R
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
Receivable (net)
|
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Interest received
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Inter-corporate deposit
|
-
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Inter-corporate deposit
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
repayment received
|
164
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
payables (net)
|
165
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
receivables (net)
|
166
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Inter
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
corporate deposit given & interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accrued on it
|
167
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
share of revenue given on joint
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
sales
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Reimbursement of expenses
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
incurred on behalf of the parties
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
by company
|
169
|
HT Digital Streams Limited
|
AADCH7426B
|
Mosaic Media
|
AAECM9813A
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Share of Advertisement Revenue
|
|
|
|
Ventures Private
|
|
|
|
given on Joint Sales
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
HT Music and Entertainment
|
AABCH6177R
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Share of revenue received on
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
joint sales
|
171
|
HT Music and Entertainment
|
AABCH6177R
|
HT Mobile Solutions
|
AACCH1844G
|
Fellow Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Outstanding position - Trade
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
receivables (net)