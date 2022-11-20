HT Media : Related Party Transaction 11/20/2022 | 08:29am EST Send by mail :

November 19, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street Plot NO. C-1, Block G, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532662 Trading Symbol: HTMEDIA Subject: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Dear Sir(s), In terms of Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended on 30th September, 2022, in the format specified by SEBI vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated November 22, 2021, is enclosed herewith. We request you to take the above information on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For HT Media Limited (Piyush Gupta) Group Chief Financial Officer Encl: As Above Related party transactions Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. Details of the counterparty Sr No. Type of related party Details of other related party Relationship of the counterparty with the listed transaction transaction Name PAN Name PAN entity or its subsidiary 1 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Sale of goods or services - Limited 2 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Interest received - Limited 3 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Purchase of goods or services - Limited 4 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Limited incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 5 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Limited incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 6 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Any other transaction Security Deposit Given - Refunded Limited back 7 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade & Limited other receivables (net) 8 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Holding Company Any other transaction Outstanding position - Security Limited deposits given by HT Media Limited to The Hindustan Times 9 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 10 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 11 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 12 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Interest received - 13 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 14 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade & other receivables (net) 15 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - 16 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 17 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 18 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Advertisement Revenue Limited Received on Joint Sales 19 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 20 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Limited 21 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Revenue given on Joint Limited Sales / Revenue Sharing 22 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Limited 23 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Limited 24 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Limited incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 25 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Limited incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 26 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Limited payables (net) 27 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Limited 28 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Limited 29 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Limited 30 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Limited 31 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Limited 32 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Advertisement Revenue Ventures Limited Received on Joint Sales 33 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 34 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 35 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Revenue given on Joint Ventures Limited Sales / Revenue Sharing 36 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 37 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 38 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 39 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 40 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Limited 41 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Ventures Limited incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 42 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Ventures Limited incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 43 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Sale of fixed assets - Ventures Limited 44 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Security Deposit Paid (net) Ventures Limited 45 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Material taken on loan and Ventures Limited subsequently returned back 46 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Security Deposit given and Ventures Limited subsequently received back against material taken on loan 47 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Investment - Ventures Limited 48 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Ventures Limited other payables (net) 49 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Hindustan Media AAGCS0920E Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Security Ventures Limited deposits received by HT Media Limited from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited 50 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Mediaworks AAACM7512L Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 51 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Mediaworks AAACM7512L Subsidiary Investment - Limited 52 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Mediaworks AAACM7512L Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Limited other receivables (net) 53 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 54 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 55 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 56 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint Sales 57 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 58 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Interest received - 59 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Revenue given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing 60 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - 61 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - 62 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - 63 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 64 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Investment - 65 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and other payables (net) 66 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Inter Corporate Deposit given by HT Media Limited to Next Radio Limited & Interest accrued on it 67 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 68 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Advertisement Revenue Entertainment Received on Joint Sales Company Limited 69 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 70 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Revenue given on Joint Entertainment Sales / Revenue Sharing Company Limited 71 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 72 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 73 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Interest paid - Entertainment Company Limited 74 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Any other transaction Inter Corporate Loan taken by the Entertainment Company - refunded back Company Limited 75 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Investment - Entertainment Company Limited 76 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Entertainment other receivables (net) Company Limited 77 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Entertainment other payables (net) Company Limited 78 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Music and AABCH6177R Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - Entertainment Company Limited 79 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Subsidiary Interest received - Limited 80 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Limited incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 81 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Subsidiary Investment - Limited 82 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Limited other receivables (net) 83 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - Limited 84 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Overseas Private ZZZZZ9999Z Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 85 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Overseas Private ZZZZZ9999Z Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Limited Value of the related party Remarks on approval by audit transaction as approved by committee the audit committee 100.00 - 2996.00 - 7344.00 - 3750.00 - 3750.00 - 0.00 As per agreed terms 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable - - - As per agreed terms - Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 1500.00 - 5500.00 - 2815.00 - 900.00- 1650.00 - 2815.00 - 43200.00 - 1000.00 - 600.00- 1350.00 - 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 7650.00 - 1500.00 - 770.00- - - 400.00- 1350.00 - 1500.00 - 800.00- 6150.00 - - - 180.00- 2200.00 - 165.00- 1070.00 - - As per agreed terms 450.00- - Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 62.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable As per agreed terms - - 2850.00 - 1563.00 - 305.00 As per agreed terms 2850.00 - 229.00- 150.00- 1641.00 - - Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 As per agreed terms 20.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary In case monies are due to either In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments Value of transaction party as a result of the transaction deposits, advances or investments during the reporting Notes period Opening balance Closing balance Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of Details of other Cost Tenure Nature (loan/ advance/ intercorporate Interest Tenure Secured/ Purpose for which the funds will be utilised by the debt/ any other etc.) indebtedness deposit/ investment ) Rate (%) unsecured ultimate recipient of funds (endusage) 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 57.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest received on finance lease arrangement 599.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Rent and maintenance charges 139.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 275.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Security Deposit Given - Refunded back 0.00 2393.00 2231.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 2505.00 2230.00 - - - - - - - - - - 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 10.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Given 6.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from treasury and management support services 571.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on Inter Corporate Loan 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 0.00 8.00 7.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 10296.00 10810.00 - - - - - - - - - - 27.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 360.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Given 51.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint Sales 149.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from management support services 282.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Advertisement or Sales Promotion expenses/ Receipt of any product or service 60.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing 4123.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Content Procurement Fees 108.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Expense under cost contribution arrangement 17.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 23.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 0.00 850.00 1506.00 - - - - - - - - - - 1088.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Jobwork Revenue 146.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 93.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Sale of Newspaper for Circulation 12.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Given 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Media Marketing Commission & Collection Charges Received 6.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint Sales 110.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Printing and Service charges 23.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Advertisement or Sales Promotion expenses/ Receipt of any product or service 18.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing 1102.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Purchase of Newspaper for Circulation 7.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Taken 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Media Marketing Commission & Collection Charges Paid 14.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Rent Paid 230.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Expense under cost contribution arrangement 8.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 49.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Sale of Fixed Assets by Company 91.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Security Deposit Paid (net) 41.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Material taken on loan and subsequently returned back 44.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Security Deposit given and subsequently received back against material taken on loan 0.00 6135.00 6135.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 12.00 91.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 109.00 18.00 - - - - - - - - - - 6.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 0.00 9211.00 9211.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 2.00 5.00 - - - - - - - - - - 7.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Corporate guarantee fees 42.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Given 21.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Media Marketing Commission & Collection Charges Received 18.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint Sales 14.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Advisory Fees/ Royalty Fee Received 835.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on Inter Corporate Loan 204.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Taken 2.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Media Marketing Commission & Collection Charges Paid 161.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Expense for management support services 17.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 0.00 18432.00 18432.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 198.00 105.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 15215.00 15967.00 - - - - - - - - - - 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Media Marketing Commission & Collection Charges Received 2.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint Sales 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Advisory Fees/ Royalty Fee Received 25.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Taken 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Media Marketing Commission & Collection Charges Paid 53.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest Expense on Inter Corporate Loan 171.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate Loan taken by the Company - refunded back 0.00 3400.00 3400.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 14.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 3.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 1746.00 1599.00 - - - - - - - - - - 31.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on Inter Corporate Loan 2.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the parties by Company 0.00 14448.00 14448.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 14.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 715.00 741.00 - - - - - - - - - - 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 54.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Fee for Newsprint Procurement Support Services Related party transactions Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. Details of the counterparty Sr No. Type of related party Details of other related party Relationship of the counterparty with the listed transaction transaction Name PAN Name PAN entity or its subsidiary 86 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Overseas Private ZZZZZ9999Z Subsidiary Any other transaction Realisation on account of buy back Limited of Equity shares by wholly owned subsidiary (HTOS) 87 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Overseas Private ZZZZZ9999Z Subsidiary Investment - Limited 88 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P HT Overseas Private ZZZZZ9999Z Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Limited other receivables (net) 89 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Private Limited 90 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Private Limited 91 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Advertisement Revenue Ventures Private Received on Joint Sales Limited 92 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Private Limited 93 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Ventures Private incurred on behalf of the Company Limited by parties 94 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Ventures Private incurred on behalf of the parties Limited by Company 95 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Investment - Ventures Private Limited 96 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Investment - Ventures Private Limited 97 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and Ventures Private other receivables (net) Limited 98 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Praveen Someshwar ABEPS2641C Managing Director & CEO Remuneration - 99 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Shobhana Bhartia ADPPB8929F Chairperson & Editorial Director Remuneration - 100 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Rashmi Verma ABTPV3140N Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 101 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P P.S. Jayakumar AAJPP8809R Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 102 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Vikram Singh Mehta AAEPM8138R Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 103 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Vivek Mehra AAIPM8597Q Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 104 HT Media Limited AABCH3165P Vivek Mehra AAIPM8597Q Non-Executive Independent Director Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and other payables 105 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Parent Company Purchase of goods or services - Limited [The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media 106 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Parent Company Any other transaction Security Deposit Given Limited [The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media 107 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Parent Company Any other transaction Outstanding position - Advance Limited [The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not given hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media 108 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E The Hindustan Times AAACT4962F Parent Company Any other transaction Outstanding position - Security Limited [The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not deposit given hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media 109 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade receivables (net) 110 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - 111 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Digicontent Limited AAECH2819R Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade receivables (net) 112 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 113 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 114 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 115 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 116 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Limited 117 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Limited 118 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Limited incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 119 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Limited payables (net) 120 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Noida (Company) AAFCH2225J Subsidiary Interest received - Limited 121 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Noida (Company) AAFCH2225J Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - Limited 122 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Noida (Company) AAFCH2225J Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - Limited 123 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Noida (Company) AAFCH2225J Subsidiary Investment - Limited 124 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Noida (Company) AAFCH2225J Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - Limited 125 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Content Studio AAMFH4449N Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures Investment - LLP Limited is venturer 126 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Content Studio AAMFH4449N Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures Investment - LLP Limited is venturer 127 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E HT Content Studio AAMFH4449N Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade LLP Limited is venturer payables (net) 128 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Praveen Someshwar ABEPS2641C Managing Director Remuneration - 129 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Savitri Kunadi ACBPK5887G Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 130 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Savitri Kunadi ACBPK5887G Non-Executive Independent Director Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade payables (net) 131 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Ashwani Windlass AAAPW3273H Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 132 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Ashwani Windlass AAAPW3273H Non-Executive Independent Director Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade payables (net) 133 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Sameer Singh ABBPS7611M Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 134 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Sameer Singh ABBPS7611M Non-Executive Independent Director Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade payables (net) 135 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Tripti Someshwar BGYPS7879G Relative of Praveen Someshwar Purchase of goods or services - 136 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited AAGCS0920E Tripti Someshwar BGYPS7879G Relative of Praveen Someshwar Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade and other payables 137 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Interest paid - 138 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - 139 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Inter Corporate Loan taken by Next Mediaworks Limited from Next Radio Limited & Interest accrued on it 140 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Sameer Singh ABBPS7611M Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 141 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Suchitra Rajendra AFYPR1839R Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 142 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Lloyd Mathias AAFPM4584Q Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 143 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 144 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 145 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Entertainment payables (net) Company Limited 146 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Entertainment receivables (net) Company Limited 147 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Revenue received on Limited Joint sales 148 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Digital Streams AADCH7426B Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Limited receivables (net) 149 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Sameer Singh ABBPS7611M Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 150 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Suchitra Rajendra AFYPR1839R Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 151 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Lloyd Mathias AAFPM4584Q Non-Executive Independent Director Purchase of goods or services - 152 Next Media works Limited AAACM7512L Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J Subsidiary Investment - 153 Next Radio Limited AABCR6120J HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 154 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Ventures Private Limited 155 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services - Ventures Private Limited 156 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Ventures Private Payable (net) Limited 157 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Ventures Private Receivable (net) Limited 158 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Entertainment Company Limited 159 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Music and AABCH6177R Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Entertainment Receivable (net) Company Limited 160 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Sale of goods or services - Limited 161 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Interest received - Limited 162 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Inter-corporate deposit - Limited 163 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Inter-corporate deposit Limited repayment received 164 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Limited payables (net) 165 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Limited receivables (net) 166 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Inter Limited corporate deposit given & interest accrued on it 167 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction share of revenue given on joint Ventures Private sales Limited 168 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Reimbursement of expenses Ventures Private incurred on behalf of the parties Limited by company 169 HT Digital Streams Limited AADCH7426B Mosaic Media AAECM9813A Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of Advertisement Revenue Ventures Private given on Joint Sales Limited 170 HT Music and Entertainment AABCH6177R HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Share of revenue received on Company Limited Limited joint sales 171 HT Music and Entertainment AABCH6177R HT Mobile Solutions AACCH1844G Fellow Subsidiary Any other transaction Outstanding position - Trade Company Limited Limited receivables (net) Total value of transaction during the reporting period Value of the related party Remarks on approval by audit transaction as approved by committee the audit committee 0.00 NA being wholly owned subsidiary 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary NA being wholly owned subsidiary 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable Approved by NRC & Board Approved by NRC & Board Approved by NRC & Board Approved by NRC & Board Approved by NRC & Board Approved by NRC & Board 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable - - Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 As per agreed terms 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00- 0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable In case monies are due to either In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments Value of transaction party as a result of the transaction deposits, advances or investments during the reporting Notes period Opening balance Closing balance Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of Details of other Cost Tenure Nature (loan/ advance/ intercorporate Interest Tenure Secured/ Purpose for which the funds will be utilised by the debt/ any other etc.) indebtedness deposit/ investment ) Rate (%) unsecured ultimate recipient of funds (endusage) 451.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Realisation on account of buy back of Equity shares by wholly owned subsidiary (HTOS) 0.00 8649.00 8108.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 1.00 - - - - - - - - - - 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 17.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Given 100.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint Sales 17.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Advertisement or Sales Promotion expenses/ Receipt of any product or service 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 250.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - Investment - Not Applicable Unsecured For meeting the business requirements Nature of transaction is Investments made in Shares 0.00 1112.00 1362.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 33.00 106.00 - - - - - - - - - - 451.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Remuneration paid to Key managerial personnel 355.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Remuneration paid to Key managerial personnel 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 2.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 0.00 1.00 1.00 - - - - - - - - - - 636.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Rent and maintenance charges 144.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Security Deposit Given 0.00 450.00 935.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 930.00 1074.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 28.00 - - - - - - - - - - 2.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Sale of Advertisement Space in Publication 0.00 3.00 1.00 - - - - - - - - - - 11.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Sale of Advertisement Space in Publication 249.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Infrastructure Support Services (Seats) Given 44.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue Received on Joint Sale 91.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income under cost contribution arrangement 47.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Advertisement Expenses 2806.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Content Procurement Fees 55.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of the Company by parties 0.00 709.00 852.00 - - - - - - - - - - 43.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on Inter Corporate Loan 25.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - Inter-corporate deposit 10.50% 10 years from the Unsecured For meeting the business requirements and corporate Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate Loan drawdown date purposes given by the Company 1327.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate Deposit given by the Company - received back 0.00 1605.00 1605.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 1640.00 326.00 - - - - - - - - - - 224.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - Investment - Not Applicable Unsecured For meeting the business requirements Nature of transaction is Investment made in shares/ Investment made in form of capital contribution 0.00 775.00 999.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 10.00 13.00 - - - - - - - - - - 653.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Remuneration paid to Key managerial personnel 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 0.00 1.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - - 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 0.00 2.00 1.00 - - - - - - - - - - 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Non Executive Director's Sitting Fee 0.00 1.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - - 10.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Payment for Car Lease 0.00 2.00 2.00 - - - - - - - - - - 82.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest expense on inter corporate loan 72.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - Inter-corporate deposit 11% 8 Years Unsecured General purpose Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate loan taken by Next Mediaworks Limited from Next Radio Limited 0.00 2186.00 2332.00 - - - - - - - - - - 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Director sitting Fee 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Director sitting Fee 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Director sitting Fee 5.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Management Support Income 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Commission expenses 0.00 1.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 3.00 - - - - - - - - - - 1.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Share of revenue received on Joint Sales / Revenue sharing & income from advertisement 0.00 3.00 1.00 - - - - - - - - - - 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Director sitting fee 4.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Director sitting fee 3.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Director sitting fee 0.00 4192.00 4192.00 - - - - - - - - - - 2.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is infrastruture support service taken from HTME. 11.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services 10.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Marketing Expenses 0.00 0.00 2.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.00 23.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - - 0.42 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services. 0.00 0.33 0.62 - - - - - - - - - - 119.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Income from Advertisement & Digital Services. 12.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - - - - - Nature of transaction is Interest income on Inter corporate deposit 200.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - Inter-corporate deposit 10.50% 5 years Unsecured Working Capital requirement Nature of transaction is Inter corporate deposit given 400.00 0.00 0.00 - 