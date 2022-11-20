Advanced search
    532662   INE501G01024

HT MEDIA LIMITED

(532662)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
19.60 INR   -1.01%
HT Media : Related Party Transaction

11/20/2022 | 08:29am EST
November 19, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street

Plot NO. C-1, Block G,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532662

Trading Symbol: HTMEDIA

Subject: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

In terms of Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended on 30th September, 2022, in the format specified by SEBI vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated November 22, 2021, is enclosed herewith.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HT Media Limited

(Piyush Gupta)

Group Chief Financial Officer

Encl: As Above

Related party transactions

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the

reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the counterparty

Sr No.

Type of related party

Details of other related party

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed

transaction

transaction

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

entity or its subsidiary

1

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

2

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Interest received

-

Limited

3

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

4

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Limited

incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

5

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Limited

incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

6

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Any other transaction

Security Deposit Given - Refunded

Limited

back

7

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade &

Limited

other receivables (net)

8

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Holding Company

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Security

Limited

deposits given by HT Media

Limited to The Hindustan Times

9

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

10

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

11

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

12

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Interest received

-

13

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

14

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade &

other receivables (net)

15

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

16

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

17

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

18

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Advertisement Revenue

Limited

Received on Joint Sales

19

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

20

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

21

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Revenue given on Joint

Limited

Sales / Revenue Sharing

22

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

23

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

24

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Limited

incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

25

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Limited

incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

26

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Limited

payables (net)

27

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

28

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

29

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

30

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

31

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

32

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Advertisement Revenue

Ventures Limited

Received on Joint Sales

33

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

34

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

35

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Revenue given on Joint

Ventures Limited

Sales / Revenue Sharing

36

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

37

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

38

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

39

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

40

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Limited

41

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Ventures Limited

incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

42

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Ventures Limited

incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

43

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Sale of fixed assets

-

Ventures Limited

44

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Security Deposit Paid (net)

Ventures Limited

45

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Material taken on loan and

Ventures Limited

subsequently returned back

46

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Security Deposit given and

Ventures Limited

subsequently received back

against material taken on loan

47

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Ventures Limited

48

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Ventures Limited

other payables (net)

49

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Hindustan Media

AAGCS0920E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Security

Ventures Limited

deposits received by HT Media

Limited from Hindustan Media

Ventures Limited

50

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Mediaworks

AAACM7512L

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

51

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Mediaworks

AAACM7512L

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Limited

52

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Mediaworks

AAACM7512L

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Limited

other receivables (net)

53

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

54

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

55

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

56

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Advertisement Revenue

Received on Joint Sales

57

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

58

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Interest received

-

59

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Revenue given on Joint

Sales / Revenue Sharing

60

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

61

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

62

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

63

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

64

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Investment

-

65

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

other payables (net)

66

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Inter

Corporate Deposit given by HT

Media Limited to Next Radio

Limited & Interest accrued on it

67

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

68

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Advertisement Revenue

Entertainment

Received on Joint Sales

Company Limited

69

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

70

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Revenue given on Joint

Entertainment

Sales / Revenue Sharing

Company Limited

71

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

72

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

73

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Interest paid

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

74

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Inter Corporate Loan taken by the

Entertainment

Company - refunded back

Company Limited

75

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

76

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Entertainment

other receivables (net)

Company Limited

77

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Entertainment

other payables (net)

Company Limited

78

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

79

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Subsidiary

Interest received

-

Limited

80

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Limited

incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

81

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Limited

82

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Limited

other receivables (net)

83

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

Limited

84

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Overseas Private

ZZZZZ9999Z

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

85

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Overseas Private

ZZZZZ9999Z

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

Value of the related party

Remarks on approval by audit

transaction as approved by

committee

the audit committee

100.00

-

2996.00

-

7344.00

-

3750.00

-

3750.00

-

0.00 As per agreed terms

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable
  1. -
  1. -
  1. -
  1. As per agreed terms
  1. -
  1. Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

1500.00

-

5500.00

-

2815.00

-

900.00-

1650.00

-

2815.00

-

43200.00

-

1000.00

-

600.00-

1350.00

-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

7650.00

-

1500.00

-

770.00-

  1. -
  1. -

400.00-

1350.00

-

1500.00

-

800.00-

6150.00

-

  1. -
  1. -

180.00-

2200.00

-

165.00-

1070.00

-

  1. -
  1. As per agreed terms

450.00-

  1. -
  1. Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

62.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. As per agreed terms
  1. -
  1. -

2850.00

-

1563.00

-

305.00

As per agreed terms

2850.00

-

229.00-

150.00-

1641.00

-

  1. -
  1. Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 As per agreed terms

20.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary

In case monies are due to either

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

Value of transaction

party as a result of the transaction

deposits, advances or investments

during the reporting

Notes

period

Opening balance

Closing balance

Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of

Details of other

Cost

Tenure

Nature (loan/ advance/ intercorporate

Interest

Tenure

Secured/

Purpose for which the funds will be utilised by the

debt/ any other etc.)

indebtedness

deposit/ investment )

Rate (%)

unsecured

ultimate recipient of funds (endusage)

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

57.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Interest received on

finance lease arrangement

599.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Rent and

maintenance charges

139.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

275.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Security Deposit

Given - Refunded back

0.00

2393.00

2231.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

2505.00

2230.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

10.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Given

6.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

treasury and management support services

571.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on

Inter Corporate Loan

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

0.00

8.00

7.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

10296.00

10810.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

360.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Given

51.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of

Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint

Sales

149.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

management support services

282.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Advertisement or

Sales Promotion expenses/ Receipt of any

product or service

60.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue

given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing

4123.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Content

Procurement Fees

108.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Expense under cost

contribution arrangement

17.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

23.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

0.00

850.00

1506.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1088.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Jobwork Revenue

146.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

93.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Sale of Newspaper

for Circulation

12.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Given

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Media Marketing

Commission & Collection Charges Received

6.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of

Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint

Sales

110.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Printing and Service

charges

23.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Advertisement or

Sales Promotion expenses/ Receipt of any

product or service

18.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue

given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing

1102.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Purchase of

Newspaper for Circulation

7.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Taken

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Media Marketing

Commission & Collection Charges Paid

14.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Rent Paid

230.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Expense under cost

contribution arrangement

8.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

49.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Sale of Fixed Assets

by Company

91.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Security Deposit

Paid (net)

41.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Material taken on

loan and subsequently returned back

44.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Security Deposit

given and subsequently received back

against material taken on loan

0.00

6135.00

6135.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

12.00

91.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

109.00

18.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

0.00

9211.00

9211.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

2.00

5.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Corporate guarantee

fees

42.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Given

21.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Media Marketing

Commission & Collection Charges Received

18.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of

Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint

Sales

14.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Advisory Fees/

Royalty Fee Received

835.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on

Inter Corporate Loan

204.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue

given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Taken

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Media Marketing

Commission & Collection Charges Paid

161.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Expense for

management support services

17.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

0.00

18432.00

18432.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

198.00

105.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

15215.00

15967.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Media Marketing

Commission & Collection Charges Received

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of

Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint

Sales

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Advisory Fees/

Royalty Fee Received

25.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue

given on Joint Sales / Revenue Sharing

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Taken

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Media Marketing

Commission & Collection Charges Paid

53.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Interest Expense on

Inter Corporate Loan

171.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate Loan

taken by the Company - refunded back

0.00

3400.00

3400.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

0.00

14.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

3.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

1746.00

1599.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on

Inter Corporate Loan

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by Company

0.00

14448.00

14448.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

0.00

14.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

715.00

741.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

54.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Nature of transaction is Fee for Newsprint

Procurement Support Services

Related party transactions

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the

reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the counterparty

Sr No.

Type of related party

Details of other related party

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed

transaction

transaction

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

entity or its subsidiary

86

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Overseas Private

ZZZZZ9999Z

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Realisation on account of buy back

Limited

of Equity shares by wholly owned

subsidiary (HTOS)

87

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Overseas Private

ZZZZZ9999Z

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Limited

88

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

HT Overseas Private

ZZZZZ9999Z

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Limited

other receivables (net)

89

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Private

Limited

90

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Private

Limited

91

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Advertisement Revenue

Ventures Private

Received on Joint Sales

Limited

92

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Private

Limited

93

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Ventures Private

incurred on behalf of the Company

Limited

by parties

94

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Ventures Private

incurred on behalf of the parties

Limited

by Company

95

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Ventures Private

Limited

96

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Ventures Private

Limited

97

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

Ventures Private

other receivables (net)

Limited

98

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Praveen Someshwar

ABEPS2641C

Managing Director & CEO

Remuneration

-

99

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Shobhana Bhartia

ADPPB8929F

Chairperson & Editorial Director

Remuneration

-

100

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Rashmi Verma

ABTPV3140N

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

101

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

P.S. Jayakumar

AAJPP8809R

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

102

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Vikram Singh Mehta

AAEPM8138R

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

103

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Vivek Mehra

AAIPM8597Q

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

104

HT Media Limited

AABCH3165P

Vivek Mehra

AAIPM8597Q

Non-Executive Independent Director

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

other payables

105

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Parent Company

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not

hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media

106

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Parent Company

Any other transaction

Security Deposit Given

Limited

[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not

hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media

107

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Parent Company

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Advance

Limited

[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not

given

hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media

108

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

The Hindustan Times

AAACT4962F

Parent Company

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Security

Limited

[The Hindustan Times Limited (HTL) does not

deposit given

hold any direct investment in Hindustan Media

109

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

receivables (net)

110

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

111

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Digicontent Limited

AAECH2819R

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

receivables (net)

112

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

113

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

114

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

115

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

116

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

117

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Limited

118

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Limited

incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

119

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Limited

payables (net)

120

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Noida (Company)

AAFCH2225J

Subsidiary

Interest received

-

Limited

121

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Noida (Company)

AAFCH2225J

Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

Limited

122

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Noida (Company)

AAFCH2225J

Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

Limited

123

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Noida (Company)

AAFCH2225J

Subsidiary

Investment

-

Limited

124

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Noida (Company)

AAFCH2225J

Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

Limited

125

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Content Studio

AAMFH4449N

Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures

Investment

-

LLP

Limited is venturer

126

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Content Studio

AAMFH4449N

Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures

Investment

-

LLP

Limited is venturer

127

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

HT Content Studio

AAMFH4449N

Joint venture where Hindustan Media Ventures

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

LLP

Limited is venturer

payables (net)

128

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Praveen Someshwar

ABEPS2641C

Managing Director

Remuneration

-

129

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Savitri Kunadi

ACBPK5887G

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

130

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Savitri Kunadi

ACBPK5887G

Non-Executive Independent Director

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

payables (net)

131

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Ashwani Windlass

AAAPW3273H

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

132

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Ashwani Windlass

AAAPW3273H

Non-Executive Independent Director

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

payables (net)

133

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Sameer Singh

ABBPS7611M

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

134

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Sameer Singh

ABBPS7611M

Non-Executive Independent Director

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

payables (net)

135

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Tripti Someshwar

BGYPS7879G

Relative of Praveen Someshwar

Purchase of goods or services

-

136

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

AAGCS0920E

Tripti Someshwar

BGYPS7879G

Relative of Praveen Someshwar

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade and

other payables

137

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Interest paid

-

138

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

139

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Inter

Corporate Loan taken by Next

Mediaworks Limited from Next

Radio Limited & Interest accrued

on it

140

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Sameer Singh

ABBPS7611M

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

141

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Suchitra Rajendra

AFYPR1839R

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

142

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Lloyd Mathias

AAFPM4584Q

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

143

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

144

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

145

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Entertainment

payables (net)

Company Limited

146

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Entertainment

receivables (net)

Company Limited

147

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Revenue received on

Limited

Joint sales

148

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Digital Streams

AADCH7426B

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Limited

receivables (net)

149

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Sameer Singh

ABBPS7611M

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

150

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Suchitra Rajendra

AFYPR1839R

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

151

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Lloyd Mathias

AAFPM4584Q

Non-Executive Independent Director

Purchase of goods or services

-

152

Next Media works Limited

AAACM7512L

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

Subsidiary

Investment

-

153

Next Radio Limited

AABCR6120J

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

154

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Ventures Private

Limited

155

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

-

Ventures Private

Limited

156

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Ventures Private

Payable (net)

Limited

157

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Ventures Private

Receivable (net)

Limited

158

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Entertainment

Company Limited

159

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Music and

AABCH6177R

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Entertainment

Receivable (net)

Company Limited

160

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

-

Limited

161

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Interest received

-

Limited

162

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Inter-corporate deposit

-

Limited

163

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Inter-corporate deposit

Limited

repayment received

164

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Limited

payables (net)

165

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Limited

receivables (net)

166

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Inter

Limited

corporate deposit given & interest

accrued on it

167

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

share of revenue given on joint

Ventures Private

sales

Limited

168

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of expenses

Ventures Private

incurred on behalf of the parties

Limited

by company

169

HT Digital Streams Limited

AADCH7426B

Mosaic Media

AAECM9813A

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of Advertisement Revenue

Ventures Private

given on Joint Sales

Limited

170

HT Music and Entertainment

AABCH6177R

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Share of revenue received on

Company Limited

Limited

joint sales

171

HT Music and Entertainment

AABCH6177R

HT Mobile Solutions

AACCH1844G

Fellow Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Outstanding position - Trade

Company Limited

Limited

receivables (net)

Total value of transaction during the reporting period

Value of the related party

Remarks on approval by audit

transaction as approved by

committee

the audit committee

0.00 NA being wholly owned subsidiary

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary
  1. NA being wholly owned subsidiary

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. Approved by NRC & Board
  1. Approved by NRC & Board
  1. Approved by NRC & Board
  1. Approved by NRC & Board
  1. Approved by NRC & Board
  1. Approved by NRC & Board

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

  1. -
  1. -
  1. Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 As per agreed terms

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00-

0.00 Transactions with this party has been disclosed above and this represents closing balance, hence not applicable

In case monies are due to either

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

Value of transaction

party as a result of the transaction

deposits, advances or investments

during the reporting

Notes

period

Opening balance

Closing balance

Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of

Details of other

Cost

Tenure

Nature (loan/ advance/ intercorporate

Interest

Tenure

Secured/

Purpose for which the funds will be utilised by the

debt/ any other etc.)

indebtedness

deposit/ investment )

Rate (%)

unsecured

ultimate recipient of funds (endusage)

451.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Realisation on

account of buy back of Equity shares by

wholly owned subsidiary (HTOS)

0.00

8649.00

8108.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

0.00

1.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

17.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Given

100.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Share of

Advertisement Revenue Received on Joint

Sales

17.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Advertisement or

Sales Promotion expenses/ Receipt of any

product or service

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

250.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

Investment

-

Not Applicable

Unsecured

For meeting the business requirements

Nature of transaction is Investments made

in Shares

0.00

1112.00

1362.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

33.00

106.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

451.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Remuneration paid

to Key managerial personnel

355.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Remuneration paid

to Key managerial personnel

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

0.00

1.00

1.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

636.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Rent and

maintenance charges

144.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Security Deposit

Given

0.00

450.00

935.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

930.00

1074.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

0.00

28.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Sale of

Advertisement Space in Publication

0.00

3.00

1.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Sale of

Advertisement Space in Publication

249.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Infrastructure

Support Services (Seats) Given

44.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Share of Revenue

Received on Joint Sale

91.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Income under cost

contribution arrangement

47.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Advertisement

Expenses

2806.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Content

Procurement Fees

55.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the Company

by parties

0.00

709.00

852.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Interest Earned on

Inter Corporate Loan

25.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

Inter-corporate deposit

10.50%

10 years from the

Unsecured

For meeting the business requirements and corporate

Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate Loan

drawdown date

purposes

given by the Company

1327.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate

Deposit given by the Company - received

back

0.00

1605.00

1605.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

1640.00

326.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

224.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

Investment

-

Not Applicable

Unsecured

For meeting the business requirements

Nature of transaction is Investment made in

shares/ Investment made in form of capital

contribution

0.00

775.00

999.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

10.00

13.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

653.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Remuneration paid

to Key managerial personnel

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

0.00

1.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

0.00

2.00

1.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Non Executive

Director's Sitting Fee

0.00

1.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Payment for Car

Lease

0.00

2.00

2.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

82.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Interest expense on

inter corporate loan

72.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

Inter-corporate deposit

11%

8 Years

Unsecured

General purpose

Nature of transaction is Inter Corporate loan

taken by Next Mediaworks Limited from

Next Radio Limited

0.00

2186.00

2332.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Director sitting Fee

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Director sitting Fee

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Director sitting Fee

5.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Management

Support Income

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Commission

expenses

0.00

1.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

0.00

3.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Share of revenue

received on Joint Sales / Revenue sharing &

income from advertisement

0.00

3.00

1.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Director sitting fee

4.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Director sitting fee

3.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Director sitting fee

0.00

4192.00

4192.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is infrastruture

support service taken from HTME.

11.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services

10.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Marketing Expenses

0.00

0.00

2.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

23.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.42

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services.

0.00

0.33

0.62

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

119.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Income from

Advertisement & Digital Services.

12.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Interest income on

Inter corporate deposit

200.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

Inter-corporate deposit

10.50%

5 years

Unsecured

Working Capital requirement

Nature of transaction is Inter corporate

deposit given

400.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Repayment of ICD

Taken

0.00

0.00

16.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

76.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.00

200.20

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Share of revenue

received on joint sales

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Reimbursement of

expenses incurred on behalf of the parties

by company

2.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Share of revenue

received on joint sales

1.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nature of transaction is Share of revenue

received on joint sales

0.00

0.00

1.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20624.42

HT Media Limited published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
