  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HT Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532662   INE501G01024

HT MEDIA LIMITED

(532662)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
22.80 INR   +0.88%
02:49aIndia's HT Media reports second-quarter loss as newsprint costs surge
RE
11/03Ht Media : Q2 Shareholding Pattern 2022 2023
PU
11/01Ht Media : Earnings Webinar Invite Q2FY23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

India's HT Media reports second-quarter loss as newsprint costs surge

11/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's HT Media Ltd reported a second-quarter loss on Monday, dragged by higher costs of newsprint.

Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 came at 1.56 billion rupees ($18.97 million), compared with a profit of 232.3 million rupees a year earlier, the New Delhi-based media company said in an exchange filing.

The print business has been harmed by rising newsprint prices, which have taken the brunt of high inflation brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite some companies raising their advertising expenditures as the economy reopened.

"Profitability of the print business was significantly impacted by elevated newsprint rates. We are seeing signs of pressure easing on this front, although the benefit of this will flow only in later quarters," said Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia.

The mass media conglomerate that owns English daily Hindustan Times, business newspaper Mint, and popular radio brand Fever FM in its porfolio, said cost of materials consumed climbed 71.2% for the reported quarter.

Total expenses rose nearly 26.6% to 5.14 million rupees.

Peer Jagran Prakashan posted a 16.6% fall in its second-quarter profit on Friday on higher input costs.

HT Media shares jumped around 10.7% in the quarter

Revenue from operations rose 10.7% to 4.09 billion rupees in the current quarter.

($1 = 82.2200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 004 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 178 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net cash 2022 2 681 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 272 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 553
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart HT MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HT Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Praveen Someshwar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Piyush Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Shobhana Bhartia Chairman & Editorial Director
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Vivek Mehra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HT MEDIA LIMITED-17.54%64
NEWS CORPORATION-25.24%9 667
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-31.61%5 464
REACH PLC-62.58%372
REWORLD MEDIA-28.78%293
D. B. CORP LIMITED21.97%245