HT Media Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals. It is also engaged in frequency modulation (FM) radio broadcasting and digital. It is involved in providing entertainment, radio broadcast and all other related activities through its radio stations operating under the brand name Fever 104, Fever, and Radio Nasha. The digital business of the Company comprises various online platforms such as shine. Com. The Company operates through three segments: Printing and publication of newspapers and periodicals; Business of entertainment, radio broadcast and all other related activities through its Radio channels operating under brand name Fever 104, Radio Nasha and Radio One 94.3 in India, and business of providing digital services through Shine.com (job portal). The Company is also involved in the sale of various other digital offerings in the form of online advertising, subscription revenue, and syndication revenue.

Sector Consumer Publishing