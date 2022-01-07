Log in
    2498   TW0002498003

HTC CORPORATION

(2498)
HTC : Announcement for the investment funds on behalf of HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,a subsidiary of HTC Corporation

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HTC Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/07 Time of announcement 15:00:34
Subject 
 Announcement for the investment funds on behalf
of HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,a subsidiary of
HTC Corporation
Date of events 2022/01/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of HTC Corporation,
will invest in Kun Qiao (Suzhou) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment
Fund II (Limited Partnership) not more than RMB 50 million and
Kun Qiao (Xiamen) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II
(Limited Partnership) not more than RMB 250 million,
a total amount of not more than RMB 300 million.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
volume: N/A;
Price per unit: N/A;
Total amount of the transaction:RMB 300 million
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
Kun Qiao (Suzhou) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II
(Limited Partnership) and
Kun Qiao (Xiamen) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II
(Limited Partnership)
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:N/A
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:RMB 3 billion
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
Equity investment, Investment management
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:N/A
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:N/A
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:N/A
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:None
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
Non-related party
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:N/A
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Payment will be made according to the contract.
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Board of Directors and shareholder��s resolutions of
HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
18.Broker:N/A
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Long-Term Investment
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
None
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/07
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
USD 278,600,000
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:107.26%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:18.61%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:31.84%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:USD 277,900,000
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:107.02%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:18.56%
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:31.77%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
2018: NTD 887,871,000
2019: NTD 219,721,000
2020: NTD -42,167,000
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:0
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
36.Name of the CPA:N/A
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HTC Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
