HTC : Announcement for the investment funds on behalf of HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,a subsidiary of HTC Corporation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07 2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment: HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of HTC Corporation, will invest in Kun Qiao (Suzhou) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II (Limited Partnership) not more than RMB 50 million and Kun Qiao (Xiamen) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II (Limited Partnership) not more than RMB 250 million, a total amount of not more than RMB 300 million. 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: volume: N/A; Price per unit: N/A; Total amount of the transaction:RMB 300 million 4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee: Kun Qiao (Suzhou) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II (Limited Partnership) and Kun Qiao (Xiamen) Semiconductor Industry Equity Investment Fund II (Limited Partnership) 5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:N/A 6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:RMB 3 billion 7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: Equity investment, Investment management 8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:N/A 9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:N/A 10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:N/A 11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee, up to the present moment:None 12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: Non-related party 13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:N/A 14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A 16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:Payment will be made according to the contract. 17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Board of Directors and shareholder��s resolutions of HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. 18.Broker:N/A 19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Long-Term Investment 20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: None 22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/07 23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:NA 24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment: USD 278,600,000 25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:107.26% 26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:18.61% 27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:31.84% 28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment:USD 277,900,000 29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:107.02% 30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:18.56% 31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:31.77% 32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for the last three years: 2018: NTD 887,871,000 2019: NTD 219,721,000 2020: NTD -42,167,000 33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last three years:0 34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:N/A 35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 36.Name of the CPA:N/A 37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None