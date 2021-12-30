Log in
HTC : The Company's securities reached the threshold for publication set by TWSE, Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HTC Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 16:00:18
Subject 
 The Company's securities reached the
threshold for publication set by TWSE, Company discloses
relevant financial information for investors' reference
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
 Period�@�@�@�@�@      Month�@�@�@�@�@�@�@�@  Quarter          Recent 4
                                                               quarters
                                                               accumulation
                 �ססססססססס�  �ססססססססס�  �סססססס�
�@�@�@�@�@�@�@     Previous�@�@�@ �@�@   Previous�@�@�@�@�@�@ 2020Q4~2021Q3
�@       �@�@      month�@�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ quarter�@�@�@�@�@�@�@
 Account �@�@�@    Nov. 2021�@   YoY%�@  2021Q3�@      YoY%
                 �ססססססססס�  �ססססססססס�  �סססססס�
�@�@�@�@�@�@      (IFRS unaudited�@ �@�@ (IFRS reviewed      (IFRS reviewed
                   Consolidated)          Consolidated) �@�@  Consolidated)
                 �ססססססססס�  �ססססססססס�  �סססססס�
Revenue                463      -17%         1,341     -13%         5,464
(million)
Net profit            -240        9%          -767      46%        -3,447
before tax�@�@
(million)
Profit attributable   -241       14%          -767      45%        -3,394
to owners of the
parent company
(million)
EPS                  -0.29       15%         -0.94      45%         -4.15
(NTD)
4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified: None
5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HTC Corporation published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
