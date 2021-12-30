HTC : The Company's securities reached the threshold for publication set by TWSE, Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference
12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Provided by: HTC Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
16:00:18
Subject
The Company's securities reached the
threshold for publication set by TWSE, Company discloses
relevant financial information for investors' reference
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
Period�@�@�@�@�@ Month�@�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ Quarter Recent 4
quarters
accumulation
�ססססססססס� �ססססססססס� �סססססס�
�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ Previous�@�@�@ �@�@ Previous�@�@�@�@�@�@ 2020Q4~2021Q3
�@ �@�@ month�@�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ quarter�@�@�@�@�@�@�@
Account �@�@�@ Nov. 2021�@ YoY%�@ 2021Q3�@ YoY%
�ססססססססס� �ססססססססס� �סססססס�
�@�@�@�@�@�@ (IFRS unaudited�@ �@�@ (IFRS reviewed (IFRS reviewed
Consolidated) Consolidated) �@�@ Consolidated)
�ססססססססס� �ססססססססס� �סססססס�
Revenue 463 -17% 1,341 -13% 5,464
(million)
Net profit -240 9% -767 46% -3,447
before tax�@�@
(million)
Profit attributable -241 14% -767 45% -3,394
to owners of the
parent company
(million)
EPS -0.29 15% -0.94 45% -4.15
(NTD)
4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified: None
5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
