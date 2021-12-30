HTC : The Company's securities reached the threshold for publication set by TWSE, Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information. 3.Financial and business information: Period�@�@�@�@�@ Month�@�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ Quarter Recent 4 quarters accumulation �ססססססססס� �ססססססססס� �סססססס� �@�@�@�@�@�@�@ Previous�@�@�@ �@�@ Previous�@�@�@�@�@�@ 2020Q4~2021Q3 �@ �@�@ month�@�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ quarter�@�@�@�@�@�@�@ Account �@�@�@ Nov. 2021�@ YoY%�@ 2021Q3�@ YoY% �ססססססססס� �ססססססססס� �סססססס� �@�@�@�@�@�@ (IFRS unaudited�@ �@�@ (IFRS reviewed (IFRS reviewed Consolidated) Consolidated) �@�@ Consolidated) �ססססססססס� �ססססססססס� �סססססס� Revenue 463 -17% 1,341 -13% 5,464 (million) Net profit -240 9% -767 46% -3,447 before tax�@�@ (million) Profit attributable -241 14% -767 45% -3,394 to owners of the parent company (million) EPS -0.29 15% -0.94 45% -4.15 (NTD) 4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified: None 5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None