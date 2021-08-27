HTC Purenergy : 2021 Second Quarter Report - MDA

Introduction

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is prepared as of June 30, 2021, and should be read together with the HTC Purenergy Inc. dba HTC Extraction SystemsTM ("HTC" or the "Corporation") unaudited, condensed, consolidated, interim financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 (the "Period") and related notes attached thereto (collectively referred to as the "Financial Statements"), which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Corporation has adopted National Instrument 51-102F1 as the guideline in representing the MD&A. Terms used but not defined in this MD&A shall bear the meaning as set out in Part 1 of National Instruments ("NI") 51-102 and NI 14-101Definitions and accounting terms that are not defined herein shall bear the meaning as described or used in IFRS applicable to publicly accountable enterprises.

This MD&A is dated August 27, 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Corporation's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. In assessing forward-looking statements contained herein, readers are urged to read carefully all cautionary statements contained in this MD&A and accompanying Financial Statements, and in those other filings with the Corporation's Canadian regulatory authorities as found at 'www.sedar.com' and to not put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements in this MD&A include statements with respect to: the expected performance of the Corporation's business and operations and the Corporation's intentions to expand its business and operations; the Corporation's expectations regarding revenue, expenses and anticipated cash needs; the Corporation's plans to expand its extraction capabilities; the ability of the Corporation to meet consumer demand; the ability of the Corporation to execute on its strategic priorities and objectives; the size of the market that the Corporation operates in; the Corporation's business strategy for the extraction and purification of hemp biomass; the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other third-party approvals to conduct its CBD extraction operations; future processing expectations; the Corporation's ability to enter into new hemp biomass tolling agreements; and the Corporation's expectations regarding the future operations and objectives of KF Hemp Corp. and Kase Farma Inc. Although HTC's management ("Management") believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Management cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Management is under no duty to update any of its forward-looking statements after the date of this MD&A, other than as required and governed by applicable securities laws.

Additional information related to the Corporation is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.