Hua Eng Wire & Cable : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/03 2.Name of legal person:FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Min-Shiang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 5.Name of the new position holder:Wang Ming Jen 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of TAIWAN TIMES 7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of institutional director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/06/17 to 2023/06/16 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/03 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.