Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1608   TW0001608008

HUA ENG WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.

(1608)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hua Eng Wire & Cable : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 14:06:50
Subject 
 Announcement of change in representative of the
Company's institutional director
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/03
2.Name of legal person:FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Min-Shiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of
 FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Wang Ming Jen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of TAIWAN TIMES
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/06/17 to 2023/06/16
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/03
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUA ENG WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
01:20aHUA ENG WIRE & CABLE : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's instituti..
PU
01/10HUA ENG WIRE & CABLE : Change to the principal financial officer of the company
PU
01/10SUBJECT : Announcement of Death in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
2021Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2020Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2020Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2020Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 440 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2020 324 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 470 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 5,11%
Capitalization 9 248 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart HUA ENG WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA ENG WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wu Nan Fang General Manager & Spokesman
Ming Hsiang Lin CFO, Director & Deputy General Manager
Hung Ming Wang Chairman
Tung Shung Wu Independent Director
Chin Te Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA ENG WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.-1.80%330
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.97%10 502
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-11.66%8 564
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.13.17%6 444
NEXANS-1.81%4 168
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-6.83%3 358