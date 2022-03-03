Hua Eng Wire & Cable : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
Provided by: HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/03
2.Name of legal person:FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Min-Shiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of
FIRST COPPER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Wang Ming Jen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of TAIWAN TIMES
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/06/17 to 2023/06/16
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/03
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:04 UTC.