Hua Eng Wire & Cable : Announcement of change the board of directors chairperson
08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
17:28:32
Subject
Announcement of change the board of directors chairperson
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/03
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Liu Chung-Jen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of Hua Eng Wire and
Cable Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:resign at August 8, 2022 for personal reason.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Further announcement regarding
new position holder will be made after election from the Board of directors.
Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.