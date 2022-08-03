Hua Eng Wire & Cable : Announcement of reassignment of an institutional director representative to the Board; one-third of the board directors were changed

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/03 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:First Copper Technology Co., Ltd. Representative: Liu Chung-Jen. 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of Hua Eng Wire and Cable Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder:First Copper Technology Co., Ltd. Representative: Wang Hong-Ren. 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of First Copper Technology Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Reassignment of the representative of an institutional director. 8.Reason for the change:Reassignment of the representative of an institutional director. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/17 ~ 2023/06/16 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/08 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:3/7 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None