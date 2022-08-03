Hua Eng Wire & Cable : Announcement of reassignment of an institutional director representative to the Board; one-third of the board directors were changed
08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
17:28:45
Subject
Announcement of reassignment of an institutional
director representative to the Board; one-third of
the board directors were changed
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/03
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:First Copper Technology
Co., Ltd. Representative: Liu Chung-Jen.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of Hua Eng Wire and
Cable Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:First Copper Technology
Co., Ltd. Representative: Wang Hong-Ren.
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of First Copper Technology
Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Reassignment of the
representative of an institutional director.
8.Reason for the change:Reassignment of the representative of an
institutional director.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/17 ~ 2023/06/16
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:3/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hua Eng Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.