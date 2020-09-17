MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited 1347 HK0000218211 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED (1347) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/16 26.5 HKD +6.43% 12:05a HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Interim Report 2020 PU 09/08 Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains RE 08/27 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches 90nm Ultra-Low-Leakage Embedded Flash Process Platform to Power High-Capacity MCU Solutions AQ Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Hua Hong Semiconductor : Interim Report 2020 0 09/17/2020 | 12:05am EDT Send by mail :

"Board" the Board of Directors of the Company; "China" or "the PRC" the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this interim report and for geographical reference only, except where the context otherwise requires, references in this interim report to "China" and the "PRC" do not include Taiwan, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong; "Company" or "our Company" Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability on 21 January 2005 and, except where the context otherwise requires, all of its subsidiaries, or its present subsidiaries where the context refers to the time before it became the holding company of its present subsidiaries; "Company Secretary" the Company Secretary of the Company; "Director(s)" the Director(s) of the Company; "EPS" earnings per share; "Executive Director(s)" the Executive Director(s) of our Company; "Group" our Company and our subsidiaries or, where the context so requires, the businesses operated by our subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may be) with respect to the period before our Company became the holding company of our present subsidiaries (or became associated companies of our Company); "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "HH-Wuxi" Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC on 10 October 2017. Upon such incorporation, HH-Wuxi was 100% owned by HHGrace, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. HH-Wuxi is currently owned 51.0% by the Group, of which 22.2% will be held directly by the Company and 28.8% will be held indirectly by the Company through HHGrace. Board of Directors Executive Directors Suxin Zhang (Chairman) Junjun Tang (President) Non-Executive Directors Yang Du Takayuki Morita Jing Wang Jun Ye Independent Non-Executive Directors Stephen Tso Tung Chang Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye Company Secretary Sui Har Lee Authorized Representatives Junjun Tang Sui Har Lee Audit Committee Stephen Tso Tung Chang (Chairman) Long Fei Ye Jun Ye Remuneration Committee Kwai Huen Wong, JP (Chairman) Long Fei Ye Jing Wang Nomination Committee Suxin Zhang (Chairman) Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye Website www.huahonggrace.com Auditor Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants 22nd Floor, CITIC Tower 1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central Hong Kong Hong Kong Branch 20 Pedder Street, Central Hong Kong China Development Bank Jiangsu Branch No. 232, Middle Jiangdong Road Nanjing, Jiangsu, PRC Agricultural Bank of China Wuxi Xinwu Subbranch No. 26, Hefeng Road Xinwu District Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC China Construction Bank Corporation Wuxi High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Subbranch No. 26, Hefeng Road Xinwu District Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC China CITIC Bank Corporation Wuxi New District Subbranch No. 26, Hefeng Road Xinwu District Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC INTERIM REPORT 2020 3 CORPORATE INFORMATION Share Registrar Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Registered Office Room 2212, Bank of America Tower 12 Harcourt Road, Central Hong Kong Principal Places of Business 288 Halei Road Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Shanghai, PRC Postcode: 201203 No. 30, Xinzhou Road Xinwu District Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC Postcode: 214000 Stock Code 1347 4 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Revenue US$ million 500 450 440.0 450.8 428.2 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 1H 2018 1H 2019 1H 2020 Net Proﬁt US$ million 120 100 96.5 86.1 80 60 40 20 4.0 0 1H 2018 1H 2019 1H 2020 KEY FINANCIALS Gross Proﬁt Margin % 35 32.9% 31.6% 30 25 23.6% 20 15 10 5 0 1H 2018 1H 2019 1H 2020 EPS US$ 0.100 0.083 0.080 0.071 0.060 0.040 0.030 0.020 0 1H 2018 1H 2019 1H 2020 INTERIM REPORT 2020 5 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Financial Performance 1H 2020 1H 2019 Change US$' 000 US$' 000 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 428,204 450,790 (5.0)% Cost of sales (326,972) (308,370) 6.0 % Gross profit 101,232 142,420 (28.9)% Other income and gains 25,406 31,807 (20.1)% Selling and distribution expenses (4,226) (4,004) 5.5 % Administrative expenses (129,748) (63,075) 105.7 % Other expenses (3) (2,119) (99.9)% Finance costs (618) (625) (1.1)% Share of profits of an associate 7,258 1,010 618.6 % (Loss)/profit before tax (699) 105,414 (100.7)% Income tax credit/(expense) 4,705 (8,879) (153.0)% Profit for the period 4,006 96,535 (95.9)% Attributable to: Owners of the parent 38,140 90,826 (58.0)% Non-controlling interests (34,134) 5,709 (697.9)% Revenue Revenue was US$428.2 million, a decrease of 5.0% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased average selling price and decreased demand for smart card ICs and super junction products, partially offset by increased demand for MCU and power management products. Cost of sales Cost of sales was US$327.0 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased wafer shipments, depreciation and labor expenses. Gross prot Gross profit was US$101.2 million, a decrease of 28.9% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased average selling price, increased depreciation and labor expenses. Other income and gains Other income and gains were US$25.4 million, a decrease of 20.1% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income, partially offset by increased government subsidies. Selling and distribution expenses Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.2 million, an increase of 5.5% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased labor expenses. 6 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Administrative expenses Administrative expenses were US$129.7 million, an increase of 105.7% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased development, depreciation and labor expenses for Wuxi fab. Other expenses Other expenses were US$3,000, compared to US$2.1 million in 1H 2019, mainly due to a foreign exchange loss in the previous period. Share of prots of an associate Share of profit of an associate was US$7.3 million, an increase of 618.6% compared to 1H 2019, due to increased profit realized by the associate, Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd. Income tax credit/(expense) Income tax credit was US$4.7 million, compared to income tax expense of US$8.9 million in 1H 2019, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for the prior year and decreased taxable profit. Prot for the period As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$4.0 million, a decrease of 95.9% compared to 1H 2019. Net profit margin was 0.9% compared to 21.4% in 1H 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2020 7 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Financial Status 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Change US$' 000 US$' 000 Unaudited Audited Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,790,860 1,558,283 14.9% Investment property 166,154 168,615 (1.5)% Right-of-use assets 75,810 74,526 1.7 % Investment in an associate 79,335 73,142 8.5 % Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 204,658 207,689 (1.5)% Other non-current assets 84,455 34,437 145.2 % Total non-current assets 2,401,272 2,116,692 13.4 % Current assets Inventories 176,856 142,087 24.5 % Trade and notes receivables 135,518 164,968 (17.9)% Due from related parties 11,588 9,262 25.1 % Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 66,174 113,453 (41.7)% Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 84,759 519,779 (83.7)% Restricted and time deposits 766 70,776 (98.9)% Cash and cash equivalents 698,957 476,286 46.8 % Total current assets 1,174,618 1,496,611 (21.5)% Current liabilities Trade payables 92,607 86,119 7.5 % Due to related parties 13,467 10,655 26.4 % Other current liabilities 372,886 372,343 0.1 % Lease liabilities 3,757 1,922 95.5 % Interest-bearing bank borrowings 4,238 4,300 (1.4)% Total current liabilities 486,955 475,339 2.4 % Net current assets 687,663 1,021,272 (32.7)% Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing bank borrowings 19,069 21,502 (11.3)% Lease liabilities 16,889 16,694 1.2 % Deferred tax liabilities 3,194 17,176 (81.4)% Total non-current liabilities 39,152 55,372 (29.3)% Net assets 3,049,783 3,082,592 (1.1)% Explanation of items with uctuation over 5% from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment increased from US$1,558.3 million to US$1,790.9 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the Hua Hong Wuxi. Investment in an associate Investment in an associate increased from US$73.1 million to US$79.3 million, primarily due to profit shared from the associate, Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd., in the period. 8 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Other non-current assets Other non-current assets increased from US$34.4 million to US$84.5 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures and increased intangible assets. Inventories Inventories increased from US$142.1 million to US$176.9 million, primarily due to increased raw materials and finished goods. Trade and notes receivables Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$165.0 million to US$135.5 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2019. Due from related parties Due from related parties increased from US$9.3 million to US$11.6 million, primarily due to increased receivables from certain of our related party. Prepayments, other receivables and other assets Prepayments, other receivables and other assets decreased from US$113.5 million to US$66.2 million, primarily due to receipts of tax return of VAT. Financial assets at fair value through prot or loss Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss decreased from US$519.8 million to US$84.8 million, primarily due to payout from investment in financial products. Restricted and time deposits Restricted and time deposits decreased from US$70.8 million to US$0.8 million, due to payout from investment in time deposits. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$476.3 million to US$699.0 million, mainly due to the reasons stated in the cash flow analysis below. Trade payables Trade payables increased from US$86.1 million to US$92.6 million, primarily due to increased purchases of materials for Hua Hong Wuxi. Due to related parties Due to related parties increased from US$10.7 million to US$13.5 million, primarily due to a receipt of rental prepayment from one of our related parties. Lease liabilities Total lease liabilities increased from US$18.6 million to US$20.6 million, primarily due to renewed lease contracts. Interest-bearing bank borrowings Total interest-bearing bank borrowings decreased from US$25.8 million to US$23.3 million, due to a repayment of bank borrowing. Deferred tax liabilities Deferred tax liabilities decreased from US$17.2 million to US$3.2 million, primarily due to a reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2020 9 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Cash Flow 1H 2020 1H 2019 Change US$' 000 US$' 000 Unaudited Unaudited Net cash flows generated from operating activities 95,208 99,518 (4.3)% Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities 132,861 (304,919) (143.6)% Net cash flows (used in)/generated from financing activities (1,568) 264,710 (100.6)% Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 226,501 59,309 281.9 % Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 476,286 777,000 (38.7)% Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (3,830) (1,631) 134.8 % Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 698,957 834,678 (16.3)% Net cash ows generated from operating activities Net cash flows generated from operating activities decreased from US$99.5 million to US$95.2 million, primarily due to increased payments for materials and labor expenses, decreased receipts of government grants, partially offset by receipts of tax return of VAT. Net cash ows generated from investing activities Net cash flows generated from investing activities were US$132.9 million, primarily including (i) payout of US$1,173.8 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) payout of US$70.0 million in investment in time deposit, and (iii) US$5.8 million of interest income, partially offset by (i) US$738.1 million for investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$378.6 million for capital investments. Net cash ows used in nancing activities Net cash flows used in financing activities were US$1.6 million, attributed to (i) lease liabilities payments of US$2.7 million, (ii) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.1 million, and (iii) interest payments of US$0.6 million, partially offset by US$3.8 million proceeds from share option exercise. 10 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Business Review In the first half of 2020, the global semiconductor market was hit by the impact of COVID-19. Despite the on-going impact, some regions, which experienced the pandemic earlier, are gradually recovering. Thanks to the joint efforts of our shareholders, customers, suppliers, and employees, our revenue rebounded steadily in the second quarter, up 11% on a QoQ basis. The sharp increase in shipment volumes of pandemic prevention supplies has driven significant growth in revenue for MCU products in the first half of the year, posting a relatively good performance. In the second quarter, as a result of containment of COVID-19 in China, demand for smart card IC gradually recovered in the Chinese market. In the meantime, the Company actively developed its 90nm embedded flash memory process in its HH-Wuxi12-inch wafer fab, to keep abreast of development trends in the high-density memory industry. The fab commenced mass production of 90nm embedded flash memory technology in the first half of the year, playing a key role for the Company to seize future market opportunities. As an increasing number of products are certified and the 12-inch wafer capacity is continuously expanded, the Company expects to see further increases in revenue in the eNVM market segment. Development of discrete devices remained stable. Despite the consequences of the pandemic, the Company achieved an outstanding double digit QoQ growth in shipment volume of power discrete devices in the second quarter, thanks to our diverse types of power device processes, quality assurance of excellent technologies, and wide range of customer base. Shipment volumes for both SGT-MOSFET and IGBT reached new record levels. The HH-Wuxi12-inch wafer fab, which was put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2019, ran smoothly in the first half of 2020. For platform products, the 90nm eNVM, 65nm logic & RF platform, and discrete products entered into mass production. The technology roadmap, in accordance with the strategy of "IC+Power", has been successfully implemented, which ensures the Company's ability to continuously maintain high-level service and abundant product supply for its customers in the future. Looking forward to the future, the Company's 8-inch wafer fab will work on continuous development of its power discrete device, embedded flash memory MCU, PMIC, and cellphone RF IC businesses, and the 12-inch wafer fab will continue to consistently implement the "IC+Power" strategy. We will continue to implement our "8-inch+12-inch" wafer technology development strategy to provide customers with better differentiated technology products. INTERIM REPORT 2020 11 釋義 於本中期報告內，除非文義另有所指，否則下列詞彙具有下文所載涵義。 「董事會」 本公司董事會； 「中國」 中華人民共和國，但僅就本中報及作地理參考而言，除文義另有所指，否則，本中報對「中 國」的提述不包括台灣、澳門特別行政區及香港； 「本公司」 華虹半導體有限公司，一家於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊成立的有限公司，除非文 義另有所指，否則包括其所有子公司，或如文義指其成為其現有子公司的控股公司之前期 間，則指其現有子公司； 「公司秘書」 本公司公司秘書； 「董事」 本公司董事； 「EPS」 每股盈利； 「執行董事」 本公司執行董事； 「本集團」 本公司及我們的子公司，或如文義所指為本公司成為我們現有子公司的控股公司之前期間（或 成為本公司的該等聯營公司），則指由該等子公司或其前身公司（視乎情況而定）所經營的業 務； 「港元」 香港法定貨幣港元； 「香港」 中國香港特別行政區； 「華虹無錫」 華虹半導體（無錫）有限公司，一家於二零一七年十月十日在中國註冊成立的公司。華虹無錫 於註冊成立時由本公司的全資子公司華虹宏力擁有100%的權益。華虹無錫現由本集團持有 51.0%的權益，其中22.2%將由本公司直接持有及28.8%將由本公司透過華虹宏力間接持有， 而國家集成電路及無錫錫虹聯芯將分別持有華虹無錫29.0%權益和20.0%權益； 「獨立非執行董事」 本公司獨立非執行董事； 12 華虹半導體有限公司 釋義 「上市規則」 《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》（經不時修訂或補充）； 「非執行董事」 本公司非執行董事； 「矽睿科技」 上海矽睿科技有限公司，一家於二零一二年九月十三日在中國註冊成立的公司，為關連人士； 「人民幣」 中國法定貨幣人民幣； 「證券及期貨條例」 香港法例第571章《證券及期貨條例》（經不時修訂或補充）； 「上海華力」 上海華力微電子有限公司，一家於二零一零年一月十八日在中國註冊成立的公司，為關連人 士； 「聯交所」 香港聯合交易所有限公司； 「美元」 美國法定貨幣美元。 2020年中期報告 13 公司資料 董事會 法律顧問 執行董事 史密夫‧斐爾律師事務所 張素心（主席） 香港 唐均君（總裁） 皇后大道中15號 非執行董事 告羅士打大廈23樓 主要往來銀行 杜洋 森田隆之 王靖 中國建設銀行上海市分行 葉峻 中國上海市 獨立非執行董事 浦東新區 陸家嘴環路900號 張祖同 王桂壎，太平紳士 國家開發銀行上海分行 葉龍蜚 中國上海市 公司秘書 浦明路68號 李瑞霞 中國建設銀行股份有限公司香港分行 授權代表 香港中環 干諾道中3號中國建設銀行大廈28樓 唐均君 李瑞霞 交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行 審核委員會 香港中環 畢打街20號 張祖同（主席） 葉龍蜚 國家開發銀行江蘇分行 葉峻 中國江蘇省南京市 薪酬委員會 江東中路232號 王桂壎，太平紳士（主席） 葉龍蜚 王靖 提名委員會 張素心（主席） 王桂壎，太平紳士 葉龍蜚 網址 www.huahonggrace.com 核數師 安永會計師事務所 執業會計師 香港中環 添美道1號 中信大廈22樓 中國農業銀行股份有限公司無錫新吳支行 中國江蘇省無錫市 新吳區和風路26號 中國建設銀行股份有限公司無錫高新技術產業開發區支行 中國江蘇省無錫市 新吳區和風路26號 中信銀行股份有限公司無錫新區支行 中國江蘇省無錫市 新吳區和風路26號 14 華虹半導體有限公司 公司資料 股份過戶登記處 卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港 皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓 註冊辦事處 香港中環 夏慤道12號 美國銀行中心2212室 主要營業地點 中國上海市 張江高科技園區 哈雷路288號 郵編：201203 中國江蘇省無錫市 新吳區 新洲路30號 郵編：214000 股份代號 1347 2020年中期報告 15 主要財務指標 銷售收入 百萬美元 500 450 440.0 450.8 428.2 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年 淨利潤 百萬美元 120 100 96.5 86.1 80 60 40 20 4.0 0 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年 毛利率 % 35 32.9% 31.6% 30 25 23.6% 20 15 10 5 0 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年 每股盈利 美元 0.100 0.083 0.080 0.071 0.060 0.040 0.030 0.020 0 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年 16 華虹半導體有限公司 管理層討論及分析 財務表現 二零二零年 二零一九年 上半年 上半年 變動 千美元 千美元 未經審核 未經審核 銷售收入 428,204 450,790 (5.0)% 銷售成本 (326,972) (308,370) 6.0 % 毛利 101,232 142,420 (28.9)% 其他收入及收益 25,406 31,807 (20.1)% 銷售及分銷費用 (4,226) (4,004) 5.5 % 管理費用 (129,748) (63,075) 105.7 % 其他費用 (3) (2,119) (99.9)% 財務費用 (618) (625) (1.1)% 分佔一家聯營公司溢利 7,258 1,010 618.6 % 稅前（虧損）╱溢利 (699) 105,414 (100.7)% 所得稅抵免╱（開支） 4,705 (8,879) (153.0)% 期內溢利 4,006 96,535 (95.9)% 以下各項應佔： 母公司擁有人 38,140 90,826 (58.0)% 非控股權益 (34,134) 5,709 (697.9)% 銷售收入 銷售收入為4.282億美元，較二零一九年上半年減少5.0%，主要由於平均銷售價格下降及智能卡芯片和超級結產品需求減 少，部分被MCU與電源管理產品需求增加所抵銷。 銷售成本 銷售成本為3.270億美元，較二零一九年上半年增加6.0%，主要由於付運晶圓、折舊及人工費用增加所致。 毛利 毛利為1.012億美元，較二零一九年上半年減少28.9%，主要由於平均銷售價格下降、折舊及人工費用增加所致。 其他收入及收益 其他收入及收益為2,540萬美元，較二零一九年上半年減少20.1%，主要由於按公平值計入損益的金融資產取得公平值變動 收益及利息收入減少，部分被增加的政府補貼抵銷。 銷售及分銷費用 銷售及分銷費用為420萬美元，較二零一九年上半年增加5.5%，主要由於人工費用增加所致。 2020年中期報告 17 管理層討論及分析 管理費用 管理費用為1.297億美元，較二零一九年上半年增加105.7%，主要由於無錫工廠的研發、折舊及人工費用增加所致。 其他費用 其他費用為0.3萬美元，而二零一九年上半年為210萬美元，主要由於上年同期外匯匯兌虧損所致。 分佔一家聯營公司溢利 分佔一家聯營公司溢利為730萬美元，較二零一九年上半年增加618.6%，乃由於聯營公司上海華虹科技發展有限公司實現 溢利增加所致。 所得稅抵免╱（開支） 所得稅抵免為470萬美元，而二零一九年上半年錄得所得稅開支890萬美元，主要由於轉回以前年度計提的代扣代繳稅金增 加及應課稅溢利減少所致。 期內溢利 綜合考慮上述因素，期內溢利為400萬美元，較二零一九年上半年下降95.9%。淨利潤率為0.9%，而二零一九年上半年為 21.4%。 18 華虹半導體有限公司 管理層討論及分析 財務狀況 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 變動 千美元 千美元 未經審核 經審核 非流動資產 物業、廠房及設備 1,790,860 1,558,283 14.9% 投資物業 166,154 168,615 (1.5)% 使用權資產 75,810 74,526 1.7 % 於一家聯營公司的投資 79,335 73,142 8.5 % 指定按公平值計入其他全面收益的股本工具 204,658 207,689 (1.5)% 其他非流動資產 84,455 34,437 145.2 % 非流動資產總額 2,401,272 2,116,692 13.4 % 流動資產 存貨 176,856 142,087 24.5 % 貿易應收款項及應收票據 135,518 164,968 (17.9)% 應收關聯方款項 11,588 9,262 25.1 % 預付款項、其他應收款項及其他資產 66,174 113,453 (41.7)% 按公平值計入損益的金融資產 84,759 519,779 (83.7)% 已凍結及定期存款 766 70,776 (98.9)% 現金及現金等價物 698,957 476,286 46.8 % 流動資產總額 1,174,618 1,496,611 (21.5)% 流動負債 貿易應付款項 92,607 86,119 7.5 % 應付關聯方款項 13,467 10,655 26.4 % 其他流動負債 372,886 372,343 0.1 % 租賃負債 3,757 1,922 95.5 % 計息銀行借款 4,238 4,300 (1.4)% 流動負債總額 486,955 475,339 2.4 % 流動資產淨額 687,663 1,021,272 (32.7)% 非流動負債 計息銀行借款 19,069 21,502 (11.3)% 租賃負債 16,889 16,694 1.2 % 遞延稅項負債 3,194 17,176 (81.4)% 非流動負債總額 39,152 55,372 (29.3)% 資產淨額 3,049,783 3,082,592 (1.1)% 就二零一九年十二月三十一日至二零二零年六月三十日同比變動超過5%的項目的闡釋 物業、廠房及設備 物業、廠房及設備由15.583億美元增至17.909億美元，主要由於建設華虹無錫所致。 於一家聯營公司的投資 於一家聯營公司的投資由7,310萬美元增至7,930萬美元，主要由於分佔聯營公司上海華虹科技發展有限公司於期內的溢利 所致。 2020年中期報告 19 管理層討論及分析 其他非流動資產 其他非流動資產由3,440萬美元增加至8,450萬美元，主要由於資本支出預付款項增加及無形資產增加所致。 存貨 存貨由1.421億美元增加至1.769億美元，主要由於原材料及產成品的增加所致。 貿易應收款項及應收票據 貿易應收款項及應收票據由1.650億美元減少至1.355億美元，主要由於銷售收入環比下降所致。 應收關聯方款項 應收關聯方款項由930萬美元增加至1,160萬美元，主要由於應收部分關聯方的款項增加。 預付款項、其他應收款項及其他資產 預付款項、其他應收款項及其他資產由1.135億美元減少至6,620萬美元，主要由於收到增值稅退稅款。 按公平值計入損益的金融資產 按公平值計入損益的金融資產由5.198億美元減少至8,480萬美元，主要由於收回理財產品投資所致。 已凍結及定期存款 已凍結及定期存款由7,080萬美元減少至80萬美元，由於收回定期存款投資所致。 現金及現金等價物 現金及現金等價物由4.763億美元增加至6.990億美元，主要参照現金流量分析所述之原因。 貿易應付款項 貿易應付款項由8,610萬美元增至9,260萬美元，主要由於華虹無錫採購物料增加所致。 應付關聯方款項 應付關聯方款項由1,070萬美元增加至1,350萬美元，主要由於收到一名關聯方的預付租金款。 租賃負債 租賃負債總額由1,860萬美元增加至2,060萬美元，主要由於續簽租賃合同。 計息銀行借款 計息銀行借款總額由2,580萬美元減少至2,330萬美元，乃由於償還銀行借款所致。 遞延稅項負債 遞延稅項負債由1,720萬美元減少至320萬美元，主要由於轉回二零一九年計提的代扣代繳稅金所致。 20 華虹半導體有限公司 管理層討論及分析 現金流量 二零二零年 二零一九年 上半年 上半年 變動 千美元 千美元 未經審核 未經審核 經營活動所得現金流量淨額 95,208 99,518 (4.3)% 投資活動所得╱（所用）現金流量淨額 132,861 (304,919) (143.6)% 融資活動（所用）╱所得現金流量淨額 (1,568) 264,710 (100.6)% 現金及現金等價物增加淨額 226,501 59,309 281.9 % 期初現金及現金等價物 476,286 777,000 (38.7)% 外匯匯率變動影響，淨額 (3,830) (1,631) 134.8 % 期末現金及現金等價物 698,957 834,678 (16.3)% 經營活動所得現金流量淨額 經營活動所得現金流量淨額由9,950萬美元減少至9,520萬美元，主要由於材料付款及人工費用增加以及收到的政府補助減 少，部分被收到的增值稅退稅款所抵銷。 投資活動所得現金流量淨額 投資活動所得現金流量淨額為1.329億美元，主要包括(i)收回按公平值計入損益的金融資產投資11.738億美元；(ii)收回定 期存款投資7,000萬美元，及(iii)利息收入580萬美元，部分被(i)按公平值計入損益的金融資產投資7.381億美元；及(ii)資本 投資3.786億美元所抵銷。 融資活動所用現金流量淨額 融資活動所用現金流量淨額為160萬美元，用於(i)租賃負債付款270萬美元；(ii)償還銀行借款210萬美元；及(iii)利息開支 60萬美元，部分被因股票期權行權而增發股份收到的投資款380萬美元所抵銷。 2020年中期報告 21 管理層討論及分析 業務回顧 2020年上半年受全球性疫情影響，全球半導體市場經歷了不同程度的衝擊。影響雖然至今仍沒有結束，但部分較早經歷疫 情的地區產業正逐步復蘇。在公司股東、顧客、供應商及全體員工的共同努力下，二季度業績已開始穩健回升，環比上漲 11%。 疫情背景下，防疫用品出貨量大漲，帶動公司MCU產品上半年出貨迅猛增長，創造了較好的業績。智能卡芯片方面，隨著 國內疫情得到良好的控制，國內市場需求在第二季度逐漸恢復。同時，因產品的高容量存儲發展趨勢，我司於無錫12吋廠 積極開發90納米嵌入式閃存工藝，在上半年已經進入量產，為掌握未來市場機會起到了關鍵作用。隨著較多產品陸續認證 以及12吋產能持續擴充，公司將穩定並進一步擴大eNVM市場的營收能力。 分立器件繼續保持穩定發展，儘管受到疫情衝擊影響，但在公司豐富的功率器件工藝種類、優越的技術品質保障以及較廣 泛的客戶群體條件下，二季度功率器件出貨量表現亮眼，實現了出貨量雙位數的環比增長。其中，SGT-MOSFET與IGBT 出貨量雙雙創出了歷史新高。 於2019年第四季度順利進入投產階段的華虹無錫12吋廠在2020年上半年運行進展一切順利。平台產品方面，90納米嵌入 式閃存、65納米邏輯與射頻工藝平台、分立器件均已順利進入量產階段。IC+Power的產品線佈局與戰略得到順利實施， 確保了公司在未來能夠持續保持高水準的服務與豐富的產品線供應。 展望未來，公司8吋晶圓廠功率分立器件、嵌入式閃存MCU、電源管理芯片及手機射頻IC的業務持續發展，12吋晶圓廠繼 續堅定不移地執行IC+Power戰略。我們將繼續實施「8吋+12吋」晶圓差異化技術的企業發展策略，為客戶提供更優質的差 異化技術服務。 22 華虹半導體有限公司 REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料的審閱報告 To the board of directors of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited 致華虹半導體有限公司的董事會 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立之有限公司） Introduction 引言 We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on 吾等已審閱載於第24頁至第52頁的中期財務 pages 24 to 52 which comprises the condensed consolidated 資料，其中包括華虹半導體有限公司（「貴公 statement of financial position of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited 司」）及其子公司（統稱「貴集團」）於二零二零 (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to 年六月三十日的簡明綜合財務狀況表及截至 as the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the related condensed 該日止六個月期間的相關簡明綜合損益表、 consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, 全面收益表、權益變動表及現金流量表以及 changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then 其他解釋附註。香港聯合交易所有限公司證 ended, and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the 券上市規則規定，須按照當中訂明的相關規 Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 定及香港會計師公會（「香港會計師公會」）頒 require the preparation of a report on interim financial information 佈的香港會計準則第34號中期財務報告（「香 to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and 港會計準則第34號」）的規定就中期財務資料 Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting 編製報告。 貴公司的董事須負責根據香港會 ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public 計準則第34號編製及列報本中期財務資料。 Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are 吾等的責任是根據吾等的審閱對本中期財務 responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim 資料作出結論，並按照吾等雙方協定的委聘 financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility 條款，僅向全體董事會報告。除此以外，吾 is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information 等的報告不可用作其他用途。吾等概不會就 based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, 本報告的內容向任何其他人士負責或承擔責 in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no 任。 other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of Review 審閱範圍 We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard 吾等已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱 on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial 委聘準則第2410號由實體的獨立核數師執行 Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity 中期財務資料審閱進行審閱。審閱中期財務 issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information 資料包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員 consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for 作出查詢，及應用分析性和其他審閱程序。 financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other 審閱的範圍遠較根據香港審計準則進行審核 review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than 的範圍為小，故不能令吾等保證吾等將知悉 an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on 在審核中可能發現的所有重大事項。因此， Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance 吾等不會發表審核意見。 that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion 結論 Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes 按照吾等的審閱，吾等並無發現任何事項， us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in 令吾等相信中期財務資料在各重大方面未有 all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. 根據香港會計準則第34號編製。 Ernst & Young 安永會計師事務所 Certified Public Accountants 執業會計師 Hong Kong 香港 11 August 2020 二零二零年八月十一日 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 23 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 中期簡明綜合損益表 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Notes (US$'000) (US$'000) 附註 （千美元） （千美元） Revenue 銷售收入 4 428,204 450,790 Cost of sales 銷售成本 (326,972) (308,370) Gross profit 毛利 101,232 142,420 Other income and gains 其他收入及收益 4 25,406 31,807 Selling and distribution expenses 銷售及分銷費用 (4,226) (4,004) Administrative expenses 管理費用 (129,748) (63,075) Other expenses 其他費用 (3) (2,119) Finance costs 財務費用 (618) (625) Share of profit of an associate 分佔一家聯營公司溢利 7,258 1,010 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX 稅前（虧損）╱溢利 5 (699) 105,414 Income tax credit/(expense) 所得稅抵免╱（開支） 6 4,705 (8,879) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 期內溢利 4,006 96,535 Attributable to: 以下各項應佔： Owners of the parent 母公司擁有人 38,140 90,826 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (34,134) 5,709 4,006 96,535 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE 母公司普通股權持有人 TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS 應佔每股盈利： OF THE PARENT: 7 Basic 基本 - For profit for the period －期內溢利 US$0.030 US$0.071 0.030美元 0.071美元 Diluted 攤薄 - For profit for the period －期內溢利 US$0.029 US$0.070 0.029美元 0.070美元 24 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 中期簡明綜合全面收益表 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 期內溢利 4,006 96,535 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 其他全面虧損 Exchange differences on translation 換算海外業務產生的外匯差額 of foreign operations (44,791) (11,486) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 期內其他全面虧損，扣除稅項 FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX (44,791) (11,486) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME 期內全面（虧損）╱收益總額 FOR THE PERIOD (40,785) 85,049 Attributable to: 以下各項應佔： Owners of the parent 母公司擁有人 5,380 87,301 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (46,165) (2,252) (40,785) 85,049 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 25 30 JUNE 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Notes (US$'000) (US$'000) 附註 （千美元） （千美元） NON-CURRENT ASSETS 非流動資產 Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 9 1,790,860 1,558,283 Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 75,810 74,526 Investment property 投資物業 166,154 168,615 Intangible assets 無形資產 32,201 13,322 Investment in an associate 於一家聯營公司的投資 79,335 73,142 Equity investments designated 指定按公平值計入其他 at fair value through other 全面收益的股權投資 comprehensive income 204,658 207,689 Long term prepayments to third parties 應付第三方之 長期預付款項 42,100 6,740 Long term prepayments to related parties 向關聯方長期預付款項 1,994 6,808 Deferred tax assets 遞延稅項資產 8,160 7,567 Total non-current assets 非流動資產總額 2,401,272 2,116,692 CURRENT ASSETS 流動資產 Inventories 存貨 176,856 142,087 Trade and notes receivables 貿易應收款項及應收票據 10 135,518 164,968 Prepayments, other receivables 預付款項、其他應收 and other assets 款項及其他資產 66,174 113,453 Due from related parties 應收關聯方款項 11,588 9,262 Financial assets at fair value 按公平值計入損益的 through profit or loss 金融資產 84,759 519,779 Restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款 766 70,776 Cash and cash equivalents 現金及現金等價物 698,957 476,286 Total current assets 流動資產總額 1,174,618 1,496,611 CURRENT LIABILITIES 流動負債 Trade payables 貿易應付款項 11 92,607 86,119 Other payables and accruals 其他應付款項及暫估費用 318,489 303,614 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 計息銀行借款 4,238 4,300 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 3,757 1,922 Government grants 政府補助 40,105 40,641 Due to related parties 應付關聯方款項 13,467 10,655 Income tax payable 應付所得稅 14,292 28,088 Total current liabilities 流動負債總額 486,955 475,339 NET CURRENT ASSETS 流動資產淨額 687,663 1,021,272 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT 資產總值減流動負債 LIABILITIES 3,088,935 3,137,964 continued/... 續╱... 26 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 二零二零年六月三十日 30 JUNE 2020 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Note (US$'000) (US$'000) 附註 （千美元） （千美元） NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 非流動負債 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 計息銀行借款 19,069 21,502 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 16,889 16,694 Deferred tax liabilities 遞延稅項負債 3,194 17,176 Total non-current liabilities 非流動負債總額 39,152 55,372 Net assets 資產淨額 3,049,783 3,082,592 EQUITY 權益 Equity attributable to owners 母公司擁有人應佔權益 of the parent Share capital 股本 12 1,971,748 1,966,095 Reserves 儲備 286,489 279,146 2,258,237 2,245,241 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 791,546 837,351 Total equity 權益總額 3,049,783 3,082,592 Suxin Zhang Jun Ye 張素心 葉峻 Director Director 董事 董事 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 27 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 中期簡明綜合權益變動表 Attributable to owners of the parent 母公司擁有人應佔 Other Share reserve and Fair Asset Statutory Exchange Non- Share Merger option contributed value revaluation reserve uctuation Accumulated controlling Total capital reserve reserve surplus reserve reserve# fund reserve losses Total interests equity 其他儲備及 資產 法定 匯兌 股本 合併儲備 購股權儲備 供款盈餘 公平值儲備 重估儲備# 儲備基金 波動儲備 累計虧損 合計 非控股權益 權益總額 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 (note 12) （附註12） At 1 January 2020 於二零二零年 一月一日 1,966,095 645,494* 12,481* 35,685* 4,847* 99,257* 89,186* (462)* (607,342)* 2,245,241 837,351 3,082,592 Profit/(loss) for the period 期內溢利╱（虧損） - - - - - - - - 38,140 38,140 (34,134) 4,006 Exchange differences 換算海外業務產生的 on translation of foreign 外匯差額 operations - - - - - - - (32,760) - (32,760) (12,031) (44,791) Total comprehensive loss 期內全面虧損總額 for the period - - - - - - - (32,760) 38,140 5,380 (46,165) (40,785) Issue of shares 發行股份 5,653 - (1,721) - - - - - - 3,932 - 3,932 Equity-settled share 以權益結算的 option arrangements 購股權安排 - - 3,684 - - - - - - 3,684 360 4,044 Transfer from retained profits 轉撥自一間子公司 generated by a subsidiary 產生的留存溢利 - - - - - - 5,998 - (5,998) - - - At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 於二零二零年 六月三十日 （未經審核） 1,971,748 645,494* 14,444* 35,685* 4,847* 99,257* 95,184* (33,222)* (575,200)* 2,258,237 791,546 3,049,783 At 1 January 2019 於二零一九年一月一日 1,960,159 645,494 6,607 34,590 2,545 99,257 71,595 34,655 (702,786) 2,152,116 549,076 2,701,192 Profit for the period 期內溢利 - - - - - - - - 90,826 90,826 5,709 96,535 Exchange differences 換算海外業務產生的 on translation of foreign 外匯差額 operations - - - - - - - (3,525) - (3,525) (7,961) (11,486) Total comprehensive 期內全面收益總額 income for the period - - - - - - - (3,525) 90,826 87,301 (2,252) 85,049 Capital contribution from 非控股權益注資 non-controlling interests - - - 975 - - - - - 975 316,025 317,000 Issue of shares 發行股份 1,583 - (308) - - - - - - 1,275 - 1,275 Equity-settled share option 以權益結算的 arrangements 購股權安排 - - 4,040 - - - - - - 4,040 - 4,040 Final 2018 dividend declared 最終宣派二零一八年 - - - - - - - - (50,772) (50,772) - (50,772) Transfer from retained profits 股息 轉撥自一間子公司 generated by a subsidiary 產生的留存溢利 - - - - - - 8,084 - (8,084) - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於二零一九 年六月三十日 （未經審核） 1,961,742 645,494 10,339 35,565 2,545 99,257 79,679 31,130 (670,816) 2,194,935 862,849 3,057,784 The asset revaluation reserve arose from a change in use from an owner-occupied property to an investment property carried at fair value. These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of US$286,489,000 (31 December 2019: US$279,146,000) in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position. 28 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 資產重估儲備源自將自用物業用途更改為 按公平值列賬之投資物業。 該等儲備賬構成於中期簡明綜合財務狀況 表內之綜合儲備 286,489,000 美元（二零一 九年十二月三十一日： 279,146,000 美元）。 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 中期簡明綜合現金流量表 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 經營活動所得現金流量 (Loss)/profit before tax 稅前（虧損）╱溢利 (699) 105,414 Adjustments for: 就以下各項作出的調整： Finance costs 財務費用 618 625 Share of profit of an associate 分佔一家聯營公司溢利 (7,258) (1,010) Interest income 利息收入 (5,670) (11,299) Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value 按公平值計入損益的 through profit or loss 金融資產公平值收益 (5,112) (13,500) Loss on disposal of items of property, plant 出售物業、廠房及 and equipment 設備項目的虧損 - 16 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備折舊 88,425 60,328 Provision of impairment of trade receivables 貿易應收款項減值撥備 - 47 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value 撇減存貨至可變現淨值 239 1,020 Amortisation of intangible assets 無形資產攤銷 1,958 1,687 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 使用權資產折舊 2,812 1,128 Equity-settled share option expense 以權益結算的購股權開支 4,044 4,040 79,357 148,496 Increase in inventories 存貨增加 (34,838) (10,504) Decrease in trade and notes receivables 貿易應收款項及應收票據減少 29,470 28,979 Decrease/(increase) in prepayments, 預付款項、其他應收款項及 other receivables and other assets 其他資產減少╱（增加） 46,318 (61,697) (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from 應收關聯方款項（增加）╱減少 related parties (2,326) 6,434 Increase in restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款增加 (1) (458) Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 貿易應付款項增加╱（減少） 6,488 (2,504) (Decrease)/increase in other payables 其他應付款項及 and accruals 暫估費用（減少）╱增加 (8,807) 66 Increase in government grants 政府補助增加 56 14,629 Increase in amounts due to related parties 應付關聯方款項增加 2,812 6,850 Cash generated from operations 經營活動產生的現金 118,529 130,291 Income tax paid 已付所得稅 (23,321) (30,773) Net cash ows from operating activities 經營活動所得現金流量淨額 95,208 99,518 continued/... 續╱... 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 29 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 中期簡明綜合現金流量表 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 投資活動所得現金流量 Interest received 已收利息 5,835 11,917 Purchases of items of property, 購買物業、廠房及設備項目 plant and equipment (364,258) (332,012) Purchases of items of intangible assets 購買無形資產項目 (14,365) (1,258) Proceeds from disposal of items of property, 出售物業、廠房及 plant and equipment 設備項目所得款項 - 2 Decrease in restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款減少 70,000 - Purchase of financial assets at fair value 購買按公平值計入損益的 through profit or loss 金融資產 (738,163) (1,518,918) Proceeds from disposals of financial assets 出售按公平值計入損益的 at fair value through profit or loss 金融資產所得款項 1,173,812 1,535,350 Net cash ows generated from/(used in) 投資活動所得╱（所用） investing activities 現金流量淨額 132,861 (304,919) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 融資活動所得現金流量 Proceeds from issue of shares 發行股份所得款項 3,834 1,316 Capital contribution from non-controlling interests 非控股權益注資 - 317,000 Dividends paid 已付股息 - (37,042) Repayment of bank loans 償還銀行貸款 (2,119) (2,182) Increase in restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款增加 - (13,943) Interest paid 已付利息 (618) (190) Principal portion of lease payments 支付租賃本金部份 (2,665) (249) Net cash ows (used in)/generated 融資活動（所用）╱所得 from nancing activities 現金流量淨額 (1,568) 264,710 NET INCREASE IN CASH 現金及現金等價物增加淨額 AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 226,501 59,309 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 期初現金及現金等價物 476,286 777,000 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 外匯匯率變動影響，淨額 (3,830) (1,631) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END 期末現金及現金等價物 OF PERIOD 698,957 834,678 30 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 1. Corporate Information 1. 公司資料 Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") is a limited 華虹半導體有限公司（「本公司」）為一家 liability company incorporated in Hong Kong on 21 January 於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊 2005. The registered office of the Company is located at Room 成立的有限公司。本公司的註冊辦事處 2212, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, 為香港中環夏愨道12 號美國銀行中心 Hong Kong. 2212室。 The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. 本公司的主要活動為投資控股。於期 During the period, the Company's subsidiaries (collectively 內，本公司的子公司（統稱為「本集團」） referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the 主要從事半導體產品的生產及貿易。 manufacture and trading of semiconductor products. 董事認為，本公司的母公司及最終母公 In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate 司分別為上海聯和投資有限公司（「上海 parent of the Company are Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. 聯和」）及上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀 ("SAIL") and INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA"), which are 電集團」），上海聯和及儀電集團均為於 state-owned companies established in the People's Republic 中華人民共和國（「中國」）成立並由國有 of China ("PRC"), supervised by the State-owned Assets 資產監督管理委員會（「國資委」）監管的 Supervision and Administration Commission ("SASAC"). 國有公司。 2.1 Basis of Preparation 2.1 編製基準 The interim condensed consolidated financial information for 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月的 the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in 中期簡明綜合財務資料已根據香港會計 accordance with HKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The 準則第34號中期財務報告編製。中期簡 interim condensed consolidated financial information does 明綜合財務資料並不包括年度財務報表 not include all the information and disclosures required in the 規定的所有資料及披露事項，並應與本 annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction 集團截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止 with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for 年度的年度綜合財務報表一併閱讀。 the year ended 31 December 2019. The financial information relating to the year ended 31 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表所載有關截至 December 2019 that is included in the interim condensed 二零一九年十二月三十一日止年度的財 consolidated statement of financial position as comparative 務資料（作為比較資料），並不構成本公 information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual 司該年度之法定年度綜合財務報表，惟 consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived 摘錄自該等財務報表。根據香港公司條 from those financial statements. Further information relating to 例第436條披露的有關該等法定財務報 those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed 表的進一步資料載列如下： in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows: 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 31 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 2.1 Basis of Preparation (continued) 2.1 編製基準（續） The Company has delivered the financial statements for the 本公司已按香港公司條例第662(3)條及 year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies 附表6第3部的規定，將截至二零一九年 as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 十二月三十一日止年度的財務報表送呈 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's 公司註冊處處長。本公司的核數師已就 auditors have reported on the financial statements for the 截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止年度 year ended 31 December 2019. The auditor's report was 財務報表提交報告。該核數師報告中並 unqualified; and did not contain a statement under sections 無保留意見；亦未載有按香港公司條例 406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies 第406(2)、407(2)或407(3)條所指的陳 Ordinance. 述。 2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and 2.2 會計政策的變動及披露 Disclosures The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") for the first time for the current period's financial information. Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Reform Amendments to HKAS 1 Definition of Material and HKAS 8 Amendments to HKFRS 16 Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions （early adopted） Several amendments apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. 編製中期簡明綜合財務資料所採納的會 計政策與編製本集團截至二零一九年十 二月三十一日止年度的年度綜合財務報 表所採用者一致，惟於本財務資料期間 首次採納下列經修訂香港財務報告準則 （「香港財務報告準則」）除外。 香港財務報告準則 業務的定義 第3號（修訂本） 香港財務報告準則第9號、利率基準改革 香港會計準則第39號 及香港財務報告準則 第7號（修訂本） 香港會計準則第1號及 重大的定義 香港會計準則第8號 （修訂本） 香港財務報告準則 新冠病毒疫情相關 第16號（修訂本） 租金減免 （提早採納） 若干修訂本於二零二零年首次應用，惟 並無對本集團的中期簡明綜合財務報表 產生影響。 32 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 3. Operating Segment Information 3. 經營分部資料 For management purposes, the Group is organised into one 出於管理需要，本集團僅構組一個業務 single business unit that includes primarily the manufacture 單元，主要包括製造及銷售半導體產 and sale of semiconductor products. Management reviews the 品。管理層在作出分配資源的相關決策 consolidated results when making decisions about allocating 及評估本集團表現時審核綜合業績。因 resources and assessing the performance of the Group. 此，並無呈列分部分析。 Accordingly, no segment analysis is presented. The principal assets employed by the Group are located in 本集團使用的主要資產位於中國，故並 the PRC. Therefore, no segment information based on the 無按資產的地理位置於期內呈列分部資 geographical location of assets is presented for the period. 料。 Revenues are attributed to geographic areas based on the 地理區域應佔收入乃按客戶所在地劃 location of customers. Revenues regarding geographical 分。期內按客戶所在地劃分的地區分部 segments based on the location of customers for the period 有關收入呈列如下： are presented as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） China (including Hong Kong) 中國（包括香港） 262,093 243,904 United States of America 美利堅合眾國 59,121 83,136 Asia (excluding China and Japan) 亞洲（不包括中國及日本） 57,866 53,059 Europe 歐洲 35,298 36,706 Japan 日本 13,826 33,985 428,204 450,790 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 33 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 4. Revenue and Other Income and Gains 4. 收入、其他收入及收益 An analysis of revenue and other income and gains is as 對收入、其他收入及收益的分析如下： follows: For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Revenue from contracts with customers 客戶合約收益 Sale of goods 銷售貨品 428,204 450,790 Other income 其他收入 Rental income 租金收入 6,169 6,409 Interest income 利息收入 5,670 11,299 Government subsidies 政府補貼 7,060 311 Others 其他 404 288 19,303 18,307 Other gains, net 其他收益淨額 Fair value gains on financial assets 按公平值計入損益的 at fair value through profit or loss 金融資產公平值收益 5,112 13,500 Exchange gains, net 外匯收益淨額 991 - 6,103 13,500 25,406 31,807 Type of goods or service 貨品或服務的分類 Sales of semiconductor products 銷售半導體產品及 and total revenue from contracts 客戶合約收益總額 with customers 428,204 450,790 Timing of revenue recognition 收益確認時間 Goods transferred at a point in time and 於指定時間轉移貨品及 total revenue from contracts with customer 客戶合約收益總額 428,204 450,790 The disaggregation of the Group's revenue based on the 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月， geographical region for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is 本集團收入按地區的分類載於附註3。 included in note 3. 34 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 5. (Loss)/Prot before Tax 5. 稅前（虧損）╱溢利 The Group's (loss)/profit before tax is arrived at after charging/ 本集團的稅前（虧損）╱溢利乃於扣除╱ (crediting): （計入）下列各項後達致： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Cost of inventories sold 已售存貨成本 326,972 308,370 Write-down of inventories 存貨撇減至可變現淨值 to net realisable value 239 1,020 Impairment of trade receivables 貿易應收款項減值 - 47 Exchange differences, net 外匯差額淨額 (991) 2,102 6. Income Tax 6. 所得稅 Hong Kong profits were subject to profits tax at the rate of 於期內的香港溢利須按16.5%（截至二零 16.5% during the period (six months ended 30 June 2019: 一九年六月三十日止六個月：16.5%）的 16.5%). No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been 稅率繳納利得稅。由於本公司及一家在 made as the Company and a subsidiary incorporated in Hong 香港註冊成立的子公司於期內並無取得 Kong had no assessable income during the period (six months 應評稅收入，故並無就香港利得稅作出 ended 30 June 2019: nil). 撥備（截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個 月：無）。 The Company's subsidiary incorporated in the Cayman Islands 由於本公司在開曼群島註冊成立的子公 is not subject to corporate income tax as it does not have a 司在開曼群島並無擁有營業地點（註冊辦 place of business (other than a registered office) or carry on 事處除外）或經營任何業務，故有關子公 any business in the Cayman Islands. 司毋須繳納企業所得稅。 All of the Group's subsidiaries registered in the PRC and have 所有本集團在中國註冊且在中國內地營 operations in Mainland China are subject to PRC enterprise 運的子公司，應就其根據相關中國所得 income tax on the taxable income as reported in their PRC 稅法調整的中國法定賬目所呈報應課稅 statutory accounts adjusted in accordance with relevant PRC 收入按25%的法定稅率繳納中國企業所 income tax laws based on a statutory rate of 25%. 得稅。 Pursuant to relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and with 根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管 approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the Group's 機關批准，本集團一家子公司上海華虹 subsidiaries, Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor 宏力半導體製造有限公司（「華虹宏力」） Manufacturing Corporation ("HHGrace"), is qualified as a high 符合資格成為高新技術企業，故有權於 and new technology enterprise and thus was entitled to a 二零一八年至二零二零年期間按15%的 preferential tax rate of 15% from 2018 to 2020. 優惠稅率繳稅。 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 35 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 6. Income Tax (continued) 6. 所得稅（續） Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and 根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管 with approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the 機關批准，本集團一家子公司華虹半導 Group's subsidiaries, Huahong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Co., 體（無錫）有限公司（「華虹無錫」）有權自 Ltd. ("HH-Wuxi"), is entitled to an exemption from CIT for five 獲得應課稅溢利第一年起五年獲豁免繳 years, commencing from the first year that HH-Wuxi generates 納企業所得稅，及隨後五年減免50%。 taxable profit, and a deduction of 50% on the CIT rate for the following five years. The major components of income tax credit/(expense) of the 本集團所得稅抵免╱（開支）的主要組成 Group are as follows: 部份如下： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Current income tax expense - PRC 當期所得稅開支－中國 (9,841) (14,936) Current income tax expense 當期所得稅開支－其他地區 - elsewhere (17) (18) Withholding tax expense on 宣派股息預扣稅開支 dividend declared - (4,656) Deferred tax credit 遞延稅項抵免 14,563 10,731 Total income tax credit/(expense) 所得稅抵免╱（開支）總額 4,705 (8,879) During the period, the directors of a subsidiary established in 於期內，於中國內地成立的一間子公司 Mainland China approved that any undistributed profits of the 董事批准不會就該子公司於二零一九 subsidiary generated in 2019 will not be paid as dividends to 年產生之任何未分配溢利向本公司支 the Company. Accordingly, the Group reversed withholding 付股息。因此，本集團就於中國內地成 taxes on dividends distributable by the subsidiary established 立之子公司的可分派股息撥回預扣稅 in Mainland China of US$15,832,000 (six months ended 30 15,832,000美元（截至二零一九年六月 June 2019: US$12,443,000). 三十日止六個月：12,443,000美元）。 36 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 7. Earnings Per Share Attributable to Ordinary 7. 母公司普通股權持有人應佔每 Equity Holders of the Parent 股盈利 The calculation of the basic earnings per share amounts is 每股基本盈利乃基於母公司普通股權 based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity 持有人應佔期內溢利及於期內已發行 holders of the parent and the weighted average number of 1,291,026,256股（截至二零一九年六月 ordinary shares of 1,291,026,256 in issue during the period (six 三十日止六個月：1,284,846,838股）普 months ended 30 June 2019: 1,284,846,838). 通股的加權平均數計算。 The calculation of the diluted earnings per share amount 每股已攤薄盈利金額乃根據母公司普通 is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary 股權持有人應佔期內溢利計算。計算時 equity holders of the parent. The weighted average number 採用之普通股加權平均數為計算每股基 of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the number of 本盈利時採用之期內已發行普通股數目 ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic 加上假設所有潛在攤薄普通股被視為行 earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average 使或兌換為普通股時以零代價發行之普 number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at 通股加權平均數。 no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares. The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are 每股基本及攤薄盈利的計算乃基於： based on: For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Earnings 盈利 Profit attributable to ordinary equity 用於計算每股基本盈利的 holders of the parent, 母公司普通股權持有人應佔溢利 used in the basic earnings per share calculation 38,140 90,826 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 37 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 二零二零年六月三十日 7. Earnings Per Share Attributable to Ordinary 7. 母公司普通股權持有人應佔每 Equity Holders of the Parent (continued) 股盈利（續） Number of shares 股份數目 For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 ('000) ('000) （千股） （千股） Shares 股份 Weighted average number of 用於計算每股基本盈利的 ordinary shares in issue during the 期內已發行普通股加權平均數 period used in the basic earnings per share calculation 1,291,026 1,284,847 Effect of dilution-weighted average 普通股攤薄加權平均數的影響： number of ordinary shares: Share options 購股權 10,425 14,014 1,301,451 1,298,861 8. Dividends 8. 股息 For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Final declared - Nil (2019: HK$31 最終宣派－每股普通股零港仙 cents) per ordinary share （二零一九年：31港仙） - 50,772 The directors did not declare any final dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$50,772,000). 董事並無就截至二零二零年六月三十日 止六個月宣派任何末期股息（截至二零一 九年六月三十日止六個月：50,772,000 美元）。 38 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 9. Property, Plant and Equipment 9. 物業、廠房及設備 During the six months ended on 30 June 2020, the Group 於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個 acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a 月，本集團購置物業、廠房及設備項目 cost of US$351,371,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 的成本為351,371,000美元（截至二零一 US$332,213,000). Depreciation for items of property, plant and 九年六月三十日止六個月：332,213,000 equipment was US$88,425,000 during the period (six months 美元）。期內物業、廠房及設備項目的 ended 30 June 2019: US$60,328,000). 折舊為88,425,000美元（截至二零一九 年六月三十日止六個月：60,328,000美 元）。 No significant property, plant and equipment were disposed 於截至二零二零年及二零一九年六月三 by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 十日止六個月，本集團均無物業、廠房 2019, respectively. 及設備的重大出售。 10. Trade and Notes Receivables 10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Trade receivables 貿易應收款項 112,953 121,884 Notes receivable 應收票據 24,074 44,613 137,027 166,497 Impairment of trade receivables 貿易應收款項減值 (1,509) (1,529) 135,518 164,968 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 39 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 10. Trade and Notes Receivables (Continued) 10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據（續） An ageing analysis of the trade receivables, based on the 按發票日期計，貿易應收款項（扣除撥 invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows: 備）的賬齡分析如下： 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Within 3 months 三個月以內 100,348 120,355 Over 3 and within 6 months 三個月以上及六個月以內 8,698 - Over 6 months 六個月以上 2,398 - 111,444 120,355 11. Trade Payables 11. 貿易應付款項 An ageing analysis of the trade payables of the Group as at 於報告期末按發票日期計，本集團貿易 the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is 應付款項的賬齡分析如下： as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Within 1 month 一個月以內 59,249 54,737 Over 1 and within 3 months 一個月以上及三個月以內 17,710 18,276 Over 3 and within 6 months 三個月以上及六個月以內 4,063 2,901 Over 6 and within 12 months 六個月以上及十二個月以內 2,428 1,402 Over 12 months 十二個月以上 9,157 8,803 92,607 86,119 40 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 12. Share Capital 12. 股本 Number of shares Amount 股份數目 金額 ('000) (US$'000) （千股） （千美元） 1 January 2020 二零二零年一月一日 1,288,820 1,966,095 Issue of shares with exercise 發行可行使購股權的股份（附註(a)） of share options (note (a)) 4,415 5,653 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 二零二零年六月三十日（未經審核） 1,293,235 1,971,748 1 January 2019 二零一九年一月一日 1,283,952 1,960,159 Issue of shares with exercise 發行可行使購股權的股份（附註(a)） of share options (note (a)) 1,447 1,583 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 二零一九年六月三十日（未經審核） 1,285,399 1,961,742 Notes: During the period, the subscription rights attached to 4,415,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,447,000) share options were exercised at the subscription price of HK$6.912 per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$6.912 per share), resulting in the issue of 4,415,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,447,000) shares for a total cash consideration of US$3,932,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$1,275,000). An amount of US$1,721,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$308,000) was transferred from the share option reserve to share capital upon exercise of the share options. 附註： 於期內， 4,415,000 份（截至二零一九 年六月三十日止六個月： 1,447,000 份） 購股權附帶之認購權已按認購價每股 6.912 港元（截至二零一九年六月三十日 止六個月：每股 6.912 港元）行使，引致 發行 4,415,000 股（截至二零一九年六月 三十日止六個月： 1,447,000 股）股份， 總現金代價為 3,932,000 美元（截至二零 一九年六月三十日止六個月： 1,275,000 美元）。購股權獲行使後， 1,721,000 美 元（截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個 月： 308,000 美元）款項已由購股權儲備 轉撥至股本。 13. Commitments 13. 承擔 The Group had the following capital commitments at the end 本集團於報告期末擁有以下資本承擔： of the reporting period: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Contracted, but not provided for: 已訂約，但未撥備： Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 661,824 383,653 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 41 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions 14. 關聯方交易 (a) Name and relationship (a) 名稱及關係 Name of related party Relationship with the Group 關聯方名稱 與本集團的關係 Huahong Group and its subsidiaries 華虹集團及其子公司 - Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. Holding company of Hua Hong ("Huahong Group") International Inc., －上海華虹（集團）有限公司（「華虹集團」） 華虹國際有限公司的控股公司 - Hua Hong International Inc., ("Huahong International") Shareholder of the Company －華虹國際有限公司（「華虹國際」） 本公司股東 - Shanghai Huahong Zealcore Electronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Group ("Huahong Zealcore") －上海華虹摯芯科技有限公司（「華虹摯芯」） 華虹集團子公司 - Shanghai Hongri International Electronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Group ("Hongri") －上海虹日國際電子有限公司（「虹日」） 華虹集團子公司 - Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Subsidiary of Huahong Group Development Center ("ICRD") －上海集成電路研發中心（「集成電路研發」） 華虹集團子公司 - Shanghai Hua Hong Jitong Smart System Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Group ("Jitong") －上海華虹計通智能系統股份有限公司（「計通」） 華虹集團子公司 NEC Corporation ("NEC") Shareholder of the Company NEC Corporation（「NEC」） 本公司股東 - NEC Management Partner, Ltd. ("NEC Management") Subsidiary of NEC - NEC Management Partner, Ltd（.「NEC Management」） NEC子公司 42 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） (a) Name and relationship (continued) (a) 名稱及關係（續） Name of related party Relationship with the Group 關聯方名稱 與本集團的關係 SAIL and its subsidiaries 上海聯和及其子公司 - Sino-Alliance International Ltd. ("SAIL International") Shareholder of the Company - Sino-Alliance International Ltd（.「SAIL International」） 本公司股東 - Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of SAIL ("Shanghai Huali") －上海華力微電子有限公司（「上海華力」） 上海聯和子公司 - QST Corporation ("QST") Subsidiary of SAIL －上海矽睿科技有限公司（「矽睿科技」） 上海聯和子公司 INESA and its subsidiaries 儀電集團及其子公司 - Shanghai INESA Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of INESA ("Shanghai INESA") －上海儀電智能電子有限公司（「上海儀電」） 儀電集團子公司 - Shanghai Nanyang Software System Subsidiary of INESA Integration Co., Ltd. ("Nanyang Software") －上海南洋軟件系統集成有限公司（「南洋軟件」） 儀電集團子公司 - Shanghai Nanyang Wanbang Software Subsidiary of INESA Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wanbang") －上海南洋萬邦軟件技術有限公司（「萬邦」） 儀電集團子公司 Shanghai Huahong Technology Associate of the Group Development Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Technology Development") 上海華虹科技發展有限公司（「華虹科技發展」） 本集團聯營公司 - Huahong Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Real Estate") Subsidiary of Huahong Technology Development －上海華虹置業有限公司（「華虹置業」） 華虹科技發展子公司 - Shanghai Huajin Property Subsidiary of Huahong Technology Management Co., Ltd. ("Huajin") Development －上海華錦物業管理有限公司（「華錦」） 華虹科技發展子公司 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 43 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） In addition to the transactions disclosed elsewhere in this financial information, the Group had the following transactions with related parties during the period: 除該財務資料其他部份所披露交易 外，本集團於期內已與關聯方進行 以下交易： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Sales of goods to related parties (note (i)) 向關聯方出售貨品（附註(i)） ICRD 集成電路研發 5,219 1,572 QST 矽睿科技 2,141 747 Huahong Zealcore 華虹摯芯 1,486 1,750 Purchases of goods from related 自關聯方購買貨品（附註(ii)） parties (note (ii)) Hongri 虹日 5,443 2,482 Shanghai Huali 上海華力 1,442 1 NEC Management NEC Management 396 442 Huahong Zealcore 華虹摯芯 244 275 Jitong 計通 181 5 ICRD 集成電路研發 - 268 Purchases of intangible assets from 自關聯方購買無形資產 related parties (note (ii)) （附註(ii)） Shanghai Huali 上海華力 17,100 - ICRD 集成電路研發 - 3,150 Rental income from a related party 來自關聯方的租金收入 (note (iii)) （附註(iii)） Shanghai Huali 上海華力 6,368 6,697 Service fee charged by related parties 關聯方收取的服務費 (note (iv)) （附註(iv)） Shanghai INESA 上海儀電 1,702 744 Huajin 華錦 107 111 Huahong Real Estate 華虹置業 50 48 Nanyang Software 南洋軟件 19 21 Wanbang 萬邦 1 - Interest expense charged by a related 關聯方（作為承租人） party under lease arrangement 根據租賃安排收取的 as a lessee (note (iii)) 利息開支（附註(iii)） Huahong Real Estate 華虹置業 387 416 Expense paid on behalf of a related 代關聯方支付的開支 party (note (v)) （附註(v)） Shanghai Huali 上海華力 12,578 14,697 44 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） (b) (continued) (b) （續） Notes: 附註： (i) The sales of goods to the related parties were made (i) 向關聯方出售的貨品乃根據與關 according to the prices and terms agreed between the 聯方協定的價格及條款作出。 related parties. (ii) The purchases of goods and intangible assets from related (ii) 自關聯方購買的貨品及無形資產 parties were made according to the prices and terms 乃根據關聯方提供的價格及條款 offered by the related parties. 作出。 (iii) The rental income received from a related party was based (iii) 來自關聯方的租金收入乃根據與 on the prices and terms agreed between the related 關聯方協定的價格及條款收取。 parties. (iv) The service fees and interest expense charged by related (iv) 關聯方收取的服務費及利息開支 parties were based on the prices and terms agreed 乃根據與關聯方協定的價格及條 between the related parties. 款支付。 (v) The expense paid on behalf of the related party is (v) 代關聯方支付的開支為不計息， interest-free and repayable on demand. 及須按要求償還。 (c) Compensation of key management personnel of the (c) 本集團主要管理人員的酬金 Group For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2020 二零二零年 二零一九年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Short term employee benefits 短期僱員福利 1,023 1,234 Pension scheme contributions 退休金計劃供款 26 39 Equity-settled share option expense 以權益結算的購股權開支 539 557 Total compensation paid to key 支付予主要管理人員的酬金總額 management personnel 1,588 1,830 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 45 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層 Financial Instruments 級 The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial 本集團金融工具（不包括賬面值與公平值 instrument, other than those with carrying amounts that 大致相若的金融工具）的賬面值及公平值 reasonably approximate to fair values, are as follows: 載列如下： Carrying amounts Fair values 賬面值 公平值 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 二零二零年 二零一九年 二零二零年 二零一九年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） （未經審核） （經審核） Financial assets 金融資產 Equity investments 指定為按公平值計入 designated at fair 其他全面收益的 value through other 股本投資 comprehensive income 204,658 207,689 204,658 207,689 Financial assets at 按公平值計入損益的 fair value through 金融資產 profit or loss 84,759 519,779 84,759 519,779 289,417 727,468 289,417 727,468 Financial liability 金融負債 Interest-bearing bank 計息銀行借款 borrowings 23,307 25,802 20,662 23,079 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 20,646 18,616 20,646 18,616 43,953 44,418 41,308 41,695 The Group's finance department headed by the finance 本集團旗下以財務經理為首的財務部負 manager is responsible for determining the policies and 責釐定金融工具公平值計量的政策及程 procedures for the fair value measurement of financial 序。財務部直接向財務總監報告。於各 instruments. The finance department reports directly to the 報告日期，財務部分析金融工具的價 chief financial officer. At each reporting date, the finance 值變動並釐定估值中適用的主要輸入數 department analyses the movements in the values of financial 據。估值由財務總監審核及批准。 instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the chief financial officer. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are 金融資產及負債的公平值是按當前與自 included at the amount at which the instrument could be 願方交易（而非被迫或清盤出售）中可交 exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, 換有關工具的金額列賬。估計該等按公 other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following 平值計量的金融資產及負債的公平值乃 methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair 使用以下的方法及假設： values of those financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value: 46 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層 Financial Instruments (continued) 級（續） The fair values of equity investments designated at fair value 指定為按公平值計入其他全面收益的股 through other comprehensive income have been estimated 本投資之公平值採用市場法估算。倘最 using the market approach. If there is a recent deal regarding 近成交交易有關未上市投資，公平值乃 the unlisted investments, the fair values are estimated based 基於交易價估算。倘並無該等交易可供 on the dealing price. If there is no such deal to be referenced, 參考，董事將根據行業、規模、影響力 the directors will determine comparable public companies 及策略釐定可比較上市公司（同行），且 (peers) based on industry, size, leverage and strategy, and 就已確定的各可資比較公司計算適當的 calculates an appropriate price multiple, such as price to 價格倍數，如市賬率（「市賬率」）倍數。 book value ("P/B") multiple, for each comparable company 該倍數乃按可資比較公司之企業價值除 identified. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise 以淨資產所得。交易倍數隨後根據公司 value of the comparable company by net assets. The trading 特定情況及狀況就非流動性等因素予以 multiple is then discounted for considerations such as 貼現。貼現倍數適用於非上市股本投資 illiquidity based on company-specific facts and circumstances. 的相應淨資產以計量公平值。董事認 The discounted multiple is applied to the corresponding net 為，計入綜合財務狀況表的估值技術所 assets of the unlisted equity investments to measure the fair 產生的估計公平值以及計入其他全面收 value. The directors believe that the estimated fair values 益的公平值相關變動屬合理，而於報告 resulting from the valuation technique, which are recorded 期末的價值最為恰當。 in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the related changes in fair values, which are recorded in other comprehensive income, are reasonable, and that they were the most appropriate values at the end of the reporting period. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represent 按公平值計入損益的金融資產指由中國 wealth management products issued by banks in Mainland 內地銀行發行的理財產品。本集團根據 China. The Group has estimated their fair value by using a 具類似年期及風險的工具的市場利率， discounted cash flow valuation model based on the market 採用貼現現金流量估值模型估算其公平 interest rates of instruments with similar terms and risks. 值。 The fair values of interest-bearing bank borrowings and lease 計息銀行借款及租賃負債的公平值乃透 liabilities have been calculated by discounting the expected 過使用具有類似條款、信貸風險及剩餘 future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments 到期時間的工具按目前適用之比率貼現 with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The 預期未來現金流量計算。本集團本身於 Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing bank 二零二零年六月三十日及二零一九年十 borrowings as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 was 二月三十一日的計息銀行借款的不履約 assessed to be insignificant. 風險被評定為並不重大。 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 47 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層 Financial Instruments (continued) 級（續） Fair value hierarchy 公平值層級 The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement 下表顯示本集團金融工具的公平值計量 hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: 層級： Financial assets measured at fair value 按公平值計量的金融資產 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 Fair value measurement categorised into 分類為以下層級之公平值計量 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 第1級 第2級 第3級 總計 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） Equity investments 指定為按公平值計入 designated at fair 其他全面收益的 value through other 股本投資 comprehensive income - - 204,658 204,658 Financial assets at 按公平值計入損益的 fair value through 金融資產 profit or loss - - 84,759 84,759 - - 289,417 289,417 31 December 2019 二零一九年十二月三十一日 Fair value measurement categorised into 分類為以下層級之公平值計量 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 第1級 第2級 第3級 總計 (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） Equity investments 指定為按公平值計入 designated at fair 其他全面收益的 value through other 股本投資 comprehensive income - - 207,689 207,689 Financial assets at 按公平值計入損益的 fair value through 金融資產 profit or loss - - 519,779 519,779 - - 727,468 727,468 48 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層 Financial Instruments (continued) 級（續） Fair value hierarchy (continued) 公平值層級（續） Financial assets measured at fair value (continued) 按公平值計量的金融資產（續） During the period, there were no transfers of fair value 於期內，以上金融資產的第1級與第2級 measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers 間並無公平值計量轉移，且第3級並無轉 into or out of Level 3 for the financial assets above (six months 入或轉出（截至二零一九年六月三十日止 ended 30 June 2019: nil). 六個月：無）。 The recurring fair value measurement for the Group's 本集團指定為按公平值計入其他全面收 equity investments designated at fair value through other 益的股本投資及按公平值計入損益的金 comprehensive income and financial assets at fair value 融資產的週期公平值計量乃使用二零二 through profit or loss, was made using significant unobservable 零年六月三十日的重大不可觀察輸入數 inputs (Level 3) as at 30 June 2020. Below is a summary of the 據（第3級）作出。下表為估值所用估值 valuation techniques used and the key inputs to the valuation: 技術及主要輸入數據概要： Signicant Valuation unobservable Sensitivity of fair value technique input Range to the input 重大不可觀察 公平值對輸入數據之 估值技術 輸入數據 範圍 敏感度 Equity investments Valuation Average P/B 2020: 5% (2019: 5%) increase/ designated at fair multiples multiple of peers 0.9x-5.0x decrease would result in value through other 2019: increase/decrease in fair comprehensive income 0.2x-5.5x value by 5% (2019: 5%) 指定為按公平值計入其他 估值倍數 同業平均市賬率 二零二零年： 5%（二零一九年：5%）的增 全面收益的股本投資 0.9x-5.0x 加╱減少將導致公平值 二零一九年： 增加╱減少5%（二零一九 0.2x-5.5x 年：5%） Discount for 2020: 5% (2019: 5%) increase/ illiquidity 20%-30% decrease would result in 2019: decrease/increase in fair 20%-30% value by 5% (2019: 5%) 缺乏流通性的 二零二零年： 5%（二零一九年：5%）的增 折讓價 20%-30% 加╱減少將導致公平值 二零一九年： 減少╱增加5%（二零一九 20%-30% 年：5%） Financial assets at Discounted Discount rate per 2020: 5% (2019: 5%) increase/ fair value through cash flow annum 3.00% decrease would result in profit or loss method 2019: decrease/increase in fair 3.55%-3.80% value by 0.01% (2019: 0.02%) 按公平值計入損益的 貼現現金流量法 年貼現率 二零二零年： 5%（二零一九年：5%）的增 金融資產 3.00% 加╱減少將導致公平值減 二零一九年： 少╱增加0.01%（二零一九 3.55%-3.80% 年：0.02%） 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 49 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層 Financial Instruments (continued) 級（續） Fair value hierarchy (continued) 公平值層級（續） The movements in financial assets categorised into Level 3 期內分類為第3級的金融資產變動如下： during the period are as follows: Equity investments designated at Financial fair value assets at through other fair value comprehensive through income prot or loss 指定為按公平值 按公平值 計入其他全面收益 計入損益的 的股本投資 金融資產 (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） 1 January 2020 二零二零年一月一日 207,689 519,779 Purchases 購買 - 738,163 Disposals 處置 - (1,173,812) Total gains recognised in the 於損益表確認計入其他收入及 statement of profit or loss 收益的收益總額 included in other income and gains - 5,112 Exchange realignment 匯兌調整 (3,031) (4,483) As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 於二零二零年六月三十日 （未經審核） 204,658 84,759 At 1 January 2019 於二零一九年一月一日 205,973 667,033 Purchases 購買 - 1,518,918 Disposals 處置 - (1,535,350) Total gains recognised in the 於損益表確認計入其他收入及 statement of profit or loss 收益的收益總額 included in other income and gains - 13,500 Exchange realignment 匯兌調整 (345) (5,795) As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於二零一九年六月三十日 （未經審核） 205,628 658,306 50 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 16. Share Option Scheme 16. 購股權計劃 The Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme") 本公司設有一項購股權計劃（「該計 for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible 劃」），旨在為對本集團業務成功作出貢 participants who contribute to the success of the Group's 獻的合資格參與者提供激勵及獎勵。 operations. The Scheme includes two batches, which were effective on 4 該計劃分為兩批，分別於二零一五年九 September 2015 (the "2015 Options") and on 24 December 月四日（「二零一五年購股權」）及二零一 2018 (the "2018 Options"), respectively. 八年十二月二十四日（「二零一八年購股 權」）生效。 On 29 March 2019, 500,000 options were granted to the Chief 於二零一九年三月二十九日，500,000 Executive ("2018 Tranche A"). On 23 December 2019, 300,000 份購股權已授予最高行政人員（「二零一 options were granted to Directors and key management 八年A部分」）。於二零一九年十二月二 personnel ("2018 Tranche B") and 2,182,000 options were 十三日，300,000份購股權已授予董事 granted to other employees ("2018 Tranche C"). 及主要管理人員（「二零一八年B部分」） 及2,182,000份購股權已授予其他僱員 （「二零一八年C部分」）。 2015 Options 二零一五年購股權 The following share options were outstanding under the 2015 以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一五年 Options during the period: 購股權行使： Number of options '000 購股權數目 千份 At 1 January 2020 於二零二零年一月一日 13,947 Exercised during the period 期內行使 (4,415) At 30 June 2020 於二零二零年六月三十日 9,532 2018 Options 二零一八年購股權 The following share options were outstanding under the 2018 以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一八年 Options during the period: 購股權行使： Number of options '000 購股權數目 千份 At 1 January 2020 於二零二零年一月一日 35,811 Forfeited during the period 期內沒收 (320) At 30 June 2020 於二零二零年六月三十日 35,491 2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 51 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 17. Event after the Reporting Period 17. 報告期後事項 There is no material subsequent event undertaken by the 本集團於二零二零年六月三十日後概無 Group after 30 June 2020. 發生任何重大期後事項。 18. Approval of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 August 2020. 18. 批准中期簡明綜合財務資料 中期簡明綜合財務資料已於二零二零年 八月十一日獲董事會批准及授權刊發。 52 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日 SHARE OPTION SCHEME 購股權計劃 The Company adopted a share option scheme which 本公司採納一項購股權計劃，由二零一五年九月四日起生 became effective on 4 September 2015 and, unless 效，除非被註銷或修訂，否則購股權計劃將由該日期起七 cancelled or otherwise amended, will remain in 年內有效。於二零二零年六月三十日，本公司於購股權計 force for 7 years from that date. As of 30 June 2020, 劃項下共有45,022,996份未行使購股權，相當於該日期本 the Company had options for 45,022,996 shares 公司已發行股份約3.48%。下表載列截至二零二零年六月 outstanding under the share option scheme, which 三十日止六個月期間根據購股權計劃授予董事及其他承授 represented approximately 3.48% of the Company's 人的尚未行使的購股權的詳情及變動情況： issued shares as of that date. The table below sets out details of outstanding options granted to Directors and other grantees under the share option scheme and transactions during the 6 months ended 30 June 2020: 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 53 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 Number of share options 購股權數目 Weighted average closing price of the options immediately before the Cancelled dates on Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Exercised Cancelled Lapsed Vesting Exercise which the Name or during during during during during Outstanding Outstanding period price of options category of Granted on Granted on Granted on Granted on the year the year the year the year the year during during during on on of share Exercise period share were participants 04.09.2015 24.12.2018 29.03.2019 23.12.2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 the period the period the period 01.01.2020 30.06.2020 options of share options options exercised 於 於 於 緊接期權 於 二零一八年 二零一九年 二零一九年 於 於 行使日期 二零一五年 十二月 三月 十二月 於 於 於 於 於 二零二零年 二零二零年 之前的 參與者之 九月四日 二十四日 二十九日 二十三日 二零一五年 二零一六年 二零一七年 二零一八年 二零一九年 一月一日 六月三十日 購股權之 購股權之 加權平均 姓名或類別 授出 授出 授出 授出 註銷 註銷 註銷 註銷 註銷 期內行使 期內註銷 期內失效 尚未行使 尚未行使 歸屬期間 購股權之行使期 行使價 收市價格 Directors 董事 Mr. Takayuki 119,000 - - - - - - - - - - - 119,,000 119,000 (1) 04.09.2017- HK$6.912 - Morita 03.09.2022 6.912 - 森田隆之先生 二零一七年 九月四日至 港元 二零二二年 九月三日 - 80,000 - - - - - - - - - - 80,000 80,000 (2) 24.12.2020- HK$15.056 - 23.12.2025 15.056 - 二零二零年 十二月二十四日 港元 至二零二五年 十二月二十三日 Mr. Junjun - - 500,000 - - - - - - - - - 500,000 500,000 (3) 29.03.2021- HK$18.400 - Tang 28.03.2026 18.400 - 唐均君先生 二零二一年 三月二十九日至 港元 二零二六年 三月二十八日 Other 30,131,000 - - - (130,000) (1,458,000) (1,353,399) (754,595) (58,000) 4,415,031 - - 13,828,027 9,412,996 (4) 04.09.2017- HK$6.912 HK$21.356 employees 03.09.2022 其他僱員 二零一七年 6.912 21.356港元 九月四日至 港元 二零二二年 九月三日 - 34,420,000 - - - - - - (1,635,000) - - (305,000) 32,785,000 32,480,000 (5) 24.12.2020- HK$15.056 - 23.12.2025 15.056 - 二零二零年 十二月二十四日至 港元 二零二五年 十二月二十三日 - - - 2,482,000 - - - - (36,000) - - (15,000) 2,446,000 2,431,000 (6) 23.12.2021- HK$17.952 - 22.12.2026 17.952 - 二零二一年 十二月二十三日至 港元 二零二六年 十二月二十二日 In aggregate 30,250,000 34,500,000 500,000 2,482,000 (130,000) (1,458,000) (1,353,399) (754,595) (1,729,000) 4,415,031 - (320,000) 49,758,027 45,022,996 總數 54 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日 * Vesting period of share options * 購股權之歸屬期間 (1) One third of the options shall vest on each of 4 (1) 期權的三分之一將分別於二零一七年九月四日、二零一八 September 2017, 4 September 2018 and 4 September 年九月四日及二零一九年九月四日歸屬 2019 (2) One fourth of the options shall vest on each of 24 (2) 期權的四分之一將分別於二零二零年十二月二十四日、二 December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022 零二一年十二月二十四日、二零二二年十二月二十四日及 and 24 December 2023 二零二三年十二月二十四日歸屬 (3) One fourth of the options shall vest on each of 29 March (3) 期權的四分之一將分別於二零二一年三月二十九日、二零 2021, 29 March 2022, 29 March 2023 and 29 March 二二年三月二十九日、二零二三年三月二十九日及二零二 2024 四年三月二十九日歸屬 (4) One third of the options shall vest on each of 4 (4) 期權的三分之一將分別於二零一七年九月四日、二零一八 September 2017, 4 September 2018 and 4 September 年九月四日及二零一九年九月四日歸屬 2019 (5) For employees at or above the level of the vice president, (5) 副總裁或以上級別的僱員而言，期權的四分之一將分別於 one fourth of the options shall vest on each of 24 二零二零年十二月二十四日、二零二一年十二月二十四 December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022 日、二零二二年十二月二十四日及二零二三年十二月二十 and 24 December 2023; for the other employees, one 四日歸屬；其他僱員而言，期權的三分之一將分別於二零 third of the options shall vest on each of 24 December 二零年十二月二十四日、二零二一年十二月二十四日及二 2020, 24 December 2021 and 24 December 2022 零二二年十二月二十四日歸屬 (6) For employees at or above the level of the vice president, (6) 副總裁或以上級別的僱員而言，期權的四分之一將分別於 one fourth of the options shall vest on each of 23 二零二一年十二月二十三日、二零二二年十二月二十三 December 2021, 23 December 2022, 23 December 2023 日、二零二三年十二月二十三日及二零二四年十二月二十 and 23 December 2024; for the other employees, one 三日歸屬；其他僱員而言，期權的三分之一將分別於二零 third of the options shall vest on each of 23 December 二一年十二月二十三日、二零二二年十二月二十三日及二 2021, 23 December 2022 and 23 December 2023 零二三年十二月二十三日歸屬 * Cancelled during the year 2017: Including Cancelled and * 於二零一七年註銷：包括於二零一七年已註銷及失效。 Lapsed during the year 2017. * Cancelled during the year 2018: Including Cancelled and * 於二零一八年註銷：包括於二零一八年已註銷及失效。 Lapsed during the year 2018. * Cancelled during the year 2019: Including Cancelled and * 於二零一九年註銷：包括於二零一九年已註銷及失效。 Lapsed during the year 2019. Please refer to note 16 of the Notes to the Interim 進一步詳情請參閱中期簡明綜合財務資料附註16。 Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for further details. 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 55 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S OWNERSHIP IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY As of 30 June 2020, except as disclosed below, none of the Directors nor the Chief Executive of the Company had any ownership and short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of SFO), as recorded in the register kept under section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") contained in the Listing Rules. 董事及最高行政人員於本公司股份及相關 股份的權益 於二零二零年六月三十日，除下文披露者外，概無本公司 董事及最高行政人員於本公司或任何相聯法團（定義見證 券及期貨條例第XV部）的股份、相關股份或債權證中擁有 載入根據證券及期貨條例第352條須予存置的登記冊內的 任何權益及淡倉，或按照上市規則所載上市發行人董事進 行證券交易的標準守則（「標準守則」）須知會本公司及聯交 所的任何權益及淡倉。 Number of underlying shares Approximate held in percentage of Name of Director Capacity long position (1) ownership 以好倉持有的 董事姓名 身份 相關股份數目(1) 概約權益百分比 Mr. Junjun Tang Beneficial owner 唐均君先生 實益擁有人 500,000 0.04% Mr. Takayuki Morita Beneficial owner 森田隆之先生 實益擁有人 199,000 0.02% Note: 附註： (1) Long position in the underlying shares of the Company (1) 按購股權計劃授出的購股權項下於本公司相關股份的好 under share options granted pursuant to the Share 倉。有關二零二零年一月一日及二零二零年六月三十日的 Option Scheme. Please refer to page 53 for particulars 尚未行使的購股權的詳情，請參閱第53頁。 of outstanding options as of 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 respectively. 56 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' 主要股東及其他人士於本公司股份和相關 AND OTHER PERSONS' OWNERSHIP 股份的權益 IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY As of 30 June 2020, persons other than a Director or 於二零二零年六月三十日，除本公司董事或最高行政人員 Chief Executive of the Company, having ownership 外，於本集團股份及相關股份中擁有5%或以上權益或淡 of 5% or more or short positions in the shares and 倉的人士如下： underlying shares of the Group, were as follows: Approximate percentage of aggregate ownership Capacity and Number of in issued share Substantial shareholders nature of ownership shares held capital* 佔已發行股本 權益總額的 主要股東 身份及權益性質 持有股份數目 概約百分比* Shanghai Hua Hong International, Inc. Legal and Beneficial owner 350,401,100(1) 27.09% (Hua Hong International) (2) (2) 法定及實益擁有人 上海華虹國際有限公司（華虹國際） Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. Interest in a controlled corporation 350,401,100(1) 27.09% (Huahong Group) (2) (2) 受控制法團權益 上海華虹（集團）有限公司（華虹集團） INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. (INESA) (2) Interest in a controlled corporation 350,401,100(1) 27.09% (2) 受控制法團權益 上海儀電（集團）有限公司（儀電集團） Sino-Alliance International, Ltd. Legal and Beneficial owner 160,545,541(1)(3) 12.41% (Sino-Alliance International) 法定及實益擁有人 Sino-Alliance International, Ltd. Interest in a controlled corporation 34,919,354(1) 2.70% (Sino-Alliance International) 受控制法團權益 Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. (SAIL) Interest in a controlled corporation 545,865,995(1)(4) 42.21% 上海聯和投資有限公司（上海聯和） 受控制法團權益 Xinxin (Hongkong) Capital Co., Limited Legal and beneficial owner 242,398,925 18.74% 鑫芯（香港）投資有限公司 法定及實益擁有人 Xun Xin (Shanghai) Investment Co., Ltd. Interest in a controlled corporation 242,398,925 18.74% 巽鑫（上海）投資有限公司 受控制法團權益 China Integrated Circuit Industry Interest in a controlled corporation 242,398,925 18.74% Investment Fund Co., Ltd. 國家集成電路產業投資基金股份有限公司 受控制法團權益 NEC Corporation Legal and beneficial owner 99,038,800(1) 7.66% 法定及實益擁有人 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 57 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' OWNERSHIP IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (continued) Notes: Long positions in the shares of the Company. Hua Hong International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong Group. As of 30 June 2020, Huahong Group was 81.34% owned by SAIL. Therefore SAIL was deemed to be the beneficial owner of all the Shares in which Huahong Group is the beneficial owner by virtue of Part XV of the SFO. Including 3,084 shares held in escrow by Sino-Alliance International pursuant to an escrow arrangement. In addition to the 350,401,100 Shares (27.09%) it indirectly held through Hua Hong International, SAIL indirectly held beneficial ownership in the Company through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Sino-Alliance International. The percentages are calculated based on the total number of issued shares of the Company as of 30 June 2020, i.e., 1,293,234,591 shares. Except as disclosed above, so far as is known to any of the Directors and Chief Executive of the Company, as of 30 June 2020, no other person or corporation had any beneficial ownership or short positions in any shares or underlying shares of the Company which was recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020. GEARING RATIO The Group monitors capital using a gearing ratio, which is net debt divided by total equity plus net debt. The Group includes, within net debt, trade payables, other payables and accruals, interest-bearing bank borrowings, lease liabilities and amounts due to related parties, less cash and cash equivalents. The Group's gearing ratio as at 30 June 2020 was -9.92% (31 December 2019: -2.14%). 58 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 主要股東及其他人士於本公司股份和相關 股份的權益（續） 附註： 於本公司股份中的好倉。 華虹國際為華虹集團的全資子公司。於二零二零年六月三 十日，華虹集團由上海聯和擁有 81.34% 股權。根據證券及 期貨條例第 XV 部，上海聯和被視為於有關股份中擁有權益。 Sino-Alliance International 股數包含因託管安排而代為持有 3,084 股股份。 除透過華虹國際間接持有 350,401,100 股股份 (27.09%)

外，上海聯和透過四家全資子公司包括 Sino-Alliance International 間接持有本公司權益。 百分比乃按本公司於二零二零年六月三十日已發行 的股份總數（即 1,293,234,591 股股份）計算。 除上文披露者外，就本公司董事及最高行政人員所知，於 二零二零年六月三十日，概無本公司董事或最高行政人員 以外的其他人士或法團於本公司任何股份或相關股份中有 任何權益或淡倉並已記入根據證券及期貨條例第336條本 公司須予存置的記錄冊內。 買賣或贖回證券 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間，本公司或其任 何子公司概無買賣或贖回本公司任何上市證券。 資產負債比率 本集團以資產負債比率監控資本，資產負債比率按淨負債 除以權益總額加淨負債計算。本集團將貿易應付款項、其 他應付款項及暫估費用、計息銀行借款、租賃負債以及應 付關聯方款項扣除現金及現金等價物計入淨負債。於二零 二零年六月三十日，本集團的資產負債比率為-9.92%（二零一九年十二月三十一日：-2.14%）。 CHARGES ON GROUP ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, certain of Group's property, plant and equipment with a net carrying value of US$22,763,000 (31 December 2019: US$25,059,000) and right-of-use assets of US$5,261,000 (31 December 2019: US$5,445,000) were pledged to banks to secure the Group's banking facilities. Pledged deposits with a carrying value of US$739,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$749,000) were pledged to secure the issuance of letters of credit. Other pledged deposits with a carrying value of US$27,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$27,000) were pledged to secure the payment of dividends to shareholders. OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日 抵押集團資產 於二零二零年六月三十日，本集團賬面淨值為22,763,000 美元（二零一九年十二月三十一日：25,059,000美元）的若 干物業、廠房及設備及賬面淨值為5,261,000美元（二零一 九年十二月三十一日：5,445,000美元）的使用權資產已抵 押予銀行以取得本集團的銀行信貸融資。 於二零二零年六月三十日，已抵押賬面值為739,000美元 （二零一九年十二月三十一日：749,000美元）的已抵押存 款以獲發行信用證。 於二零二零年六月三十日，已抵押賬面值為27,000美元 （二零一九年十二月三十一日：27,000美元）的其他已抵押 存款，以向股東支付股息。 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 59 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 PERFORMANCE OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS AND FVTPL The table below sets out the breakdown of the performance in respect of the Equity Investments and FVTPL during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. 股權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現 下表載列截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間有關股 權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現詳情。 Principal guaranteed structured deposits and wealth Shanghai management products Huali QST purchased from banks 從銀行購買的保本的 上海華力 矽睿科技 結構性存款和理財產品 (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） Initial investment cost 229,133 1,704 84,752 初始投資成本 Book value at the beginning of the period 205,344 2,345 519,779 於期初之賬面值 Purchases - - 738,163 購買 Redemption - - (1,173,812) 贖回 Changes in fair value - - 5,112 公平值變動 Exchange realignment (2,997) (34) (4,483) 匯兌調整 Book value at the end of the period 202,347 2,311 84,759 於期末之賬面值 Percentage of shares* 6.3428% 2.18% N/A 股份百分比* Size compared to the total assets 5.7% 0.1% 2.4% 與資產總值比較之規模 refers to the percentage of shares held by the Company in Shanghai Huali and QST respectively During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not dispose of any shares in Shanghai Huali or QST. Increases in the fair value of the Company's equity investment in Shanghai Huali and QST were Nil. Shanghai Huali was established in 2010. As an industry-leading IC wafer foundry company, Shanghai Huali has advanced process technologies and offers comprehensive solutions. It is devoted to providing one-stop wafer foundry technical services for process technology nodes from 65/55nm to 28/22nm for design companies, IDM companies and other system companies. Shanghai Huali has two 12-inchfully-automated wafer fabs in China. 分別指本公司於上海華力及矽睿科技所持股份之百分比 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間，本集團並未出 售上海華力或矽睿科技之任何股份。本公司於上海華力及 矽睿科技股權投資之公平值增值為零。 上海華力起步於2010年。作為行業內領先的積體電路晶 片製造企業，上海華力擁有先進的工藝制程和完備的解決 方案，專注於為設計公司、IDM公司及其他系統公司提供 65/55納米至28/22納米不同技術節點的一站式晶片製造技 術服務。上海華力在中國有兩座12吋全自動晶圓工廠。 60 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 PERFORMANCE OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS AND FVTPL (continued) During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the book value of the Company's equity investment has decreased by US$2,997,000 due to depreciation of the RMB. Overall, Shanghai Huali continued steady development in 2020. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the performance of Shanghai Huali during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, has been in line with its expectations. QST is committed to the research and development of high performance sensors, emerging sensors and intelligent sensor systems for the internet-of-things, and industrial and automobile applications. In 2018, QST was awarded the Top 10 MEMS Enterprises of China. Similar to the investment in Shanghai Huali, the increase of exchange rate has caused a foreign currency statement loss of around US$34,000. As the business of QST is still in its early development stage, the Board is of the view that the performance and strategic planning of QST during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 have been consistent with its expectations. With respect to of the FVTPL, the Products are generally principal-protected,short-term and low-risk investment products offering a better interest rate than prevailing rates. Their fair value increased by US$5,112,000 during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Their performance in the period tracks the expected rate of return as contained in the terms and conditions of these financial products and are in line with the management expectations. The Company confirms that it has complied with the accounting policy of investments and other financial assets (policies under HKFRS 9 applicable from 1 January 2018) as contained in the interim report of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. The Company expects the future prospects of the aforementioned investments to be largely in line with that over the past period. No significant changes in investment strategy or source of funding are expected for the coming year. OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日 股權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現（續） 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間，由於人民幣貶 值，本公司股權投資賬面值減少2,997,000美元。總體而 言，二零二零年上海華力穩步發展。因此，董事會認為， 上海華力於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間之表 現符合預期。 矽睿科技致力於研發用於物聯網以及工業及汽車應用的優 質傳感器、新興傳感器及智能傳感器系統。二零一八年， 矽睿科技被評為中國十大MEMS企業。與於上海華力投資 類似，匯率上升導致外幣報表虧損約34,000美元。由於矽 睿科技業務仍處於早期發展階段，董事會認為矽睿科技於 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間的表現及戰略規 劃符合預期。 就按公平值計入損益的產品而言，該等產品通常為保本型 短期低風險投資產品，其利率高於現行利率。該等產品於 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間的公平值增加 5,112,000美元。該等金融產品於期內的表現與其條款及 條件所載的預期回報率一致，且符合管理層的預期。 本公司確認，其已遵守本公司截至二零二零年六月三十日 止六個月期間的中報所載的投資及其他金融資產之會計政 策（根據香港財務報告準則第9號自二零一八年一月一日 起適用的政策）。 本公司預期上述投資的未來前景將與去年同期基本一致， 且投資策略或資金來源預計於來年不會發生重大變動。 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 61 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As of 30 June 2020, the company had approximately 5,500 employees in the People's Republic of China and overseas (30 June 2019: approximately 4,700). The Company's remuneration policy is reviewed periodically and determined by reference to the analysis on market competitiveness, company performance, and individual qualifications and performance. Staff benefits include medical schemes, mandatory social insurance and provident fund etc. COMPLIANCE WITH THE DEED OF NON-COMPETITION AND DEED OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL Huahong Group, SAIL and INESA, being controlling shareholders of the Company, entered into a deed of non-competition (the"Deed of Non-competition") dated 23 September 2014, details of which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Deed of Non-competition" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 October 2014 (the "Prospectus"). In addition, Huahong Group and SAIL entered into a deed of right of first refusal (the "Deed of Right of First Refusal") dated 10 June 2014, details of which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Right of First Refusal" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Prospectus. As of 30 June 2020, the Company has reviewed the written declaration from each of the controlling shareholders mentioned above on their compliance with their commitments under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be). The Independent Non-Executive Directors have reviewed the status of compliance and confirmed that all the commitments under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be) have been complied with by the relevant parties. 62 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 僱員及薪酬政策 於二零二零年六月三十日，本公司於中華人民共和國及海 外擁有約5,500名僱員（二零一九年六月三十日：約4,700 名）。本公司定期審視薪酬政策，該政策乃參考市場競爭 性分析、公司業績表現及員工勝任技能與工作績效釐定。 員工福利包括醫療計劃、強制性社會保險及公積金等。 遵守不競爭契據及優先購買權契據 本公司的控股股東華虹集團、上海聯和及儀電集團訂立日 期為二零一四年九月二十三日的不競爭契據（「不競爭契 據」），詳情載於日期為二零一四年十月三日的本公司招股 章程（「招股章程」）「與控股股東的關係」一節中「不競爭承 諾」一段。另外，華虹集團和上海聯和亦訂立日期為二零 一四年六月十日的優先購買權契據（「優先購買權契據」）， 詳情載於招股章程「與控股股東的關係」一節中「優先購買 權」一段。本公司於截至二零二零年六月三十日止已覆核 上述各控股股東有關他們遵守不競爭契據及優先購買權契 據（視情況而定）內承諾的書面聲明。獨立非執行董事已覆 核遵守情況，並確認不競爭契據及優先購買權契據（視情 況而定）下的全部承諾均獲有關訂約方遵守。 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of its shareholders and enhancing corporate value and accountability. The Board is of the view that the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2020. OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日 企業管治 本公司致力保持企業管治在高水平，以保障股東權益及提 升企業價值及問責性。 董事會認為，本公司於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個 月期間一直遵守上市規則附錄十四所載的企業管治守則內 的守則條文。 CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SECURITIES 董事進行證券交易之行為守則 TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted a code of conduct 本公司已採納董事進行證券交易之行為守則（「該守則」）， regarding the Directors' securities transactions on terms 而該守則的有關條款不低於上市規則附錄十所載上市發行 no less exacting than the required standard set out in 人董事進行證券交易的標準守則所規定的標準。本公司已 the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors 向所有董事作特定查詢，每位董事均已書面確認其於截至 of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing 二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間遵守該守則所載的必 Rules (the "Code"). Having made specific enquiries of 守標準。 all Directors, the Company has received their written confirmation that they have complied with the required standard as set forth in the Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. 2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 63 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日 AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee, comprising one Non-executive Director and two Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, has reviewed and approved the unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and has discussed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, internal controls and financial reporting matters. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY The interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 containing information required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules will be dispatched to shareholders and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.huahonggrace.com) in due course. By Order of the Board Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Mr. Suxin Zhang Chairman and Executive Director 64 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 審核委員會 由本公司一位非執行董事及兩位獨立非執行董事組成之審 核委員會已審閱及批准本集團截至二零二零年六月三十日 止六個月的未經審核業績，並已與管理層就本集團採納的 會計政策及常規、內部監控及財務報告相關事宜進行討 論。 於聯交所及本公司網站刊發中期報告 載有上市規則附錄十六所規定資料的截至二零二零年六 月三十日止六個月的中期報告，將於適當時候寄發予股 東及於聯交所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)和本公司網站 (www.huahonggrace.com)刊載。 承董事會命 華虹半導體有限公司 張素心先生 主席兼執行董事 www.huahonggrace.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:04:06 UTC 0 All news about HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 12:05a HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Interim Report 2020 PU 09/08 Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains RE 08/27 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches 90nm Ultra-Low-Leakage Embedded Flash Process .. AQ 08/21 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the .. PU 08/11 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Voluntary announcement PU 08/11 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results PU 08/06 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release 07/31 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Relies on "8-inch + 12-inch" Strategy to Accelerate Dev.. AQ 07/29 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Notification of Board Meeting PU 07/20 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Continues to Build a Superior eNVM Process Platform AQ Financials (USD) Sales 2020 931 M - - Net income 2020 81,0 M - - Net Debt 2020 712 M - - P/E ratio 2020 55,5x Yield 2020 0,42% Capitalization 4 429 M 4 429 M - EV / Sales 2020 5,52x EV / Sales 2021 4,45x Nbr of Employees 5 138 Free-Float 50,2% Chart HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 3,66 $ Last Close Price 3,42 $ Spread / Highest target 100,0% Spread / Average Target 7,01% Spread / Lowest Target -47,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Junjun Tang President & Executive Director Su Xin Zhang Chairman Jun Ye Non-Executive Director Tso Tung Chang Independent Non-Executive Director Kwai Huen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 49.55% 4 162 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 38.37% 394 847 NVIDIA CORPORATION 112.74% 320 618 INTEL CORPORATION -16.46% 212 650 BROADCOM INC. 16.10% 148 416 QUALCOMM, INC. 32.13% 131 533