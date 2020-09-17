Hua Hong Semiconductor : Interim Report 2020

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock Code: 1347)
（股份代號：1347）
DEFINITIONS
In this interim report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below.
"Board"
the Board of Directors of the Company;
"China" or "the PRC"
the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this interim report and
for geographical reference only, except where the context otherwise requires,
references in this interim report to "China" and the "PRC" do not include Taiwan, the
Macau Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong;
"Company" or "our Company"
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with
limited liability on 21 January 2005 and, except where the context otherwise
requires, all of its subsidiaries, or its present subsidiaries where the context refers
to the time before it became the holding company of its present subsidiaries;
"Company Secretary"
the Company Secretary of the Company;
"Director(s)"
the Director(s) of the Company;
"EPS"
earnings per share;
"Executive Director(s)"
the Executive Director(s) of our Company;
"Group"
our Company and our subsidiaries or, where the context so requires, the
businesses operated by our subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may
be) with respect to the period before our Company became the holding company of
our present subsidiaries (or became associated companies of our Company);
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;
"HH-Wuxi"
Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC on 10
October 2017. Upon such incorporation, HH-Wuxi was 100% owned by HHGrace, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. HH-Wuxi is currently owned 51.0% by the
Group, of which 22.2% will be held directly by the Company and 28.8% will be held
indirectly by the Company through HHGrace. China Integrated Circuit and Wuxi Xi
Hong Lian Xin will hold 29.0% and 20.0% of HH-Wuxi, respectively;
"Independent Non-Executive
the independent Non-Executive Director(s) of our Company;
Director(s)"
INTERIM REPORT 2020
1
DEFINITIONS
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited, as amended or supplemented from time to time;
"Non-Executive Director(s)"
the Non-Executive Director(s) of our Company;
"QST"
QST Corporation (上海矽睿科技有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC on
13 September 2012 and a connected person;
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as
amended or supplemented from time to time;
"Shanghai Huali"
Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation (上海華力微電子有限公司), a company
incorporated in the PRC on 18 January 2010 and a connected person;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"US$"
US dollars, the lawful currency of USA.
2 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Board of Directors
Executive Directors
Suxin Zhang (Chairman)
Junjun Tang (President)
Non-Executive Directors
Yang Du
Takayuki Morita
Jing Wang
Jun Ye
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Stephen Tso Tung Chang
Kwai Huen Wong, JP
Long Fei Ye
Company Secretary
Sui Har Lee
Authorized Representatives
Junjun Tang
Sui Har Lee
Audit Committee
Stephen Tso Tung Chang (Chairman)
Long Fei Ye
Jun Ye
Remuneration Committee
Kwai Huen Wong, JP (Chairman)
Long Fei Ye
Jing Wang
Nomination Committee
Suxin Zhang (Chairman)
Kwai Huen Wong, JP
Long Fei Ye
Website
www.huahonggrace.com
Auditor
Ernst & Young
Certified Public Accountants
22nd Floor, CITIC Tower
1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central
Hong Kong
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Legal Advisor
Herbert Smith Freehills
23/F, Gloucester Tower
15 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Principal Banks
China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch
No. 900, Lujiazui Ring Road
Pudong New Area
Shanghai, PRC
China Development Bank Shanghai Branch
No. 68, Puming Road
Shanghai, PRC
China Construction Bank Corporation Hong Kong Branch 28/F, CCB Tower, 3 Connaught Road, Central
Hong Kong
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch
20 Pedder Street, Central
Hong Kong
China Development Bank Jiangsu Branch
No. 232, Middle Jiangdong Road
Nanjing, Jiangsu, PRC
Agricultural Bank of China Wuxi Xinwu Subbranch
No. 26, Hefeng Road
Xinwu District
Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC
China Construction Bank Corporation Wuxi High-Tech
Industrial Development Zone Subbranch
No. 26, Hefeng Road
Xinwu District
Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC
China CITIC Bank Corporation Wuxi New District
Subbranch
No. 26, Hefeng Road
Xinwu District
Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC
INTERIM REPORT 2020
3
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Share Registrar
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
Registered Office
Room 2212, Bank of America Tower
12 Harcourt Road, Central
Hong Kong
Principal Places of Business
288 Halei Road
Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park
Shanghai, PRC
Postcode: 201203
No. 30, Xinzhou Road
Xinwu District
Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC
Postcode: 214000
Stock Code
1347
4 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Revenue
US$ million
500
450
440.0
450.8
428.2
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
1H 2018
1H 2019
1H 2020
Net Proﬁt
US$ million
120
100
96.5
86.1
80
60
40
20
4.0
0
1H 2018
1H 2019
1H 2020
KEY FINANCIALS
Gross Proﬁt Margin
%
35
32.9%
31.6%
30
25
23.6%
20
15
10
5
0
1H 2018
1H 2019
1H 2020
EPS
US$
0.100
0.083
0.080
0.071
0.060
0.040
0.030
0.020
0
1H 2018
1H 2019
1H 2020
INTERIM REPORT 2020
5
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Financial Performance
1H 2020
1H 2019
Change
US$' 000
US$' 000
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
428,204
450,790
(5.0)%
Cost of sales
(326,972)
(308,370)
6.0 %
Gross profit
101,232
142,420
(28.9)%
Other income and gains
25,406
31,807
(20.1)%
Selling and distribution expenses
(4,226)
(4,004)
5.5 %
Administrative expenses
(129,748)
(63,075)
105.7 %
Other expenses
(3)
(2,119)
(99.9)%
Finance costs
(618)
(625)
(1.1)%
Share of profits of an associate
7,258
1,010
618.6 %
(Loss)/profit before tax
(699)
105,414
(100.7)%
Income tax credit/(expense)
4,705
(8,879)
(153.0)%
Profit for the period
4,006
96,535
(95.9)%
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
38,140
90,826
(58.0)%
Non-controlling interests
(34,134)
5,709
(697.9)%
Revenue
Revenue was US$428.2 million, a decrease of 5.0% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased average selling price and decreased demand for smart card ICs and super junction products, partially offset by increased demand for MCU and power management products.
Cost of sales
Cost of sales was US$327.0 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased wafer shipments, depreciation and labor expenses.
Gross prot
Gross profit was US$101.2 million, a decrease of 28.9% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased average selling price, increased depreciation and labor expenses.
Other income and gains
Other income and gains were US$25.4 million, a decrease of 20.1% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income, partially offset by increased government subsidies.
Selling and distribution expenses
Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.2 million, an increase of 5.5% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased labor expenses.
6 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses were US$129.7 million, an increase of 105.7% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased development, depreciation and labor expenses for Wuxi fab.
Other expenses
Other expenses were US$3,000, compared to US$2.1 million in 1H 2019, mainly due to a foreign exchange loss in the previous period.
Share of prots of an associate
Share of profit of an associate was US$7.3 million, an increase of 618.6% compared to 1H 2019, due to increased profit realized by the associate, Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Income tax credit/(expense)
Income tax credit was US$4.7 million, compared to income tax expense of US$8.9 million in 1H 2019, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for the prior year and decreased taxable profit.
Prot for the period
As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$4.0 million, a decrease of 95.9% compared to 1H 2019. Net profit margin was 0.9% compared to 21.4% in 1H 2019.
INTERIM REPORT 2020
7
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Financial Status
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Change
US$' 000
US$' 000
Unaudited
Audited
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,790,860
1,558,283
14.9%
Investment property
166,154
168,615
(1.5)%
Right-of-use assets
75,810
74,526
1.7 %
Investment in an associate
79,335
73,142
8.5 %
Equity instruments designated at fair value through
other comprehensive income
204,658
207,689
(1.5)%
Other non-current assets
84,455
34,437
145.2 %
Total non-current assets
2,401,272
2,116,692
13.4 %
Current assets
Inventories
176,856
142,087
24.5 %
Trade and notes receivables
135,518
164,968
(17.9)%
Due from related parties
11,588
9,262
25.1 %
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
66,174
113,453
(41.7)%
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
84,759
519,779
(83.7)%
Restricted and time deposits
766
70,776
(98.9)%
Cash and cash equivalents
698,957
476,286
46.8 %
Total current assets
1,174,618
1,496,611
(21.5)%
Current liabilities
Trade payables
92,607
86,119
7.5 %
Due to related parties
13,467
10,655
26.4 %
Other current liabilities
372,886
372,343
0.1 %
Lease liabilities
3,757
1,922
95.5 %
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
4,238
4,300
(1.4)%
Total current liabilities
486,955
475,339
2.4 %
Net current assets
687,663
1,021,272
(32.7)%
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
19,069
21,502
(11.3)%
Lease liabilities
16,889
16,694
1.2 %
Deferred tax liabilities
3,194
17,176
(81.4)%
Total non-current liabilities
39,152
55,372
(29.3)%
Net assets
3,049,783
3,082,592
(1.1)%
Explanation of items with uctuation over 5% from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment increased from US$1,558.3 million to US$1,790.9 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the Hua Hong Wuxi.
Investment in an associate
Investment in an associate increased from US$73.1 million to US$79.3 million, primarily due to profit shared from the associate, Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd., in the period.
8 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Other non-current assets
Other non-current assets increased from US$34.4 million to US$84.5 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures and increased intangible assets.
Inventories
Inventories increased from US$142.1 million to US$176.9 million, primarily due to increased raw materials and finished goods.
Trade and notes receivables
Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$165.0 million to US$135.5 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2019.
Due from related parties
Due from related parties increased from US$9.3 million to US$11.6 million, primarily due to increased receivables from certain of our related party.
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets decreased from US$113.5 million to US$66.2 million, primarily due to receipts of tax return of VAT.
Financial assets at fair value through prot or loss
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss decreased from US$519.8 million to US$84.8 million, primarily due to payout from investment in financial products.
Restricted and time deposits
Restricted and time deposits decreased from US$70.8 million to US$0.8 million, due to payout from investment in time deposits.
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$476.3 million to US$699.0 million, mainly due to the reasons stated in the cash flow analysis below.
Trade payables
Trade payables increased from US$86.1 million to US$92.6 million, primarily due to increased purchases of materials for Hua Hong Wuxi.
Due to related parties
Due to related parties increased from US$10.7 million to US$13.5 million, primarily due to a receipt of rental prepayment from one of our related parties.
Lease liabilities
Total lease liabilities increased from US$18.6 million to US$20.6 million, primarily due to renewed lease contracts.
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
Total interest-bearing bank borrowings decreased from US$25.8 million to US$23.3 million, due to a repayment of bank borrowing.
Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities decreased from US$17.2 million to US$3.2 million, primarily due to a reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for 2019.
INTERIM REPORT 2020
9
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Cash Flow
1H 2020
1H 2019
Change
US$' 000
US$' 000
Unaudited
Unaudited
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
95,208
99,518
(4.3)%
Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities
132,861
(304,919)
(143.6)%
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from financing activities
(1,568)
264,710
(100.6)%
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
226,501
59,309
281.9 %
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
476,286
777,000
(38.7)%
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
(3,830)
(1,631)
134.8 %
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
698,957
834,678
(16.3)%
Net cash ows generated from operating activities
Net cash flows generated from operating activities decreased from US$99.5 million to US$95.2 million, primarily due to increased payments for materials and labor expenses, decreased receipts of government grants, partially offset by receipts of tax return of VAT.
Net cash ows generated from investing activities
Net cash flows generated from investing activities were US$132.9 million, primarily including (i) payout of US$1,173.8 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) payout of US$70.0 million in investment in time deposit, and (iii) US$5.8 million of interest income, partially offset by (i) US$738.1 million for investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$378.6 million for capital investments.
Net cash ows used in nancing activities
Net cash flows used in financing activities were US$1.6 million, attributed to (i) lease liabilities payments of US$2.7 million, (ii) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.1 million, and (iii) interest payments of US$0.6 million, partially offset by US$3.8 million proceeds from share option exercise.
10 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Business Review
In the first half of 2020, the global semiconductor market was hit by the impact of COVID-19. Despite the on-going impact, some regions, which experienced the pandemic earlier, are gradually recovering. Thanks to the joint efforts of our shareholders, customers, suppliers, and employees, our revenue rebounded steadily in the second quarter, up 11% on a QoQ basis.
The sharp increase in shipment volumes of pandemic prevention supplies has driven significant growth in revenue for MCU products in the first half of the year, posting a relatively good performance. In the second quarter, as a result of containment of COVID-19 in China, demand for smart card IC gradually recovered in the Chinese market. In the meantime, the Company actively developed its 90nm embedded flash memory process in its HH-Wuxi12-inch wafer fab, to keep abreast of development trends in the high-density memory industry. The fab commenced mass production of 90nm embedded flash memory technology in the first half of the year, playing a key role for the Company to seize future market opportunities. As an increasing number of products are certified and the 12-inch wafer capacity is continuously expanded, the Company expects to see further increases in revenue in the eNVM market segment.
Development of discrete devices remained stable. Despite the consequences of the pandemic, the Company achieved an outstanding double digit QoQ growth in shipment volume of power discrete devices in the second quarter, thanks to our diverse types of power device processes, quality assurance of excellent technologies, and wide range of customer base. Shipment volumes for both SGT-MOSFET and IGBT reached new record levels.
The HH-Wuxi12-inch wafer fab, which was put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2019, ran smoothly in the first half of 2020. For platform products, the 90nm eNVM, 65nm logic & RF platform, and discrete products entered into mass production. The technology roadmap, in accordance with the strategy of "IC+Power", has been successfully implemented, which ensures the Company's ability to continuously maintain high-level service and abundant product supply for its customers in the future.
Looking forward to the future, the Company's 8-inch wafer fab will work on continuous development of its power discrete device, embedded flash memory MCU, PMIC, and cellphone RF IC businesses, and the 12-inch wafer fab will continue to consistently implement the "IC+Power" strategy. We will continue to implement our "8-inch+12-inch" wafer technology development strategy to provide customers with better differentiated technology products.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020中期簡明綜合現金流量表 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 JUNE
截至六月三十日止六個月
2019
2020
二零二零年
二零一九年
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
經營活動所得現金流量
(Loss)/profit before tax
稅前（虧損）╱溢利
(699)
105,414
Adjustments for:
就以下各項作出的調整：
Finance costs
財務費用
618
625
Share of profit of an associate
分佔一家聯營公司溢利
(7,258)
(1,010)
Interest income
利息收入
(5,670)
(11,299)
Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value
按公平值計入損益的
through profit or loss
金融資產公平值收益
(5,112)
(13,500)
Loss on disposal of items of property, plant
出售物業、廠房及
and equipment
設備項目的虧損
-
16
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
物業、廠房及設備折舊
88,425
60,328
Provision of impairment of trade receivables
貿易應收款項減值撥備
-
47
Write-down of inventories to net realisable value
撇減存貨至可變現淨值
239
1,020
Amortisation of intangible assets
無形資產攤銷
1,958
1,687
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
使用權資產折舊
2,812
1,128
Equity-settled share option expense
以權益結算的購股權開支
4,044
4,040
79,357
148,496
Increase in inventories
存貨增加
(34,838)
(10,504)
Decrease in trade and notes receivables
貿易應收款項及應收票據減少
29,470
28,979
Decrease/(increase) in prepayments,
預付款項、其他應收款項及
other receivables and other assets
其他資產減少╱（增加）
46,318
(61,697)
(Increase)/decrease in amounts due from
應收關聯方款項（增加）╱減少
related parties
(2,326)
6,434
Increase in restricted and time deposits
已凍結及定期存款增加
(1)
(458)
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
貿易應付款項增加╱（減少）
6,488
(2,504)
(Decrease)/increase in other payables
其他應付款項及
and accruals
暫估費用（減少）╱增加
(8,807)
66
Increase in government grants
政府補助增加
56
14,629
Increase in amounts due to related parties
應付關聯方款項增加
2,812
6,850
Cash generated from operations
經營活動產生的現金
118,529
130,291
Income tax paid
已付所得稅
(23,321)
(30,773)
Net cash ows from operating activities
經營活動所得現金流量淨額
95,208
99,518
continued/...
續╱...
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202029
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
中期簡明綜合現金流量表
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 JUNE
截至六月三十日止六個月
2019
2020
二零二零年
二零一九年
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
投資活動所得現金流量
Interest received
已收利息
5,835
11,917
Purchases of items of property,
購買物業、廠房及設備項目
plant and equipment
(364,258)
(332,012)
Purchases of items of intangible assets
購買無形資產項目
(14,365)
(1,258)
Proceeds from disposal of items of property,
出售物業、廠房及
plant and equipment
設備項目所得款項
-
2
Decrease in restricted and time deposits
已凍結及定期存款減少
70,000
-
Purchase of financial assets at fair value
購買按公平值計入損益的
through profit or loss
金融資產
(738,163)
(1,518,918)
Proceeds from disposals of financial assets
出售按公平值計入損益的
at fair value through profit or loss
金融資產所得款項
1,173,812
1,535,350
Net cash ows generated from/(used in)
投資活動所得╱（所用）
investing activities
現金流量淨額
132,861
(304,919)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
融資活動所得現金流量
Proceeds from issue of shares
發行股份所得款項
3,834
1,316
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests
非控股權益注資
-
317,000
Dividends paid
已付股息
-
(37,042)
Repayment of bank loans
償還銀行貸款
(2,119)
(2,182)
Increase in restricted and time deposits
已凍結及定期存款增加
-
(13,943)
Interest paid
已付利息
(618)
(190)
Principal portion of lease payments
支付租賃本金部份
(2,665)
(249)
Net cash ows (used in)/generated
融資活動（所用）╱所得
from nancing activities
現金流量淨額
(1,568)
264,710
NET INCREASE IN CASH
現金及現金等價物增加淨額
AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
226,501
59,309
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
期初現金及現金等價物
476,286
777,000
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
外匯匯率變動影響，淨額
(3,830)
(1,631)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END
期末現金及現金等價物
OF PERIOD
698,957
834,678
30 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
30 June 2020二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
1. Corporate Information
1. 公司資料
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") is a limited
華虹半導體有限公司（「本公司」）為一家
liability company incorporated in Hong Kong on 21 January
於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊
2005. The registered office of the Company is located at Room
成立的有限公司。本公司的註冊辦事處
2212, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central,
為香港中環夏愨道12 號美國銀行中心
Hong Kong.
2212室。
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding.
本公司的主要活動為投資控股。於期
During the period, the Company's subsidiaries (collectively
內，本公司的子公司（統稱為「本集團」）
referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the
主要從事半導體產品的生產及貿易。
manufacture and trading of semiconductor products.
董事認為，本公司的母公司及最終母公
In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate
司分別為上海聯和投資有限公司（「上海
parent of the Company are Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.
聯和」）及上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀
("SAIL") and INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA"), which are
電集團」），上海聯和及儀電集團均為於
state-owned companies established in the People's Republic
中華人民共和國（「中國」）成立並由國有
of China ("PRC"), supervised by the State-owned Assets
資產監督管理委員會（「國資委」）監管的
Supervision and Administration Commission ("SASAC").
國有公司。
2.1 Basis of Preparation
2.1 編製基準
The interim condensed consolidated financial information for
截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月的
the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in
中期簡明綜合財務資料已根據香港會計
accordance with HKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The
準則第34號中期財務報告編製。中期簡
interim condensed consolidated financial information does
明綜合財務資料並不包括年度財務報表
not include all the information and disclosures required in the
規定的所有資料及披露事項，並應與本
annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction
集團截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止
with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for
年度的年度綜合財務報表一併閱讀。
the year ended 31 December 2019.
The financial information relating to the year ended 31
中期簡明綜合財務狀況表所載有關截至
December 2019 that is included in the interim condensed
二零一九年十二月三十一日止年度的財
consolidated statement of financial position as comparative
務資料（作為比較資料），並不構成本公
information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual
司該年度之法定年度綜合財務報表，惟
consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived
摘錄自該等財務報表。根據香港公司條
from those financial statements. Further information relating to
例第436條披露的有關該等法定財務報
those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed
表的進一步資料載列如下：
in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies
Ordinance is as follows:
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202031
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
2.1 Basis of Preparation (continued)
2.1 編製基準（續）
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the
本公司已按香港公司條例第662(3)條及
year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies
附表6第3部的規定，將截至二零一九年
as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6
十二月三十一日止年度的財務報表送呈
to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's
公司註冊處處長。本公司的核數師已就
auditors have reported on the financial statements for the
截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止年度
year ended 31 December 2019. The auditor's report was
財務報表提交報告。該核數師報告中並
unqualified; and did not contain a statement under sections
無保留意見；亦未載有按香港公司條例
406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies
第406(2)、407(2)或407(3)條所指的陳
Ordinance.
述。
2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and
2.2 會計政策的變動及披露
Disclosures
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") for the first time for the current period's financial information.
Amendments to HKFRS
3
Definition of a Business
Amendments to HKFRS
9,
Interest Rate Benchmark
HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7
Reform
Amendments to HKAS 1
Definition of Material
and HKAS 8
Amendments to HKFRS 16
Covid-19-Related Rent
Concessions
（early adopted）
Several amendments apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
During the six months ended on 30 June 2020, the Group
於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個
acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a
月，本集團購置物業、廠房及設備項目
cost of US$351,371,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019:
的成本為351,371,000美元（截至二零一
US$332,213,000). Depreciation for items of property, plant and
九年六月三十日止六個月：332,213,000
equipment was US$88,425,000 during the period (six months
美元）。期內物業、廠房及設備項目的
ended 30 June 2019: US$60,328,000).
折舊為88,425,000美元（截至二零一九
年六月三十日止六個月：60,328,000美
元）。
No significant property, plant and equipment were disposed
於截至二零二零年及二零一九年六月三
by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and
十日止六個月，本集團均無物業、廠房
2019, respectively.
及設備的重大出售。
10. Trade and Notes Receivables
10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
二零二零年
二零一九年
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
Trade receivables
貿易應收款項
112,953
121,884
Notes receivable
應收票據
24,074
44,613
137,027
166,497
Impairment of trade receivables
貿易應收款項減值
(1,509)
(1,529)
135,518
164,968
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202039
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
10. Trade and Notes Receivables (Continued)
10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據（續）
An ageing analysis of the trade receivables, based on the
按發票日期計，貿易應收款項（扣除撥
invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows:
備）的賬齡分析如下：
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
二零二零年
二零一九年
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
Within 3 months
三個月以內
100,348
120,355
Over 3 and within 6 months
三個月以上及六個月以內
8,698
-
Over 6 months
六個月以上
2,398
-
111,444
120,355
11. Trade Payables
11. 貿易應付款項
An ageing analysis of the trade payables of the Group as at
於報告期末按發票日期計，本集團貿易
the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is
應付款項的賬齡分析如下：
as follows:
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
二零二零年
二零一九年
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
Within 1 month
一個月以內
59,249
54,737
Over 1 and within 3 months
一個月以上及三個月以內
17,710
18,276
Over 3 and within 6 months
三個月以上及六個月以內
4,063
2,901
Over 6 and within 12 months
六個月以上及十二個月以內
2,428
1,402
Over 12 months
十二個月以上
9,157
8,803
92,607
86,119
40 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
30 June 2020二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
12. Share Capital
12. 股本
Number of
shares
Amount
股份數目
金額
('000)
(US$'000)
（千股）
（千美元）
1 January 2020
二零二零年一月一日
1,288,820
1,966,095
Issue of shares with exercise
發行可行使購股權的股份（附註(a)）
of share options (note (a))
4,415
5,653
30 June 2020 (unaudited)
二零二零年六月三十日（未經審核）
1,293,235
1,971,748
1 January 2019
二零一九年一月一日
1,283,952
1,960,159
Issue of shares with exercise
發行可行使購股權的股份（附註(a)）
of share options (note (a))
1,447
1,583
30 June 2019 (unaudited)
二零一九年六月三十日（未經審核）
1,285,399
1,961,742
Notes:
During the period, the subscription rights attached to 4,415,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,447,000) share options were exercised at the subscription price of HK$6.912 per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$6.912 per share), resulting in the issue of 4,415,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,447,000) shares for a total cash consideration of US$3,932,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$1,275,000). An amount of US$1,721,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$308,000) was transferred from the share option reserve to share capital upon exercise of the share options.
- Huahong Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Real Estate")
Subsidiary of Huahong Technology
Development
－上海華虹置業有限公司（「華虹置業」）
華虹科技發展子公司
- Shanghai Huajin Property
Subsidiary of Huahong Technology
Management Co., Ltd. ("Huajin")
Development
－上海華錦物業管理有限公司（「華錦」）
華虹科技發展子公司
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202043
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
14. Related Party Transactions (continued)
14. 關聯方交易（續）
In addition to the transactions disclosed elsewhere in this financial information, the Group had the following transactions with related parties during the period:
除該財務資料其他部份所披露交易 外，本集團於期內已與關聯方進行 以下交易：
For the six months
ended 30 June
截至六月三十日止六個月
2020
2019
二零二零年
二零一九年
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
Sales of goods to related parties (note (i))
向關聯方出售貨品（附註(i)）
ICRD
集成電路研發
5,219
1,572
QST
矽睿科技
2,141
747
Huahong Zealcore
華虹摯芯
1,486
1,750
Purchases of goods from related
自關聯方購買貨品（附註(ii)）
parties (note (ii))
Hongri
虹日
5,443
2,482
Shanghai Huali
上海華力
1,442
1
NEC Management
NEC Management
396
442
Huahong Zealcore
華虹摯芯
244
275
Jitong
計通
181
5
ICRD
集成電路研發
-
268
Purchases of intangible assets from
自關聯方購買無形資產
related parties (note (ii))
（附註(ii)）
Shanghai Huali
上海華力
17,100
-
ICRD
集成電路研發
-
3,150
Rental income from a related party
來自關聯方的租金收入
(note (iii))
（附註(iii)）
Shanghai Huali
上海華力
6,368
6,697
Service fee charged by related parties
關聯方收取的服務費
(note (iv))
（附註(iv)）
Shanghai INESA
上海儀電
1,702
744
Huajin
華錦
107
111
Huahong Real Estate
華虹置業
50
48
Nanyang Software
南洋軟件
19
21
Wanbang
萬邦
1
-
Interest expense charged by a related
關聯方（作為承租人）
party under lease arrangement
根據租賃安排收取的
as a lessee (note (iii))
利息開支（附註(iii)）
Huahong Real Estate
華虹置業
387
416
Expense paid on behalf of a related
代關聯方支付的開支
party (note (v))
（附註(v)）
Shanghai Huali
上海華力
12,578
14,697
44 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
30 June 2020二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
14. Related Party Transactions (continued)
14. 關聯方交易（續）
(b)
(continued)
(b) （續）
Notes:
附註：
(i)
The sales of goods to the related parties were made
(i)
向關聯方出售的貨品乃根據與關
according to the prices and terms agreed between the
聯方協定的價格及條款作出。
related parties.
(ii)
The purchases of goods and intangible assets from related
(ii)
自關聯方購買的貨品及無形資產
parties were made according to the prices and terms
乃根據關聯方提供的價格及條款
offered by the related parties.
作出。
(iii)
The rental income received from a related party was based
(iii)
來自關聯方的租金收入乃根據與
on the prices and terms agreed between the related
關聯方協定的價格及條款收取。
parties.
(iv)
The service fees and interest expense charged by related
(iv)
關聯方收取的服務費及利息開支
parties were based on the prices and terms agreed
乃根據與關聯方協定的價格及條
between the related parties.
款支付。
(v)
The expense paid on behalf of the related party is
(v)
代關聯方支付的開支為不計息，
interest-free and repayable on demand.
及須按要求償還。
(c)
Compensation of key management personnel of the
(c) 本集團主要管理人員的酬金
Group
For the six months
ended 30 June
截至六月三十日止六個月
2019
2020
二零二零年
二零一九年
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
Short term employee benefits
短期僱員福利
1,023
1,234
Pension scheme contributions
退休金計劃供款
26
39
Equity-settled share option expense 以權益結算的購股權開支
539
557
Total compensation paid to key
支付予主要管理人員的酬金總額
management personnel
1,588
1,830
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202045
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of
15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層
Financial Instruments
級
The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial
本集團金融工具（不包括賬面值與公平值
instrument, other than those with carrying amounts that
大致相若的金融工具）的賬面值及公平值
reasonably approximate to fair values, are as follows:
載列如下：
Carrying amounts
Fair values
賬面值
公平值
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
2020
2019
二零二零年
二零一九年
二零二零年
二零一九年
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
（千美元）
（千美元）
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
（未經審核）
（經審核）
Financial assets
金融資產
Equity investments
指定為按公平值計入
designated at fair
其他全面收益的
value through other
股本投資
comprehensive
income
204,658
207,689
204,658
207,689
Financial assets at
按公平值計入損益的
fair value through
金融資產
profit or loss
84,759
519,779
84,759
519,779
289,417
727,468
289,417
727,468
Financial liability
金融負債
Interest-bearing bank
計息銀行借款
borrowings
23,307
25,802
20,662
23,079
Lease liabilities
租賃負債
20,646
18,616
20,646
18,616
43,953
44,418
41,308
41,695
The Group's finance department headed by the finance
本集團旗下以財務經理為首的財務部負
manager is responsible for determining the policies and
責釐定金融工具公平值計量的政策及程
procedures for the fair value measurement of financial
序。財務部直接向財務總監報告。於各
instruments. The finance department reports directly to the
報告日期，財務部分析金融工具的價
chief financial officer. At each reporting date, the finance
值變動並釐定估值中適用的主要輸入數
department analyses the movements in the values of financial
據。估值由財務總監審核及批准。
instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the
valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the chief
financial officer.
The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are
金融資產及負債的公平值是按當前與自
included at the amount at which the instrument could be
願方交易（而非被迫或清盤出售）中可交
exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties,
換有關工具的金額列賬。估計該等按公
other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following
平值計量的金融資產及負債的公平值乃
methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair
使用以下的方法及假設：
values of those financial assets and liabilities measured at fair
value:
46 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
30 June 2020二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of
15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層
Financial Instruments (continued)
級（續）
The fair values of equity investments designated at fair value
指定為按公平值計入其他全面收益的股
through other comprehensive income have been estimated
本投資之公平值採用市場法估算。倘最
using the market approach. If there is a recent deal regarding
近成交交易有關未上市投資，公平值乃
the unlisted investments, the fair values are estimated based
基於交易價估算。倘並無該等交易可供
on the dealing price. If there is no such deal to be referenced,
參考，董事將根據行業、規模、影響力
the directors will determine comparable public companies
及策略釐定可比較上市公司（同行），且
(peers) based on industry, size, leverage and strategy, and
就已確定的各可資比較公司計算適當的
calculates an appropriate price multiple, such as price to
價格倍數，如市賬率（「市賬率」）倍數。
book value ("P/B") multiple, for each comparable company
該倍數乃按可資比較公司之企業價值除
identified. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise
以淨資產所得。交易倍數隨後根據公司
value of the comparable company by net assets. The trading
特定情況及狀況就非流動性等因素予以
multiple is then discounted for considerations such as
貼現。貼現倍數適用於非上市股本投資
illiquidity based on company-specific facts and circumstances.
的相應淨資產以計量公平值。董事認
The discounted multiple is applied to the corresponding net
為，計入綜合財務狀況表的估值技術所
assets of the unlisted equity investments to measure the fair
產生的估計公平值以及計入其他全面收
value. The directors believe that the estimated fair values
益的公平值相關變動屬合理，而於報告
resulting from the valuation technique, which are recorded
期末的價值最為恰當。
in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the
related changes in fair values, which are recorded in other
comprehensive income, are reasonable, and that they were
the most appropriate values at the end of the reporting period.
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represent
按公平值計入損益的金融資產指由中國
wealth management products issued by banks in Mainland
內地銀行發行的理財產品。本集團根據
China. The Group has estimated their fair value by using a
具類似年期及風險的工具的市場利率，
discounted cash flow valuation model based on the market
採用貼現現金流量估值模型估算其公平
interest rates of instruments with similar terms and risks.
值。
The fair values of interest-bearing bank borrowings and lease
計息銀行借款及租賃負債的公平值乃透
liabilities have been calculated by discounting the expected
過使用具有類似條款、信貸風險及剩餘
future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments
到期時間的工具按目前適用之比率貼現
with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The
預期未來現金流量計算。本集團本身於
Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing bank
二零二零年六月三十日及二零一九年十
borrowings as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 was
二月三十一日的計息銀行借款的不履約
assessed to be insignificant.
風險被評定為並不重大。
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202047
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of
15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層
Financial Instruments (continued)
級（續）
Fair value hierarchy
公平值層級
The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement
下表顯示本集團金融工具的公平值計量
hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments:
層級：
Financial assets measured at fair value
按公平值計量的金融資產
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
Fair value measurement categorised into
分類為以下層級之公平值計量
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
第1級
第2級
第3級
總計
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
千美元
千美元
千美元
千美元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核）
Equity investments
指定為按公平值計入
designated at fair
其他全面收益的
value through other
股本投資
comprehensive
income
-
-
204,658
204,658
Financial assets at
按公平值計入損益的
fair value through
金融資產
profit or loss
-
-
84,759
84,759
-
-
289,417
289,417
31 December 2019
二零一九年十二月三十一日
Fair value measurement categorised into
分類為以下層級之公平值計量
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
第1級
第2級
第3級
總計
(US$'000)
(US$'000) (US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
（千美元）
（千美元）
Equity investments
指定為按公平值計入
designated at fair
其他全面收益的
value through other
股本投資
comprehensive
income
-
-
207,689
207,689
Financial assets at
按公平值計入損益的
fair value through
金融資產
profit or loss
-
-
519,779
519,779
-
-
727,468
727,468
48 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
30 June 2020二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of
15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層
Financial Instruments (continued)
級（續）
Fair value hierarchy (continued)
公平值層級（續）
Financial assets measured at fair value (continued)
按公平值計量的金融資產（續）
During the period, there were no transfers of fair value
於期內，以上金融資產的第1級與第2級
measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers
間並無公平值計量轉移，且第3級並無轉
into or out of Level 3 for the financial assets above (six months
入或轉出（截至二零一九年六月三十日止
ended 30 June 2019: nil).
六個月：無）。
The recurring fair value measurement for the Group's
本集團指定為按公平值計入其他全面收
equity investments designated at fair value through other
益的股本投資及按公平值計入損益的金
comprehensive income and financial assets at fair value
融資產的週期公平值計量乃使用二零二
through profit or loss, was made using significant unobservable
零年六月三十日的重大不可觀察輸入數
inputs (Level 3) as at 30 June 2020. Below is a summary of the
據（第3級）作出。下表為估值所用估值
valuation techniques used and the key inputs to the valuation:
技術及主要輸入數據概要：
Signicant
Valuation
unobservable
Sensitivity of fair value
technique
input
Range
to the input
重大不可觀察
公平值對輸入數據之
估值技術
輸入數據
範圍
敏感度
Equity investments
Valuation
Average P/B
2020:
5% (2019: 5%) increase/
designated at fair
multiples
multiple of peers
0.9x-5.0x
decrease would result in
value through other
2019:
increase/decrease in fair
comprehensive income
0.2x-5.5x
value by 5% (2019: 5%)
指定為按公平值計入其他
估值倍數
同業平均市賬率
二零二零年：
5%（二零一九年：5%）的增
全面收益的股本投資
0.9x-5.0x
加╱減少將導致公平值
二零一九年：
增加╱減少5%（二零一九
0.2x-5.5x
年：5%）
Discount for
2020:
5% (2019: 5%) increase/
illiquidity
20%-30%
decrease would result in
2019:
decrease/increase in fair
20%-30%
value by 5% (2019: 5%)
缺乏流通性的
二零二零年：
5%（二零一九年：5%）的增
折讓價
20%-30%
加╱減少將導致公平值
二零一九年：
減少╱增加5%（二零一九
20%-30%
年：5%）
Financial assets at
Discounted
Discount rate per
2020:
5% (2019: 5%) increase/
fair value through
cash flow
annum
3.00%
decrease would result in
profit or loss
method
2019:
decrease/increase in fair
3.55%-3.80%
value by 0.01% (2019:
0.02%)
按公平值計入損益的
貼現現金流量法 年貼現率
二零二零年：
5%（二零一九年：5%）的增
金融資產
3.00%
加╱減少將導致公平值減
二零一九年：
少╱增加0.01%（二零一九
3.55%-3.80%
年：0.02%）
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202049
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of
15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層
Financial Instruments (continued)
級（續）
Fair value hierarchy (continued)
公平值層級（續）
The movements in financial assets categorised into Level 3
期內分類為第3級的金融資產變動如下：
during the period are as follows:
Equity
investments
designated at
Financial
fair value
assets at
through other
fair value
comprehensive
through
income
prot or loss
指定為按公平值
按公平值
計入其他全面收益
計入損益的
的股本投資
金融資產
(US$'000)
(US$'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
1 January 2020
二零二零年一月一日
207,689
519,779
Purchases
購買
-
738,163
Disposals
處置
-
(1,173,812)
Total gains recognised in the
於損益表確認計入其他收入及
statement of profit or loss
收益的收益總額
included in other income
and gains
-
5,112
Exchange realignment
匯兌調整
(3,031)
(4,483)
As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
於二零二零年六月三十日
（未經審核）
204,658
84,759
At 1 January 2019
於二零一九年一月一日
205,973
667,033
Purchases
購買
-
1,518,918
Disposals
處置
-
(1,535,350)
Total gains recognised in the
於損益表確認計入其他收入及
statement of profit or loss
收益的收益總額
included in other income
and gains
-
13,500
Exchange realignment
匯兌調整
(345)
(5,795)
As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
於二零一九年六月三十日
（未經審核）
205,628
658,306
50 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
30 June 2020二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
16. Share Option Scheme
16. 購股權計劃
The Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme")
本公司設有一項購股權計劃（「該計
for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible
劃」），旨在為對本集團業務成功作出貢
participants who contribute to the success of the Group's
獻的合資格參與者提供激勵及獎勵。
operations.
The Scheme includes two batches, which were effective on 4
該計劃分為兩批，分別於二零一五年九
September 2015 (the "2015 Options") and on 24 December
月四日（「二零一五年購股權」）及二零一
2018 (the "2018 Options"), respectively.
八年十二月二十四日（「二零一八年購股
權」）生效。
On 29 March 2019, 500,000 options were granted to the Chief
於二零一九年三月二十九日，500,000
Executive ("2018 Tranche A"). On 23 December 2019, 300,000
份購股權已授予最高行政人員（「二零一
options were granted to Directors and key management
八年A部分」）。於二零一九年十二月二
personnel ("2018 Tranche B") and 2,182,000 options were
十三日，300,000份購股權已授予董事
granted to other employees ("2018 Tranche C").
及主要管理人員（「二零一八年B部分」）
及2,182,000份購股權已授予其他僱員
（「二零一八年C部分」）。
2015 Options
二零一五年購股權
The following share options were outstanding under the 2015
以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一五年
Options during the period:
購股權行使：
Number of
options
'000
購股權數目
千份
At 1 January 2020
於二零二零年一月一日
13,947
Exercised during the period
期內行使
(4,415)
At 30 June 2020
於二零二零年六月三十日
9,532
2018 Options
二零一八年購股權
The following share options were outstanding under the 2018
以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一八年
Options during the period:
購股權行使：
Number of
options
'000
購股權數目
千份
At 1 January 2020
於二零二零年一月一日
35,811
Forfeited during the period
期內沒收
(320)
At 30 June 2020
於二零二零年六月三十日
35,491
2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 202051
30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
中期簡明綜合財務資料附註
17. Event after the Reporting Period
17. 報告期後事項
There is no material subsequent event undertaken by the
本集團於二零二零年六月三十日後概無
Group after 30 June 2020.
發生任何重大期後事項。
18. Approval of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 August 2020.
18. 批准中期簡明綜合財務資料
中期簡明綜合財務資料已於二零二零年 八月十一日獲董事會批准及授權刊發。
52 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
OTHER DISCLOSURES
30 June 2020
其他披露資料
二零二零年六月三十日
SHARE OPTION SCHEME
購股權計劃
The Company adopted a share option scheme which
本公司採納一項購股權計劃，由二零一五年九月四日起生
became effective on 4 September 2015 and, unless
效，除非被註銷或修訂，否則購股權計劃將由該日期起七
cancelled or otherwise amended, will remain in
年內有效。於二零二零年六月三十日，本公司於購股權計
force for 7 years from that date. As of 30 June 2020,
劃項下共有45,022,996份未行使購股權，相當於該日期本
the Company had options for 45,022,996 shares
公司已發行股份約3.48%。下表載列截至二零二零年六月
outstanding under the share option scheme, which
三十日止六個月期間根據購股權計劃授予董事及其他承授
represented approximately 3.48% of the Company's
人的尚未行使的購股權的詳情及變動情況：
issued shares as of that date. The table below sets out
details of outstanding options granted to Directors and
other grantees under the share option scheme and transactions during the 6 months ended 30 June 2020:
2020年中期報告 Interim Report 202053
OTHER DISCLOSURES
其他披露資料 30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
Number of share options
購股權數目
Weighted
average
closing
price of the
options
immediately
before the
Cancelled
dates on
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
Vesting
Exercise
which the
Name or
during
during
during
during
during
Outstanding
Outstanding
period
price of
options
category of
Granted on Granted on Granted on Granted on
the year
the year
the year
the year
the year
during
during
during
on
on
of share
Exercise period
share
were
participants
04.09.2015
24.12.2018
29.03.2019
23.12.2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
the period
the period
the period
01.01.2020
30.06.2020
options
of share options
options
exercised
於
於
於
緊接期權
於
二零一八年
二零一九年
二零一九年
於
於
行使日期
二零一五年
十二月
三月
十二月
於
於
於
於
於
二零二零年
二零二零年
之前的
參與者之
九月四日
二十四日
二十九日
二十三日
二零一五年
二零一六年
二零一七年
二零一八年
二零一九年
一月一日
六月三十日
購股權之
購股權之
加權平均
姓名或類別
授出
授出
授出
授出
註銷
註銷
註銷
註銷
註銷
期內行使
期內註銷
期內失效
尚未行使
尚未行使
歸屬期間
購股權之行使期
行使價
收市價格
Directors
董事
Mr. Takayuki
119,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
119,,000
119,000
(1)
04.09.2017-
HK$6.912
-
Morita
03.09.2022
6.912
-
森田隆之先生
二零一七年
九月四日至
港元
二零二二年
九月三日
-
80,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
80,000
80,000
(2)
24.12.2020-
HK$15.056
-
23.12.2025
15.056
-
二零二零年
十二月二十四日
港元
至二零二五年
十二月二十三日
Mr. Junjun
-
-
500,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
500,000
500,000
(3)
29.03.2021-
HK$18.400
-
Tang
28.03.2026
18.400
-
唐均君先生
二零二一年
三月二十九日至
港元
二零二六年
三月二十八日
Other
30,131,000
-
-
-
(130,000)
(1,458,000)
(1,353,399)
(754,595)
(58,000)
4,415,031
-
-
13,828,027
9,412,996
(4)
04.09.2017-
HK$6.912
HK$21.356
employees
03.09.2022
其他僱員
二零一七年
6.912
21.356港元
九月四日至
港元
二零二二年
九月三日
-
34,420,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,635,000)
-
-
(305,000)
32,785,000
32,480,000
(5)
24.12.2020-
HK$15.056
-
23.12.2025
15.056
-
二零二零年
十二月二十四日至
港元
二零二五年
十二月二十三日
-
-
-
2,482,000
-
-
-
-
(36,000)
-
-
(15,000)
2,446,000
2,431,000
(6)
23.12.2021-
HK$17.952
-
22.12.2026
17.952
-
二零二一年
十二月二十三日至
港元
二零二六年
十二月二十二日
In aggregate
30,250,000
34,500,000
500,000
2,482,000
(130,000)
(1,458,000)
(1,353,399)
(754,595)
(1,729,000)
4,415,031
-
(320,000)
49,758,027
45,022,996
總數
54 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
OTHER DISCLOSURES
30 June 2020其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日
* Vesting period of share options
*
購股權之歸屬期間
(1)
One third of the options shall vest on each of 4
(1)
期權的三分之一將分別於二零一七年九月四日、二零一八
September 2017, 4 September 2018 and 4 September
年九月四日及二零一九年九月四日歸屬
2019
(2)
One fourth of the options shall vest on each of 24
(2)
期權的四分之一將分別於二零二零年十二月二十四日、二
December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022
零二一年十二月二十四日、二零二二年十二月二十四日及
and 24 December 2023
二零二三年十二月二十四日歸屬
(3)
One fourth of the options shall vest on each of 29 March
(3)
期權的四分之一將分別於二零二一年三月二十九日、二零
2021, 29 March 2022, 29 March 2023 and 29 March
二二年三月二十九日、二零二三年三月二十九日及二零二
2024
四年三月二十九日歸屬
(4)
One third of the options shall vest on each of 4
(4)
期權的三分之一將分別於二零一七年九月四日、二零一八
September 2017, 4 September 2018 and 4 September
年九月四日及二零一九年九月四日歸屬
2019
(5)
For employees at or above the level of the vice president,
(5)
副總裁或以上級別的僱員而言，期權的四分之一將分別於
one fourth of the options shall vest on each of 24
二零二零年十二月二十四日、二零二一年十二月二十四
December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022
日、二零二二年十二月二十四日及二零二三年十二月二十
and 24 December 2023; for the other employees, one
四日歸屬；其他僱員而言，期權的三分之一將分別於二零
third of the options shall vest on each of 24 December
二零年十二月二十四日、二零二一年十二月二十四日及二
2020, 24 December 2021 and 24 December 2022
零二二年十二月二十四日歸屬
(6)
For employees at or above the level of the vice president,
(6)
副總裁或以上級別的僱員而言，期權的四分之一將分別於
one fourth of the options shall vest on each of 23
二零二一年十二月二十三日、二零二二年十二月二十三
December 2021, 23 December 2022, 23 December 2023
日、二零二三年十二月二十三日及二零二四年十二月二十
and 23 December 2024; for the other employees, one
三日歸屬；其他僱員而言，期權的三分之一將分別於二零
third of the options shall vest on each of 23 December
二一年十二月二十三日、二零二二年十二月二十三日及二
2021, 23 December 2022 and 23 December 2023
零二三年十二月二十三日歸屬
*
Cancelled during the year 2017: Including Cancelled and
*
於二零一七年註銷：包括於二零一七年已註銷及失效。
Lapsed during the year 2017.
*
Cancelled during the year 2018: Including Cancelled and
*
於二零一八年註銷：包括於二零一八年已註銷及失效。
Lapsed during the year 2018.
*
Cancelled during the year 2019: Including Cancelled and
*
於二零一九年註銷：包括於二零一九年已註銷及失效。
Lapsed during the year 2019.
Please refer to note 16 of the Notes to the Interim
進一步詳情請參閱中期簡明綜合財務資料附註16。
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for
further details.
2020年中期報告 Interim Report 202055
OTHER DISCLOSURES
其他披露資料 30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S OWNERSHIP IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY
As of 30 June 2020, except as disclosed below, none of the Directors nor the Chief Executive of the Company had any ownership and short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of SFO), as recorded in the register kept under section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") contained in the Listing Rules.
(1) Long position in the underlying shares of the Company
(1) 按購股權計劃授出的購股權項下於本公司相關股份的好
under share options granted pursuant to the Share
倉。有關二零二零年一月一日及二零二零年六月三十日的
Option Scheme. Please refer to page 53 for particulars
尚未行使的購股權的詳情，請參閱第53頁。
of outstanding options as of 1 January 2020 and 30 June
2020 respectively.
56 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司
OTHER DISCLOSURES
30 June 2020其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS'
主要股東及其他人士於本公司股份和相關
AND OTHER PERSONS' OWNERSHIP
股份的權益
IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING
SHARES OF THE COMPANY
As of 30 June 2020, persons other than a Director or
於二零二零年六月三十日，除本公司董事或最高行政人員
Chief Executive of the Company, having ownership
外，於本集團股份及相關股份中擁有5%或以上權益或淡
of 5% or more or short positions in the shares and
倉的人士如下：
underlying shares of the Group, were as follows:
Approximate
percentage of
aggregate
ownership
Capacity and
Number of
in issued share
Substantial shareholders
nature of ownership
shares held
capital*
佔已發行股本
權益總額的
主要股東
身份及權益性質
持有股份數目
概約百分比*
Shanghai Hua Hong International, Inc.
Legal and Beneficial owner
350,401,100(1)
27.09%
(Hua Hong International) (2)
(2)
法定及實益擁有人
上海華虹國際有限公司（華虹國際）
Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd.
Interest in a controlled corporation
350,401,100(1)
27.09%
(Huahong Group) (2)
(2)
受控制法團權益
上海華虹（集團）有限公司（華虹集團）
INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. (INESA) (2)
Interest in a controlled corporation
350,401,100(1)
27.09%
(2)
受控制法團權益
上海儀電（集團）有限公司（儀電集團）
Sino-Alliance International, Ltd.
Legal and Beneficial owner
160,545,541(1)(3)
12.41%
(Sino-Alliance International)
法定及實益擁有人
Sino-Alliance International, Ltd.
Interest in a controlled corporation
34,919,354(1)
2.70%
(Sino-Alliance International)
受控制法團權益
Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. (SAIL)
Interest in a controlled corporation
545,865,995(1)(4)
42.21%
上海聯和投資有限公司（上海聯和）
受控制法團權益
Xinxin (Hongkong) Capital Co., Limited
Legal and beneficial owner
242,398,925
18.74%
鑫芯（香港）投資有限公司
法定及實益擁有人
Xun Xin (Shanghai) Investment Co., Ltd.
Interest in a controlled corporation
242,398,925
18.74%
巽鑫（上海）投資有限公司
受控制法團權益
China Integrated Circuit Industry
Interest in a controlled corporation
242,398,925
18.74%
Investment Fund Co., Ltd.
國家集成電路產業投資基金股份有限公司
受控制法團權益
NEC Corporation
Legal and beneficial owner
99,038,800(1)
7.66%
法定及實益擁有人
2020年中期報告 Interim Report 202057
OTHER DISCLOSURES
其他披露資料 30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' OWNERSHIP IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (continued)
Notes:
Long positions in the shares of the Company.
Hua Hong International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong Group. As of 30 June 2020, Huahong Group was 81.34% owned by SAIL. Therefore SAIL was deemed to be the beneficial owner of all the Shares in which Huahong Group is the beneficial owner by virtue of Part XV of the SFO.
Including 3,084 shares held in escrow by Sino-Alliance International pursuant to an escrow arrangement.
In addition to the 350,401,100 Shares (27.09%) it indirectly held through Hua Hong International, SAIL indirectly held beneficial ownership in the Company through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Sino-Alliance International.
The percentages are calculated based on the total number of issued shares of the Company as of 30 June 2020, i.e., 1,293,234,591 shares.
Except as disclosed above, so far as is known to any of the Directors and Chief Executive of the Company, as of 30 June 2020, no other person or corporation had any beneficial ownership or short positions in any shares or underlying shares of the Company which was recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
GEARING RATIO
The Group monitors capital using a gearing ratio, which is net debt divided by total equity plus net debt. The Group includes, within net debt, trade payables, other payables and accruals, interest-bearing bank borrowings, lease liabilities and amounts due to related parties, less cash and cash equivalents. The Group's gearing ratio as at 30 June 2020 was -9.92% (31 December 2019: -2.14%).
As at 30 June 2020, certain of Group's property, plant and equipment with a net carrying value of US$22,763,000 (31 December 2019: US$25,059,000) and right-of-use assets of US$5,261,000 (31 December 2019: US$5,445,000) were pledged to banks to secure the Group's banking facilities.
Pledged deposits with a carrying value of US$739,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$749,000) were pledged to secure the issuance of letters of credit.
Other pledged deposits with a carrying value of US$27,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$27,000) were pledged to secure the payment of dividends to shareholders.
The table below sets out the breakdown of the performance in respect of the Equity Investments and FVTPL during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.
股權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現
下表載列截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間有關股 權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現詳情。
Principal guaranteed
structured deposits
and wealth
Shanghai
management products
Huali
QST
purchased from banks
從銀行購買的保本的
上海華力
矽睿科技
結構性存款和理財產品
(USD'000)
(USD'000)
(USD'000)
（千美元）
（千美元）
（千美元）
Initial investment cost
229,133
1,704
84,752
初始投資成本
Book value at the beginning of the period
205,344
2,345
519,779
於期初之賬面值
Purchases
-
-
738,163
購買
Redemption
-
-
(1,173,812)
贖回
Changes in fair value
-
-
5,112
公平值變動
Exchange realignment
(2,997)
(34)
(4,483)
匯兌調整
Book value at the end of the period
202,347
2,311
84,759
於期末之賬面值
Percentage of shares*
6.3428%
2.18%
N/A
股份百分比*
Size compared to the total assets
5.7%
0.1%
2.4%
與資產總值比較之規模
refers to the percentage of shares held by the Company in Shanghai Huali and QST respectively
During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not dispose of any shares in Shanghai Huali or QST. Increases in the fair value of the Company's equity investment in Shanghai Huali and QST were Nil.
Shanghai Huali was established in 2010. As an industry-leading IC wafer foundry company, Shanghai Huali has advanced process technologies and offers comprehensive solutions. It is devoted to providing one-stop wafer foundry technical services for process technology nodes from 65/55nm to 28/22nm for design companies, IDM companies and other system companies. Shanghai Huali has two 12-inchfully-automated wafer fabs in China.
PERFORMANCE OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS AND FVTPL (continued)
During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the book value of the Company's equity investment has decreased by US$2,997,000 due to depreciation of the RMB. Overall, Shanghai Huali continued steady development in 2020. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the performance of Shanghai Huali during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, has been in line with its expectations.
QST is committed to the research and development of high performance sensors, emerging sensors and intelligent sensor systems for the internet-of-things, and industrial and automobile applications. In 2018, QST was awarded the Top 10 MEMS Enterprises of China. Similar to the investment in Shanghai Huali, the increase of exchange rate has caused a foreign currency statement loss of around US$34,000. As the business of QST is still in its early development stage, the Board is of the view that the performance and strategic planning of QST during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 have been consistent with its expectations.
With respect to of the FVTPL, the Products are generally principal-protected,short-term and low-risk investment products offering a better interest rate than prevailing rates. Their fair value increased by US$5,112,000 during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Their performance in the period tracks the expected rate of return as contained in the terms and conditions of these financial products and are in line with the management expectations.
The Company confirms that it has complied with the accounting policy of investments and other financial assets (policies under HKFRS 9 applicable from 1 January 2018) as contained in the interim report of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.
The Company expects the future prospects of the aforementioned investments to be largely in line with that over the past period. No significant changes in investment strategy or source of funding are expected for the coming year.
As of 30 June 2020, the company had approximately 5,500 employees in the People's Republic of China and overseas (30 June 2019: approximately 4,700). The Company's remuneration policy is reviewed periodically and determined by reference to the analysis on market competitiveness, company performance, and individual qualifications and performance. Staff benefits include medical schemes, mandatory social insurance and provident fund etc.
COMPLIANCE WITH THE DEED OF NON-COMPETITION AND DEED OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL
Huahong Group, SAIL and INESA, being controlling shareholders of the Company, entered into a deed of non-competition (the"Deed of Non-competition") dated 23 September 2014, details of which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Deed of Non-competition" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 October 2014 (the "Prospectus"). In addition, Huahong Group and SAIL entered into a deed of right of first refusal (the "Deed of Right of First Refusal") dated 10 June 2014, details of which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Right of First Refusal" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Prospectus. As of 30 June 2020, the Company has reviewed the written declaration from each of the controlling shareholders mentioned above on their compliance with their commitments under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be). The Independent Non-Executive Directors have reviewed the status of compliance and confirmed that all the commitments under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be) have been complied with by the relevant parties.
The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of its shareholders and enhancing corporate value and accountability.
The Board is of the view that the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
regarding the Directors' securities transactions on terms
而該守則的有關條款不低於上市規則附錄十所載上市發行
no less exacting than the required standard set out in
人董事進行證券交易的標準守則所規定的標準。本公司已
the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors
向所有董事作特定查詢，每位董事均已書面確認其於截至
of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing
二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間遵守該守則所載的必
Rules (the "Code"). Having made specific enquiries of
守標準。
all Directors, the Company has received their written
confirmation that they have complied with the required
standard as set forth in the Code throughout the six
months ended 30 June 2020.
2020年中期報告 Interim Report 202063
OTHER DISCLOSURES
其他披露資料 30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Audit Committee, comprising one Non-executive Director and two Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, has reviewed and approved the unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and has discussed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, internal controls and financial reporting matters.
PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY
The interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 containing information required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules will be dispatched to shareholders and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.huahonggrace.com) in due course.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:04:06 UTC