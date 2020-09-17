Hua Hong Semiconductor : Interim Report 2020

Log in
09/17/2020 | 12:05am EDT

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1347)

（股份代號：1347

DEFINITIONS

In this interim report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below.

"Board"

the Board of Directors of the Company;

"China" or "the PRC"

the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this interim report and

for geographical reference only, except where the context otherwise requires,

references in this interim report to "China" and the "PRC" do not include Taiwan, the

Macau Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong;

"Company" or "our Company"

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability on 21 January 2005 and, except where the context otherwise

requires, all of its subsidiaries, or its present subsidiaries where the context refers

to the time before it became the holding company of its present subsidiaries;

"Company Secretary"

the Company Secretary of the Company;

"Director(s)"

the Director(s) of the Company;

"EPS"

earnings per share;

"Executive Director(s)"

the Executive Director(s) of our Company;

"Group"

our Company and our subsidiaries or, where the context so requires, the

businesses operated by our subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may

be) with respect to the period before our Company became the holding company of

our present subsidiaries (or became associated companies of our Company);

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"HH-Wuxi"

Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC on 10

October 2017. Upon such incorporation, HH-Wuxi was 100% owned by HHGrace, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. HH-Wuxi is currently owned 51.0% by the

Group, of which 22.2% will be held directly by the Company and 28.8% will be held

indirectly by the Company through HHGrace. China Integrated Circuit and Wuxi Xi

Hong Lian Xin will hold 29.0% and 20.0% of HH-Wuxi, respectively;

"Independent Non-Executive

the independent Non-Executive Director(s) of our Company;

Director(s)"

INTERIM REPORT 2020

1

DEFINITIONS

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited, as amended or supplemented from time to time;

"Non-Executive Director(s)"

the Non-Executive Director(s) of our Company;

"QST"

QST Corporation (上海矽睿科技有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC on

13 September 2012 and a connected person;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as

amended or supplemented from time to time;

"Shanghai Huali"

Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation (上海華力微電子有限公司), a company

incorporated in the PRC on 18 January 2010 and a connected person;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"US$"

US dollars, the lawful currency of USA.

2 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

Board of Directors

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Junjun Tang (President)

Non-Executive Directors

Yang Du

Takayuki Morita

Jing Wang

Jun Ye

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

Company Secretary

Sui Har Lee

Authorized Representatives

Junjun Tang

Sui Har Lee

Audit Committee

Stephen Tso Tung Chang (Chairman)

Long Fei Ye

Jun Ye

Remuneration Committee

Kwai Huen Wong, JP (Chairman)

Long Fei Ye

Jing Wang

Nomination Committee

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

Website

www.huahonggrace.com

Auditor

Ernst & Young

Certified Public Accountants

22nd Floor, CITIC Tower

1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central

Hong Kong

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Legal Advisor

Herbert Smith Freehills

23/F, Gloucester Tower

15 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Principal Banks

China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch

No. 900, Lujiazui Ring Road

Pudong New Area

Shanghai, PRC

China Development Bank Shanghai Branch

No. 68, Puming Road

Shanghai, PRC

China Construction Bank Corporation Hong Kong Branch 28/F, CCB Tower, 3 Connaught Road, Central

Hong Kong

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

20 Pedder Street, Central

Hong Kong

China Development Bank Jiangsu Branch

No. 232, Middle Jiangdong Road

Nanjing, Jiangsu, PRC

Agricultural Bank of China Wuxi Xinwu Subbranch

No. 26, Hefeng Road

Xinwu District

Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC

China Construction Bank Corporation Wuxi High-Tech

Industrial Development Zone Subbranch

No. 26, Hefeng Road

Xinwu District

Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC

China CITIC Bank Corporation Wuxi New District

Subbranch

No. 26, Hefeng Road

Xinwu District

Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC

INTERIM REPORT 2020

3

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Share Registrar

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

Registered Office

Room 2212, Bank of America Tower

12 Harcourt Road, Central

Hong Kong

Principal Places of Business

288 Halei Road

Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park

Shanghai, PRC

Postcode: 201203

No. 30, Xinzhou Road

Xinwu District

Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC

Postcode: 214000

Stock Code

1347

4 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

Revenue

US$ million

500

450

440.0

450.8

428.2

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

1H 2018

1H 2019

1H 2020

Net Proﬁt

US$ million

120

100

96.5

86.1

80

60

40

20

4.0

0

1H 2018

1H 2019

1H 2020

KEY FINANCIALS

Gross Proﬁt Margin

%

35

32.9%

31.6%

30

25

23.6%

20

15

10

5

0

1H 2018

1H 2019

1H 2020

EPS

US$

0.100

0.083

0.080

0.071

0.060

0.040

0.030

0.020

0

1H 2018

1H 2019

1H 2020

INTERIM REPORT 2020

5

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Financial Performance

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

428,204

450,790

(5.0)%

Cost of sales

(326,972)

(308,370)

6.0 %

Gross profit

101,232

142,420

(28.9)%

Other income and gains

25,406

31,807

(20.1)%

Selling and distribution expenses

(4,226)

(4,004)

5.5 %

Administrative expenses

(129,748)

(63,075)

105.7 %

Other expenses

(3)

(2,119)

(99.9)%

Finance costs

(618)

(625)

(1.1)%

Share of profits of an associate

7,258

1,010

618.6 %

(Loss)/profit before tax

(699)

105,414

(100.7)%

Income tax credit/(expense)

4,705

(8,879)

(153.0)%

Profit for the period

4,006

96,535

(95.9)%

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

38,140

90,826

(58.0)%

Non-controlling interests

(34,134)

5,709

(697.9)%

Revenue

Revenue was US$428.2 million, a decrease of 5.0% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased average selling price and decreased demand for smart card ICs and super junction products, partially offset by increased demand for MCU and power management products.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales was US$327.0 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased wafer shipments, depreciation and labor expenses.

Gross prot

Gross profit was US$101.2 million, a decrease of 28.9% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased average selling price, increased depreciation and labor expenses.

Other income and gains

Other income and gains were US$25.4 million, a decrease of 20.1% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to decreased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income, partially offset by increased government subsidies.

Selling and distribution expenses

Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.2 million, an increase of 5.5% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased labor expenses.

6 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses were US$129.7 million, an increase of 105.7% compared to 1H 2019, primarily due to increased development, depreciation and labor expenses for Wuxi fab.

Other expenses

Other expenses were US$3,000, compared to US$2.1 million in 1H 2019, mainly due to a foreign exchange loss in the previous period.

Share of prots of an associate

Share of profit of an associate was US$7.3 million, an increase of 618.6% compared to 1H 2019, due to increased profit realized by the associate, Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Income tax credit/(expense)

Income tax credit was US$4.7 million, compared to income tax expense of US$8.9 million in 1H 2019, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for the prior year and decreased taxable profit.

Prot for the period

As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$4.0 million, a decrease of 95.9% compared to 1H 2019. Net profit margin was 0.9% compared to 21.4% in 1H 2019.

INTERIM REPORT 2020

7

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Financial Status

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Audited

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,790,860

1,558,283

14.9%

Investment property

166,154

168,615

(1.5)%

Right-of-use assets

75,810

74,526

1.7 %

Investment in an associate

79,335

73,142

8.5 %

Equity instruments designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income

204,658

207,689

(1.5)%

Other non-current assets

84,455

34,437

145.2 %

Total non-current assets

2,401,272

2,116,692

13.4 %

Current assets

Inventories

176,856

142,087

24.5 %

Trade and notes receivables

135,518

164,968

(17.9)%

Due from related parties

11,588

9,262

25.1 %

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

66,174

113,453

(41.7)%

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

84,759

519,779

(83.7)%

Restricted and time deposits

766

70,776

(98.9)%

Cash and cash equivalents

698,957

476,286

46.8 %

Total current assets

1,174,618

1,496,611

(21.5)%

Current liabilities

Trade payables

92,607

86,119

7.5 %

Due to related parties

13,467

10,655

26.4 %

Other current liabilities

372,886

372,343

0.1 %

Lease liabilities

3,757

1,922

95.5 %

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

4,238

4,300

(1.4)%

Total current liabilities

486,955

475,339

2.4 %

Net current assets

687,663

1,021,272

(32.7)%

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

19,069

21,502

(11.3)%

Lease liabilities

16,889

16,694

1.2 %

Deferred tax liabilities

3,194

17,176

(81.4)%

Total non-current liabilities

39,152

55,372

(29.3)%

Net assets

3,049,783

3,082,592

(1.1)%

Explanation of items with uctuation over 5% from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment increased from US$1,558.3 million to US$1,790.9 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the Hua Hong Wuxi.

Investment in an associate

Investment in an associate increased from US$73.1 million to US$79.3 million, primarily due to profit shared from the associate, Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd., in the period.

8 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Other non-current assets

Other non-current assets increased from US$34.4 million to US$84.5 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures and increased intangible assets.

Inventories

Inventories increased from US$142.1 million to US$176.9 million, primarily due to increased raw materials and finished goods.

Trade and notes receivables

Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$165.0 million to US$135.5 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2019.

Due from related parties

Due from related parties increased from US$9.3 million to US$11.6 million, primarily due to increased receivables from certain of our related party.

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets decreased from US$113.5 million to US$66.2 million, primarily due to receipts of tax return of VAT.

Financial assets at fair value through prot or loss

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss decreased from US$519.8 million to US$84.8 million, primarily due to payout from investment in financial products.

Restricted and time deposits

Restricted and time deposits decreased from US$70.8 million to US$0.8 million, due to payout from investment in time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$476.3 million to US$699.0 million, mainly due to the reasons stated in the cash flow analysis below.

Trade payables

Trade payables increased from US$86.1 million to US$92.6 million, primarily due to increased purchases of materials for Hua Hong Wuxi.

Due to related parties

Due to related parties increased from US$10.7 million to US$13.5 million, primarily due to a receipt of rental prepayment from one of our related parties.

Lease liabilities

Total lease liabilities increased from US$18.6 million to US$20.6 million, primarily due to renewed lease contracts.

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

Total interest-bearing bank borrowings decreased from US$25.8 million to US$23.3 million, due to a repayment of bank borrowing.

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities decreased from US$17.2 million to US$3.2 million, primarily due to a reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for 2019.

INTERIM REPORT 2020

9

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Cash Flow

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

95,208

99,518

(4.3)%

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities

132,861

(304,919)

(143.6)%

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from financing activities

(1,568)

264,710

(100.6)%

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

226,501

59,309

281.9 %

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

476,286

777,000

(38.7)%

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net

(3,830)

(1,631)

134.8 %

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

698,957

834,678

(16.3)%

Net cash ows generated from operating activities

Net cash flows generated from operating activities decreased from US$99.5 million to US$95.2 million, primarily due to increased payments for materials and labor expenses, decreased receipts of government grants, partially offset by receipts of tax return of VAT.

Net cash ows generated from investing activities

Net cash flows generated from investing activities were US$132.9 million, primarily including (i) payout of US$1,173.8 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) payout of US$70.0 million in investment in time deposit, and (iii) US$5.8 million of interest income, partially offset by (i) US$738.1 million for investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$378.6 million for capital investments.

Net cash ows used in nancing activities

Net cash flows used in financing activities were US$1.6 million, attributed to (i) lease liabilities payments of US$2.7 million, (ii) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.1 million, and (iii) interest payments of US$0.6 million, partially offset by US$3.8 million proceeds from share option exercise.

10 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Business Review

In the first half of 2020, the global semiconductor market was hit by the impact of COVID-19. Despite the on-going impact, some regions, which experienced the pandemic earlier, are gradually recovering. Thanks to the joint efforts of our shareholders, customers, suppliers, and employees, our revenue rebounded steadily in the second quarter, up 11% on a QoQ basis.

The sharp increase in shipment volumes of pandemic prevention supplies has driven significant growth in revenue for MCU products in the first half of the year, posting a relatively good performance. In the second quarter, as a result of containment of COVID-19 in China, demand for smart card IC gradually recovered in the Chinese market. In the meantime, the Company actively developed its 90nm embedded flash memory process in its HH-Wuxi12-inch wafer fab, to keep abreast of development trends in the high-density memory industry. The fab commenced mass production of 90nm embedded flash memory technology in the first half of the year, playing a key role for the Company to seize future market opportunities. As an increasing number of products are certified and the 12-inch wafer capacity is continuously expanded, the Company expects to see further increases in revenue in the eNVM market segment.

Development of discrete devices remained stable. Despite the consequences of the pandemic, the Company achieved an outstanding double digit QoQ growth in shipment volume of power discrete devices in the second quarter, thanks to our diverse types of power device processes, quality assurance of excellent technologies, and wide range of customer base. Shipment volumes for both SGT-MOSFET and IGBT reached new record levels.

The HH-Wuxi12-inch wafer fab, which was put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2019, ran smoothly in the first half of 2020. For platform products, the 90nm eNVM, 65nm logic & RF platform, and discrete products entered into mass production. The technology roadmap, in accordance with the strategy of "IC+Power", has been successfully implemented, which ensures the Company's ability to continuously maintain high-level service and abundant product supply for its customers in the future.

Looking forward to the future, the Company's 8-inch wafer fab will work on continuous development of its power discrete device, embedded flash memory MCU, PMIC, and cellphone RF IC businesses, and the 12-inch wafer fab will continue to consistently implement the "IC+Power" strategy. We will continue to implement our "8-inch+12-inch" wafer technology development strategy to provide customers with better differentiated technology products.

INTERIM REPORT 2020

11

釋義

於本中期報告內，除非文義另有所指，否則下列詞彙具有下文所載涵義。

「董事會」

本公司董事會；

「中國」

中華人民共和國，但僅就本中報及作地理參考而言，除文義另有所指，否則，本中報對「中

國」的提述不包括台灣、澳門特別行政區及香港；

「本公司」

華虹半導體有限公司，一家於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊成立的有限公司，除非文

義另有所指，否則包括其所有子公司，或如文義指其成為其現有子公司的控股公司之前期

間，則指其現有子公司；

「公司秘書」

本公司公司秘書；

「董事」

本公司董事；

EPS

每股盈利；

「執行董事」

本公司執行董事；

「本集團」

本公司及我們的子公司，或如文義所指為本公司成為我們現有子公司的控股公司之前期間（或

成為本公司的該等聯營公司），則指由該等子公司或其前身公司（視乎情況而定）所經營的業

務；

「港元」

香港法定貨幣港元；

「香港」

中國香港特別行政區；

「華虹無錫」

華虹半導體（無錫）有限公司，一家於二零一七年十月十日在中國註冊成立的公司。華虹無錫

於註冊成立時由本公司的全資子公司華虹宏力擁有100%的權益。華虹無錫現由本集團持有

51.0%的權益，其中22.2%將由本公司直接持有及28.8%將由本公司透過華虹宏力間接持有，

而國家集成電路及無錫錫虹聯芯將分別持有華虹無錫29.0%權益和20.0%權益；

「獨立非執行董事」

本公司獨立非執行董事；

12 華虹半導體有限公司

釋義

「上市規則」

《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》（經不時修訂或補充）；

「非執行董事」

本公司非執行董事；

「矽睿科技」

上海矽睿科技有限公司，一家於二零一二年九月十三日在中國註冊成立的公司，為關連人士；

「人民幣」

中國法定貨幣人民幣；

「證券及期貨條例」

香港法例第571章《證券及期貨條例》（經不時修訂或補充）；

「上海華力」

上海華力微電子有限公司，一家於二零一零年一月十八日在中國註冊成立的公司，為關連人

士；

「聯交所」

香港聯合交易所有限公司；

「美元」

美國法定貨幣美元。

2020年中期報告 13

公司資料

董事會

法律顧問

執行董事

史密夫斐爾律師事務所

張素心（主席）

香港

唐均君（總裁）

皇后大道中15

非執行董事

告羅士打大廈23

主要往來銀行

杜洋

森田隆之

王靖

中國建設銀行上海市分行

葉峻

中國上海市

獨立非執行董事

浦東新區

陸家嘴環路900

張祖同

王桂壎，太平紳士

國家開發銀行上海分行

葉龍蜚

中國上海市

公司秘書

浦明路68

李瑞霞

中國建設銀行股份有限公司香港分行

授權代表

香港中環

干諾道中3號中國建設銀行大廈28

唐均君

李瑞霞

交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行

審核委員會

香港中環

畢打街20

張祖同（主席）

葉龍蜚

國家開發銀行江蘇分行

葉峻

中國江蘇省南京市

薪酬委員會

江東中路232

王桂壎，太平紳士（主席） 葉龍蜚

王靖

提名委員會

張素心（主席） 王桂壎，太平紳士 葉龍蜚

網址

www.huahonggrace.com

核數師

安永會計師事務所

執業會計師

香港中環 添美道1號 中信大廈22

中國農業銀行股份有限公司無錫新吳支行 中國江蘇省無錫市

新吳區和風路26

中國建設銀行股份有限公司無錫高新技術產業開發區支行 中國江蘇省無錫市

新吳區和風路26

中信銀行股份有限公司無錫新區支行 中國江蘇省無錫市

新吳區和風路26

14 華虹半導體有限公司

公司資料

股份過戶登記處

卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港

皇后大道東183號 合和中心54

註冊辦事處

香港中環 夏慤道12

美國銀行中心2212

主要營業地點

中國上海市

張江高科技園區 哈雷路288號 郵編：201203

中國江蘇省無錫市 新吳區

新洲路30號 郵編：214000

股份代號

1347

2020年中期報告 15

主要財務指標

銷售收入

百萬美元

500

450

440.0

450.8

428.2

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年

淨利潤

百萬美元

120

100

96.5

86.1

80

60

40

20

4.0

0

二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年

毛利率

%

35

32.9%

31.6%

30

25

23.6%

20

15

10

5

0

二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年

每股盈利

美元

0.100

0.083

0.080

0.071

0.060

0.040

0.030

0.020

0

二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 二零二零年上半年

16 華虹半導體有限公司

管理層討論及分析

財務表現

二零二零年

二零一九年

上半年

上半年

變動

千美元

千美元

未經審核

未經審核

銷售收入

428,204

450,790

(5.0)%

銷售成本

(326,972)

(308,370)

6.0 %

毛利

101,232

142,420

(28.9)%

其他收入及收益

25,406

31,807

(20.1)%

銷售及分銷費用

(4,226)

(4,004)

5.5 %

管理費用

(129,748)

(63,075)

105.7 %

其他費用

(3)

(2,119)

(99.9)%

財務費用

(618)

(625)

(1.1)%

分佔一家聯營公司溢利

7,258

1,010

618.6 %

稅前（虧損）溢利

(699)

105,414

(100.7)%

所得稅抵免（開支）

4,705

(8,879)

(153.0)%

期內溢利

4,006

96,535

(95.9)%

以下各項應佔：

母公司擁有人

38,140

90,826

(58.0)%

非控股權益

(34,134)

5,709

(697.9)%

銷售收入

銷售收入為4.282億美元，較二零一九年上半年減少5.0%，主要由於平均銷售價格下降及智能卡芯片和超級結產品需求減 少，部分被MCU與電源管理產品需求增加所抵銷。

銷售成本

銷售成本為3.270億美元，較二零一九年上半年增加6.0%，主要由於付運晶圓、折舊及人工費用增加所致。

毛利

毛利為1.012億美元，較二零一九年上半年減少28.9%，主要由於平均銷售價格下降、折舊及人工費用增加所致。

其他收入及收益

其他收入及收益為2,540萬美元，較二零一九年上半年減少20.1%，主要由於按公平值計入損益的金融資產取得公平值變動 收益及利息收入減少，部分被增加的政府補貼抵銷。

銷售及分銷費用

銷售及分銷費用為420萬美元，較二零一九年上半年增加5.5%，主要由於人工費用增加所致。

2020年中期報告 17

管理層討論及分析

管理費用

管理費用為1.297億美元，較二零一九年上半年增加105.7%，主要由於無錫工廠的研發、折舊及人工費用增加所致。

其他費用

其他費用為0.3萬美元，而二零一九年上半年為210萬美元，主要由於上年同期外匯匯兌虧損所致。

分佔一家聯營公司溢利

分佔一家聯營公司溢利為730萬美元，較二零一九年上半年增加618.6%，乃由於聯營公司上海華虹科技發展有限公司實現 溢利增加所致。

所得稅抵免（開支）

所得稅抵免為470萬美元，而二零一九年上半年錄得所得稅開支890萬美元，主要由於轉回以前年度計提的代扣代繳稅金增 加及應課稅溢利減少所致。

期內溢利

綜合考慮上述因素，期內溢利為400萬美元，較二零一九年上半年下降95.9%。淨利潤率為0.9%，而二零一九年上半年為 21.4%

18 華虹半導體有限公司

管理層討論及分析

財務狀況

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

變動

千美元

千美元

未經審核

經審核

非流動資產

物業、廠房及設備

1,790,860

1,558,283

14.9%

投資物業

166,154

168,615

(1.5)%

使用權資產

75,810

74,526

1.7 %

於一家聯營公司的投資

79,335

73,142

8.5 %

指定按公平值計入其他全面收益的股本工具

204,658

207,689

(1.5)%

其他非流動資產

84,455

34,437

145.2 %

非流動資產總額

2,401,272

2,116,692

13.4 %

流動資產

存貨

176,856

142,087

24.5 %

貿易應收款項及應收票據

135,518

164,968

(17.9)%

應收關聯方款項

11,588

9,262

25.1 %

預付款項、其他應收款項及其他資產

66,174

113,453

(41.7)%

按公平值計入損益的金融資產

84,759

519,779

(83.7)%

已凍結及定期存款

766

70,776

(98.9)%

現金及現金等價物

698,957

476,286

46.8 %

流動資產總額

1,174,618

1,496,611

(21.5)%

流動負債

貿易應付款項

92,607

86,119

7.5 %

應付關聯方款項

13,467

10,655

26.4 %

其他流動負債

372,886

372,343

0.1 %

租賃負債

3,757

1,922

95.5 %

計息銀行借款

4,238

4,300

(1.4)%

流動負債總額

486,955

475,339

2.4 %

流動資產淨額

687,663

1,021,272

(32.7)%

非流動負債

計息銀行借款

19,069

21,502

(11.3)%

租賃負債

16,889

16,694

1.2 %

遞延稅項負債

3,194

17,176

(81.4)%

非流動負債總額

39,152

55,372

(29.3)%

資產淨額

3,049,783

3,082,592

(1.1)%

就二零一九年十二月三十一日至二零二零年六月三十日同比變動超過5%的項目的闡釋

物業、廠房及設備

物業、廠房及設備由15.583億美元增至17.909億美元，主要由於建設華虹無錫所致。

於一家聯營公司的投資

於一家聯營公司的投資由7,310萬美元增至7,930萬美元，主要由於分佔聯營公司上海華虹科技發展有限公司於期內的溢利 所致。

2020年中期報告 19

管理層討論及分析

其他非流動資產

其他非流動資產由3,440萬美元增加至8,450萬美元，主要由於資本支出預付款項增加及無形資產增加所致。

存貨

存貨由1.421億美元增加至1.769億美元，主要由於原材料及產成品的增加所致。

貿易應收款項及應收票據

貿易應收款項及應收票據由1.650億美元減少至1.355億美元，主要由於銷售收入環比下降所致。

應收關聯方款項

應收關聯方款項由930萬美元增加至1,160萬美元，主要由於應收部分關聯方的款項增加。

預付款項、其他應收款項及其他資產

預付款項、其他應收款項及其他資產由1.135億美元減少至6,620萬美元，主要由於收到增值稅退稅款。

按公平值計入損益的金融資產

按公平值計入損益的金融資產由5.198億美元減少至8,480萬美元，主要由於收回理財產品投資所致。

已凍結及定期存款

已凍結及定期存款由7,080萬美元減少至80萬美元，由於收回定期存款投資所致。

現金及現金等價物

現金及現金等價物由4.763億美元增加至6.990億美元，主要参照現金流量分析所述之原因。

貿易應付款項

貿易應付款項由8,610萬美元增至9,260萬美元，主要由於華虹無錫採購物料增加所致。

應付關聯方款項

應付關聯方款項由1,070萬美元增加至1,350萬美元，主要由於收到一名關聯方的預付租金款。

租賃負債

租賃負債總額由1,860萬美元增加至2,060萬美元，主要由於續簽租賃合同。

計息銀行借款

計息銀行借款總額由2,580萬美元減少至2,330萬美元，乃由於償還銀行借款所致。

遞延稅項負債

遞延稅項負債由1,720萬美元減少至320萬美元，主要由於轉回二零一九年計提的代扣代繳稅金所致。

20 華虹半導體有限公司

管理層討論及分析

現金流量

二零二零年

二零一九年

上半年

上半年

變動

千美元

千美元

未經審核

未經審核

經營活動所得現金流量淨額

95,208

99,518

(4.3)%

投資活動所得（所用）現金流量淨額

132,861

(304,919)

(143.6)%

融資活動（所用）所得現金流量淨額

(1,568)

264,710

(100.6)%

現金及現金等價物增加淨額

226,501

59,309

281.9 %

期初現金及現金等價物

476,286

777,000

(38.7)%

外匯匯率變動影響，淨額

(3,830)

(1,631)

134.8 %

期末現金及現金等價物

698,957

834,678

(16.3)%

經營活動所得現金流量淨額

經營活動所得現金流量淨額由9,950萬美元減少至9,520萬美元，主要由於材料付款及人工費用增加以及收到的政府補助減 少，部分被收到的增值稅退稅款所抵銷。

投資活動所得現金流量淨額

投資活動所得現金流量淨額為1.329億美元，主要包括(i)收回按公平值計入損益的金融資產投資11.738億美元；(ii)收回定 期存款投資7,000萬美元，及(iii)利息收入580萬美元，部分被(i)按公平值計入損益的金融資產投資7.381億美元；及(ii)資本 投資3.786億美元所抵銷。

融資活動所用現金流量淨額

融資活動所用現金流量淨額為160萬美元，用於(i)租賃負債付款270萬美元；(ii)償還銀行借款210萬美元；及(iii)利息開支 60萬美元，部分被因股票期權行權而增發股份收到的投資款380萬美元所抵銷。

2020年中期報告 21

管理層討論及分析

業務回顧

2020年上半年受全球性疫情影響，全球半導體市場經歷了不同程度的衝擊。影響雖然至今仍沒有結束，但部分較早經歷疫 情的地區產業正逐步復蘇。在公司股東、顧客、供應商及全體員工的共同努力下，二季度業績已開始穩健回升，環比上漲

11%

疫情背景下，防疫用品出貨量大漲，帶動公司MCU產品上半年出貨迅猛增長，創造了較好的業績。智能卡芯片方面，隨著 國內疫情得到良好的控制，國內市場需求在第二季度逐漸恢復。同時，因產品的高容量存儲發展趨勢，我司於無錫12吋廠 積極開發90納米嵌入式閃存工藝，在上半年已經進入量產，為掌握未來市場機會起到了關鍵作用。隨著較多產品陸續認證 以及12吋產能持續擴充，公司將穩定並進一步擴大eNVM市場的營收能力。

分立器件繼續保持穩定發展，儘管受到疫情衝擊影響，但在公司豐富的功率器件工藝種類、優越的技術品質保障以及較廣 泛的客戶群體條件下，二季度功率器件出貨量表現亮眼，實現了出貨量雙位數的環比增長。其中，SGT-MOSFETIGBT 出貨量雙雙創出了歷史新高。

2019年第四季度順利進入投產階段的華虹無錫12吋廠在2020年上半年運行進展一切順利。平台產品方面，90納米嵌入 式閃存、65納米邏輯與射頻工藝平台、分立器件均已順利進入量產階段。IC+Power的產品線佈局與戰略得到順利實施， 確保了公司在未來能夠持續保持高水準的服務與豐富的產品線供應。

展望未來，公司8吋晶圓廠功率分立器件、嵌入式閃存MCU、電源管理芯片及手機射頻IC的業務持續發展，12吋晶圓廠繼 續堅定不移地執行IC+Power戰略。我們將繼續實施「8+12吋」晶圓差異化技術的企業發展策略，為客戶提供更優質的差 異化技術服務。

22 華虹半導體有限公司

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料的審閱報告

To the board of directors of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

致華虹半導體有限公司的董事會

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

Introduction

引言

We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on

吾等已審閱載於第24頁至第52頁的中期財務

pages 24 to 52 which comprises the condensed consolidated

資料，其中包括華虹半導體有限公司（「貴公

statement of financial position of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

司」）及其子公司（統稱「貴集團」）於二零二零

(the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to

年六月三十日的簡明綜合財務狀況表及截至

as the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the related condensed

該日止六個月期間的相關簡明綜合損益表、

consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income,

全面收益表、權益變動表及現金流量表以及

changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then

其他解釋附註。香港聯合交易所有限公司證

ended, and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the

券上市規則規定，須按照當中訂明的相關規

Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

定及香港會計師公會（「香港會計師公會」）頒

require the preparation of a report on interim financial information

佈的香港會計準則第34中期財務報告（「香

to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and

港會計準則第34號」）的規定就中期財務資料

Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting

編製報告。 貴公司的董事須負責根據香港會

("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public

計準則第34號編製及列報本中期財務資料。

Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are

吾等的責任是根據吾等的審閱對本中期財務

responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim

資料作出結論，並按照吾等雙方協定的委聘

financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility

條款，僅向全體董事會報告。除此以外，吾

is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information

等的報告不可用作其他用途。吾等概不會就

based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body,

本報告的內容向任何其他人士負責或承擔責

in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no

任。

other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept

liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Scope of Review

審閱範圍

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard

吾等已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱

on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial

委聘準則第2410由實體的獨立核數師執行

Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity

中期財務資料審閱進行審閱。審閱中期財務

issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information

資料包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員

consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for

作出查詢，及應用分析性和其他審閱程序。

financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other

審閱的範圍遠較根據香港審計準則進行審核

review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than

的範圍為小，故不能令吾等保證吾等將知悉

an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on

在審核中可能發現的所有重大事項。因此，

Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance

吾等不會發表審核意見。

that we would become aware of all significant matters that might

be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit

opinion.

Conclusion

結論

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes

按照吾等的審閱，吾等並無發現任何事項，

us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in

令吾等相信中期財務資料在各重大方面未有

all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.

根據香港會計準則第34號編製。

Ernst & Young

安永會計師事務所

Certified Public Accountants

執業會計師

Hong Kong

香港

11 August 2020

二零二零年八月十一日

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 23

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

中期簡明綜合損益表

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

Notes

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

附註

（千美元）

（千美元）

Revenue

銷售收入

4

428,204

450,790

Cost of sales

銷售成本

(326,972)

(308,370)

Gross profit

毛利

101,232

142,420

Other income and gains

其他收入及收益

4

25,406

31,807

Selling and distribution expenses

銷售及分銷費用

(4,226)

(4,004)

Administrative expenses

管理費用

(129,748)

(63,075)

Other expenses

其他費用

(3)

(2,119)

Finance costs

財務費用

(618)

(625)

Share of profit of an associate

分佔一家聯營公司溢利

7,258

1,010

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX

稅前（虧損）溢利

5

(699)

105,414

Income tax credit/(expense)

所得稅抵免（開支）

6

4,705

(8,879)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

期內溢利

4,006

96,535

Attributable to:

以下各項應佔：

Owners of the parent

母公司擁有人

38,140

90,826

Non-controlling interests

非控股權益

(34,134)

5,709

4,006

96,535

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

母公司普通股權持有人

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS

應佔每股盈利：

OF THE PARENT:

7

Basic

基本

- For profit for the period

－期內溢利

US$0.030

US$0.071

0.030美元

0.071美元

Diluted

攤薄

- For profit for the period

－期內溢利

US$0.029

US$0.070

0.029美元

0.070美元

24 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 中期簡明綜合全面收益表 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

期內溢利

4,006

96,535

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

其他全面虧損

Exchange differences on translation

換算海外業務產生的外匯差額

of foreign operations

(44,791)

(11,486)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

期內其他全面虧損，扣除稅項

FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

(44,791)

(11,486)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

期內全面（虧損）收益總額

FOR THE PERIOD

(40,785)

85,049

Attributable to:

以下各項應佔：

Owners of the parent

母公司擁有人

5,380

87,301

Non-controlling interests

非控股權益

(46,165)

(2,252)

(40,785)

85,049

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 25

30 JUNE 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

中期簡明綜合財務狀況表

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

Notes

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

附註

（千美元）

（千美元）

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

非流動資產

Property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備

9

1,790,860

1,558,283

Right-of-use assets

使用權資產

75,810

74,526

Investment property

投資物業

166,154

168,615

Intangible assets

無形資產

32,201

13,322

Investment in an associate

於一家聯營公司的投資

79,335

73,142

Equity investments designated

指定按公平值計入其他

at fair value through other

全面收益的股權投資

comprehensive income

204,658

207,689

Long term prepayments to third parties

應付第三方之

長期預付款項

42,100

6,740

Long term prepayments to related parties

向關聯方長期預付款項

1,994

6,808

Deferred tax assets

遞延稅項資產

8,160

7,567

Total non-current assets

非流動資產總額

2,401,272

2,116,692

CURRENT ASSETS

流動資產

Inventories

存貨

176,856

142,087

Trade and notes receivables

貿易應收款項及應收票據

10

135,518

164,968

Prepayments, other receivables

預付款項、其他應收

and other assets

款項及其他資產

66,174

113,453

Due from related parties

應收關聯方款項

11,588

9,262

Financial assets at fair value

按公平值計入損益的

through profit or loss

金融資產

84,759

519,779

Restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款

766

70,776

Cash and cash equivalents

現金及現金等價物

698,957

476,286

Total current assets

流動資產總額

1,174,618

1,496,611

CURRENT LIABILITIES

流動負債

Trade payables

貿易應付款項

11

92,607

86,119

Other payables and accruals

其他應付款項及暫估費用

318,489

303,614

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

計息銀行借款

4,238

4,300

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

3,757

1,922

Government grants

政府補助

40,105

40,641

Due to related parties

應付關聯方款項

13,467

10,655

Income tax payable

應付所得稅

14,292

28,088

Total current liabilities

流動負債總額

486,955

475,339

NET CURRENT ASSETS

流動資產淨額

687,663

1,021,272

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

資產總值減流動負債

LIABILITIES

3,088,935

3,137,964

continued/...

...

26 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

二零二零年六月三十日

30 JUNE 2020 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

Note

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

附註

（千美元）

（千美元）

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

非流動負債

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

計息銀行借款

19,069

21,502

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

16,889

16,694

Deferred tax liabilities

遞延稅項負債

3,194

17,176

Total non-current liabilities

非流動負債總額

39,152

55,372

Net assets

資產淨額

3,049,783

3,082,592

EQUITY

權益

Equity attributable to owners

母公司擁有人應佔權益

of the parent

Share capital

股本

12

1,971,748

1,966,095

Reserves

儲備

286,489

279,146

2,258,237

2,245,241

Non-controlling interests

非控股權益

791,546

837,351

Total equity

權益總額

3,049,783

3,082,592

Suxin Zhang

Jun Ye

張素心

葉峻

Director

Director

董事

董事

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 27

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

中期簡明綜合權益變動表

Attributable to owners of the parent

母公司擁有人應佔

Other

Share

reserve and

Fair

Asset

Statutory

Exchange

Non-

Share

Merger

option

contributed

value

revaluation

reserve

uctuation

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

surplus

reserve

reserve#

fund

reserve

losses

Total

interests

equity

其他儲備及

資產

法定

匯兌

股本

合併儲備 購股權儲備

供款盈餘

公平值儲備

重估儲備#

儲備基金

波動儲備

累計虧損

合計

非控股權益

權益總額

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

(note 12)

（附註12

At 1 January 2020

於二零二零年

一月一日

1,966,095

645,494*

12,481*

35,685*

4,847*

99,257*

89,186*

(462)*

(607,342)*

2,245,241

837,351

3,082,592

Profit/(loss) for the period

期內溢利（虧損）

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38,140

38,140

(34,134)

4,006

Exchange differences

換算海外業務產生的

on translation of foreign

外匯差額

operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(32,760)

-

(32,760)

(12,031)

(44,791)

Total comprehensive loss

期內全面虧損總額

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(32,760)

38,140

5,380

(46,165)

(40,785)

Issue of shares

發行股份

5,653

-

(1,721)

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,932

-

3,932

Equity-settled share

以權益結算的

option arrangements

購股權安排

-

-

3,684

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,684

360

4,044

Transfer from retained profits

轉撥自一間子公司

generated by a subsidiary

產生的留存溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,998

-

(5,998)

-

-

-

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

於二零二零年

六月三十日

（未經審核）

1,971,748

645,494*

14,444*

35,685*

4,847*

99,257*

95,184*

(33,222)*

(575,200)*

2,258,237

791,546

3,049,783

At 1 January 2019

於二零一九年一月一日 1,960,159

645,494

6,607

34,590

2,545

99,257

71,595

34,655

(702,786)

2,152,116

549,076

2,701,192

Profit for the period

期內溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

90,826

90,826

5,709

96,535

Exchange differences

換算海外業務產生的

on translation of foreign

外匯差額

operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,525)

-

(3,525)

(7,961)

(11,486)

Total comprehensive

期內全面收益總額

income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,525)

90,826

87,301

(2,252)

85,049

Capital contribution from

非控股權益注資

non-controlling interests

-

-

-

975

-

-

-

-

-

975

316,025

317,000

Issue of shares

發行股份

1,583

-

(308)

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,275

-

1,275

Equity-settled share option

以權益結算的

arrangements

購股權安排

-

-

4,040

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,040

-

4,040

Final 2018 dividend declared

最終宣派二零一八年

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50,772)

(50,772)

-

(50,772)

Transfer from retained profits

股息

轉撥自一間子公司

generated by a subsidiary

產生的留存溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,084

-

(8,084)

-

-

-

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

於二零一九

年六月三十日

（未經審核）

1,961,742

645,494

10,339

35,565

2,545

99,257

79,679

31,130

(670,816)

2,194,935

862,849

3,057,784

  • The asset revaluation reserve arose from a change in use from an owner-occupied property to an investment property carried at fair value.
  • These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of US$286,489,000 (31 December 2019: US$279,146,000) in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

28 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

  • 資產重估儲備源自將自用物業用途更改為 按公平值列賬之投資物業。
  • 該等儲備賬構成於中期簡明綜合財務狀況 表內之綜合儲備286,489,000美元（二零一 九年十二月三十一日：279,146,000美元）。

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 中期簡明綜合現金流量表 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

經營活動所得現金流量

(Loss)/profit before tax

稅前（虧損）溢利

(699)

105,414

Adjustments for:

就以下各項作出的調整：

Finance costs

財務費用

618

625

Share of profit of an associate

分佔一家聯營公司溢利

(7,258)

(1,010)

Interest income

利息收入

(5,670)

(11,299)

Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value

按公平值計入損益的

through profit or loss

金融資產公平值收益

(5,112)

(13,500)

Loss on disposal of items of property, plant

出售物業、廠房及

and equipment

設備項目的虧損

-

16

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備折舊

88,425

60,328

Provision of impairment of trade receivables

貿易應收款項減值撥備

-

47

Write-down of inventories to net realisable value

撇減存貨至可變現淨值

239

1,020

Amortisation of intangible assets

無形資產攤銷

1,958

1,687

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

使用權資產折舊

2,812

1,128

Equity-settled share option expense

以權益結算的購股權開支

4,044

4,040

79,357

148,496

Increase in inventories

存貨增加

(34,838)

(10,504)

Decrease in trade and notes receivables

貿易應收款項及應收票據減少

29,470

28,979

Decrease/(increase) in prepayments,

預付款項、其他應收款項及

other receivables and other assets

其他資產減少（增加）

46,318

(61,697)

(Increase)/decrease in amounts due from

應收關聯方款項（增加）減少

related parties

(2,326)

6,434

Increase in restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款增加

(1)

(458)

Increase/(decrease) in trade payables

貿易應付款項增加（減少）

6,488

(2,504)

(Decrease)/increase in other payables

其他應付款項及

and accruals

暫估費用（減少）增加

(8,807)

66

Increase in government grants

政府補助增加

56

14,629

Increase in amounts due to related parties

應付關聯方款項增加

2,812

6,850

Cash generated from operations

經營活動產生的現金

118,529

130,291

Income tax paid

已付所得稅

(23,321)

(30,773)

Net cash ows from operating activities

經營活動所得現金流量淨額

95,208

99,518

continued/...

...

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 29

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

中期簡明綜合現金流量表

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

投資活動所得現金流量

Interest received

已收利息

5,835

11,917

Purchases of items of property,

購買物業、廠房及設備項目

plant and equipment

(364,258)

(332,012)

Purchases of items of intangible assets

購買無形資產項目

(14,365)

(1,258)

Proceeds from disposal of items of property,

出售物業、廠房及

plant and equipment

設備項目所得款項

-

2

Decrease in restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款減少

70,000

-

Purchase of financial assets at fair value

購買按公平值計入損益的

through profit or loss

金融資產

(738,163)

(1,518,918)

Proceeds from disposals of financial assets

出售按公平值計入損益的

at fair value through profit or loss

金融資產所得款項

1,173,812

1,535,350

Net cash ows generated from/(used in)

投資活動所得╱（所用）

investing activities

現金流量淨額

132,861

(304,919)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

融資活動所得現金流量

Proceeds from issue of shares

發行股份所得款項

3,834

1,316

Capital contribution from non-controlling interests

非控股權益注資

-

317,000

Dividends paid

已付股息

-

(37,042)

Repayment of bank loans

償還銀行貸款

(2,119)

(2,182)

Increase in restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款增加

-

(13,943)

Interest paid

已付利息

(618)

(190)

Principal portion of lease payments

支付租賃本金部份

(2,665)

(249)

Net cash ows (used in)/generated

融資活動（所用）╱所得

from nancing activities

現金流量淨額

(1,568)

264,710

NET INCREASE IN CASH

現金及現金等價物增加淨額

AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

226,501

59,309

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

期初現金及現金等價物

476,286

777,000

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net

外匯匯率變動影響，淨額

(3,830)

(1,631)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END

期末現金及現金等價物

OF PERIOD

698,957

834,678

30 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

1. Corporate Information

1. 公司資料

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") is a limited

華虹半導體有限公司（「本公司」）為一家

liability company incorporated in Hong Kong on 21 January

於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊

2005. The registered office of the Company is located at Room

成立的有限公司。本公司的註冊辦事處

2212, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central,

為香港中環夏愨道12 號美國銀行中心

Hong Kong.

2212室。

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding.

本公司的主要活動為投資控股。於期

During the period, the Company's subsidiaries (collectively

內，本公司的子公司（統稱為「本集團」）

referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the

主要從事半導體產品的生產及貿易。

manufacture and trading of semiconductor products.

董事認為，本公司的母公司及最終母公

In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate

司分別為上海聯和投資有限公司（「上海

parent of the Company are Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

聯和」）及上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀

("SAIL") and INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA"), which are

電集團」），上海聯和及儀電集團均為於

state-owned companies established in the People's Republic

中華人民共和國（「中國」）成立並由國有

of China ("PRC"), supervised by the State-owned Assets

資產監督管理委員會（「國資委」）監管的

Supervision and Administration Commission ("SASAC").

國有公司。

2.1 Basis of Preparation

2.1 編製基準

The interim condensed consolidated financial information for

截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月的

the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in

中期簡明綜合財務資料已根據香港會計

accordance with HKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The

準則第34中期財務報告編製。中期簡

interim condensed consolidated financial information does

明綜合財務資料並不包括年度財務報表

not include all the information and disclosures required in the

規定的所有資料及披露事項，並應與本

annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction

集團截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止

with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for

年度的年度綜合財務報表一併閱讀。

the year ended 31 December 2019.

The financial information relating to the year ended 31

中期簡明綜合財務狀況表所載有關截至

December 2019 that is included in the interim condensed

二零一九年十二月三十一日止年度的財

consolidated statement of financial position as comparative

務資料（作為比較資料），並不構成本公

information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual

司該年度之法定年度綜合財務報表，惟

consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived

摘錄自該等財務報表。根據香港公司條

from those financial statements. Further information relating to

例第436條披露的有關該等法定財務報

those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed

表的進一步資料載列如下：

in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies

Ordinance is as follows:

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 31

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

2.1 Basis of Preparation (continued)

2.1 編製基準（續）

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the

本公司已按香港公司條例第662(3)條及

year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies

附表63部的規定，將截至二零一九年

as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6

十二月三十一日止年度的財務報表送呈

to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's

公司註冊處處長。本公司的核數師已就

auditors have reported on the financial statements for the

截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止年度

year ended 31 December 2019. The auditor's report was

財務報表提交報告。該核數師報告中並

unqualified; and did not contain a statement under sections

無保留意見；亦未載有按香港公司條例

406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies

406(2)407(2)407(3)條所指的陳

Ordinance.

述。

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and

2.2 會計政策的變動及披露

Disclosures

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") for the first time for the current period's financial information.

Amendments to HKFRS

3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKFRS

9,

Interest Rate Benchmark

HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7

Reform

Amendments to HKAS 1

Definition of Material

and HKAS 8

Amendments to HKFRS 16

Covid-19-Related Rent

Concessions

early adopted

Several amendments apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

編製中期簡明綜合財務資料所採納的會 計政策與編製本集團截至二零一九年十 二月三十一日止年度的年度綜合財務報 表所採用者一致，惟於本財務資料期間 首次採納下列經修訂香港財務報告準則 （「香港財務報告準則」）除外。

香港財務報告準則

業務的定義

3號（修訂本）

香港財務報告準則第9號、利率基準改革

香港會計準則第39

及香港財務報告準則

7號（修訂本）

香港會計準則第1號及

重大的定義

香港會計準則第8

（修訂本）

香港財務報告準則

新冠病毒疫情相關

16號（修訂本）

租金減免

（提早採納）

若干修訂本於二零二零年首次應用，惟 並無對本集團的中期簡明綜合財務報表 產生影響。

32 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

3. Operating Segment Information

3.

經營分部資料

For management purposes, the Group is organised into one

出於管理需要，本集團僅構組一個業務

single business unit that includes primarily the manufacture

單元，主要包括製造及銷售半導體產

and sale of semiconductor products. Management reviews the

品。管理層在作出分配資源的相關決策

consolidated results when making decisions about allocating

及評估本集團表現時審核綜合業績。因

resources and assessing the performance of the Group.

此，並無呈列分部分析。

Accordingly, no segment analysis is presented.

The principal assets employed by the Group are located in

本集團使用的主要資產位於中國，故並

the PRC. Therefore, no segment information based on the

無按資產的地理位置於期內呈列分部資

geographical location of assets is presented for the period.

料。

Revenues are attributed to geographic areas based on the

地理區域應佔收入乃按客戶所在地劃

location of customers. Revenues regarding geographical

分。期內按客戶所在地劃分的地區分部

segments based on the location of customers for the period

有關收入呈列如下：

are presented as follows:

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

China (including Hong Kong)

中國（包括香港）

262,093

243,904

United States of America

美利堅合眾國

59,121

83,136

Asia (excluding China and Japan)

亞洲（不包括中國及日本）

57,866

53,059

Europe

歐洲

35,298

36,706

Japan

日本

13,826

33,985

428,204

450,790

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 33

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

4. Revenue and Other Income and Gains

4.

收入、其他收入及收益

An analysis of revenue and other income and gains is as

對收入、其他收入及收益的分析如下：

follows:

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Revenue from contracts with customers

客戶合約收益

Sale of goods

銷售貨品

428,204

450,790

Other income

其他收入

Rental income

租金收入

6,169

6,409

Interest income

利息收入

5,670

11,299

Government subsidies

政府補貼

7,060

311

Others

其他

404

288

19,303

18,307

Other gains, net

其他收益淨額

Fair value gains on financial assets

按公平值計入損益的

at fair value through profit or loss

金融資產公平值收益

5,112

13,500

Exchange gains, net

外匯收益淨額

991

-

6,103

13,500

25,406

31,807

Type of goods or service

貨品或服務的分類

Sales of semiconductor products

銷售半導體產品及

and total revenue from contracts

客戶合約收益總額

with customers

428,204

450,790

Timing of revenue recognition

收益確認時間

Goods transferred at a point in time and

於指定時間轉移貨品及

total revenue from contracts with customer

客戶合約收益總額

428,204

450,790

The disaggregation of the Group's revenue based on the

截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月，

geographical region for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is

本集團收入按地區的分類載於附註3

included in note 3.

34 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

5.

(Loss)/Prot before Tax

5.

稅前（虧損）溢利

The Group's (loss)/profit before tax is arrived at after charging/

本集團的稅前（虧損）溢利乃於扣除

(crediting):

（計入）下列各項後達致：

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Cost of inventories sold

已售存貨成本

326,972

308,370

Write-down of inventories

存貨撇減至可變現淨值

to net realisable value

239

1,020

Impairment of trade receivables

貿易應收款項減值

-

47

Exchange differences, net

外匯差額淨額

(991)

2,102

6.

Income Tax

6.

所得稅

Hong Kong profits were subject to profits tax at the rate of

於期內的香港溢利須按16.5%（截至二零

16.5% during the period (six months ended 30 June 2019:

一九年六月三十日止六個月：16.5%）的

16.5%). No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been

稅率繳納利得稅。由於本公司及一家在

made as the Company and a subsidiary incorporated in Hong

香港註冊成立的子公司於期內並無取得

Kong had no assessable income during the period (six months

應評稅收入，故並無就香港利得稅作出

ended 30 June 2019: nil).

撥備（截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個

月：無）。

The Company's subsidiary incorporated in the Cayman Islands

由於本公司在開曼群島註冊成立的子公

is not subject to corporate income tax as it does not have a

司在開曼群島並無擁有營業地點（註冊辦

place of business (other than a registered office) or carry on

事處除外）或經營任何業務，故有關子公

any business in the Cayman Islands.

司毋須繳納企業所得稅。

All of the Group's subsidiaries registered in the PRC and have

所有本集團在中國註冊且在中國內地營

operations in Mainland China are subject to PRC enterprise

運的子公司，應就其根據相關中國所得

income tax on the taxable income as reported in their PRC

稅法調整的中國法定賬目所呈報應課稅

statutory accounts adjusted in accordance with relevant PRC

收入按25%的法定稅率繳納中國企業所

income tax laws based on a statutory rate of 25%.

得稅。

Pursuant to relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and with

根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管

approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the Group's

機關批准，本集團一家子公司上海華虹

subsidiaries, Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor

宏力半導體製造有限公司（「華虹宏力」）

Manufacturing Corporation ("HHGrace"), is qualified as a high

符合資格成為高新技術企業，故有權於

and new technology enterprise and thus was entitled to a

二零一八年至二零二零年期間按15%

preferential tax rate of 15% from 2018 to 2020.

優惠稅率繳稅。

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 35

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

6. Income Tax (continued)

6. 所得稅（續）

Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and

根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管

with approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the

機關批准，本集團一家子公司華虹半導

Group's subsidiaries, Huahong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Co.,

體（無錫）有限公司（「華虹無錫」）有權自

Ltd. ("HH-Wuxi"), is entitled to an exemption from CIT for five

獲得應課稅溢利第一年起五年獲豁免繳

years, commencing from the first year that HH-Wuxi generates

納企業所得稅，及隨後五年減免50%

taxable profit, and a deduction of 50% on the CIT rate for the

following five years.

The major components of income tax credit/(expense) of the

本集團所得稅抵免（開支）的主要組成

Group are as follows:

部份如下：

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Current income tax expense - PRC

當期所得稅開支－中國

(9,841)

(14,936)

Current income tax expense

當期所得稅開支－其他地區

- elsewhere

(17)

(18)

Withholding tax expense on

宣派股息預扣稅開支

dividend declared

-

(4,656)

Deferred tax credit

遞延稅項抵免

14,563

10,731

Total income tax credit/(expense)

所得稅抵免（開支）總額

4,705

(8,879)

During the period, the directors of a subsidiary established in

於期內，於中國內地成立的一間子公司

Mainland China approved that any undistributed profits of the

董事批准不會就該子公司於二零一九

subsidiary generated in 2019 will not be paid as dividends to

年產生之任何未分配溢利向本公司支

the Company. Accordingly, the Group reversed withholding

付股息。因此，本集團就於中國內地成

taxes on dividends distributable by the subsidiary established

立之子公司的可分派股息撥回預扣稅

in Mainland China of US$15,832,000 (six months ended 30

15,832,000美元（截至二零一九年六月

June 2019: US$12,443,000).

三十日止六個月：12,443,000美元）。

36 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

7. Earnings Per Share Attributable to Ordinary

7.

母公司普通股權持有人應佔每

Equity Holders of the Parent

股盈利

The calculation of the basic earnings per share amounts is

每股基本盈利乃基於母公司普通股權

based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity

持有人應佔期內溢利及於期內已發行

holders of the parent and the weighted average number of

1,291,026,256股（截至二零一九年六月

ordinary shares of 1,291,026,256 in issue during the period (six

三十日止六個月：1,284,846,838股）普

months ended 30 June 2019: 1,284,846,838).

通股的加權平均數計算。

The calculation of the diluted earnings per share amount

每股已攤薄盈利金額乃根據母公司普通

is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary

股權持有人應佔期內溢利計算。計算時

equity holders of the parent. The weighted average number

採用之普通股加權平均數為計算每股基

of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the number of

本盈利時採用之期內已發行普通股數目

ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic

加上假設所有潛在攤薄普通股被視為行

earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average

使或兌換為普通股時以零代價發行之普

number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at

通股加權平均數。

no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all

dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are

每股基本及攤薄盈利的計算乃基於：

based on:

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Earnings

盈利

Profit attributable to ordinary equity

用於計算每股基本盈利的

holders of the parent,

母公司普通股權持有人應佔溢利

used in the basic earnings

per share calculation

38,140

90,826

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 37

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 June 2020

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 二零二零年六月三十日

7. Earnings Per Share Attributable to Ordinary

7.

母公司普通股權持有人應佔每

Equity Holders of the Parent (continued)

股盈利（續）

Number of shares

股份數目

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

('000)

('000)

（千股）

（千股）

Shares

股份

Weighted average number of

用於計算每股基本盈利的

ordinary shares in issue during the

期內已發行普通股加權平均數

period used in the basic earnings

per share calculation

1,291,026

1,284,847

Effect of dilution-weighted average

普通股攤薄加權平均數的影響：

number of ordinary shares:

Share options

購股權

10,425

14,014

1,301,451

1,298,861

8. Dividends

8.

股息

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Final declared - Nil (2019: HK$31

最終宣派－每股普通股零港仙

cents) per ordinary share

（二零一九年：31港仙）

-

50,772

The directors did not declare any final dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$50,772,000).

董事並無就截至二零二零年六月三十日 止六個月宣派任何末期股息（截至二零一 九年六月三十日止六個月：50,772,000 美元）。

38 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

9. Property, Plant and Equipment

9. 物業、廠房及設備

During the six months ended on 30 June 2020, the Group

於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個

acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a

月，本集團購置物業、廠房及設備項目

cost of US$351,371,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019:

的成本為351,371,000美元（截至二零一

US$332,213,000). Depreciation for items of property, plant and

九年六月三十日止六個月：332,213,000

equipment was US$88,425,000 during the period (six months

美元）。期內物業、廠房及設備項目的

ended 30 June 2019: US$60,328,000).

折舊為88,425,000美元（截至二零一九

年六月三十日止六個月：60,328,000

元）。

No significant property, plant and equipment were disposed

於截至二零二零年及二零一九年六月三

by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and

十日止六個月，本集團均無物業、廠房

2019, respectively.

及設備的重大出售。

10. Trade and Notes Receivables

10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Trade receivables

貿易應收款項

112,953

121,884

Notes receivable

應收票據

24,074

44,613

137,027

166,497

Impairment of trade receivables

貿易應收款項減值

(1,509)

(1,529)

135,518

164,968

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 39

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

10. Trade and Notes Receivables (Continued)

10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據（續）

An ageing analysis of the trade receivables, based on the

按發票日期計，貿易應收款項（扣除撥

invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows:

備）的賬齡分析如下：

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Within 3 months

三個月以內

100,348

120,355

Over 3 and within 6 months

三個月以上及六個月以內

8,698

-

Over 6 months

六個月以上

2,398

-

111,444

120,355

11. Trade Payables

11. 貿易應付款項

An ageing analysis of the trade payables of the Group as at

於報告期末按發票日期計，本集團貿易

the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is

應付款項的賬齡分析如下：

as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Within 1 month

一個月以內

59,249

54,737

Over 1 and within 3 months

一個月以上及三個月以內

17,710

18,276

Over 3 and within 6 months

三個月以上及六個月以內

4,063

2,901

Over 6 and within 12 months

六個月以上及十二個月以內

2,428

1,402

Over 12 months

十二個月以上

9,157

8,803

92,607

86,119

40 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

12. Share Capital

12. 股本

Number of

shares

Amount

股份數目

金額

('000)

(US$'000)

（千股）

（千美元）

1 January 2020

二零二零年一月一日

1,288,820

1,966,095

Issue of shares with exercise

發行可行使購股權的股份（附註(a)

of share options (note (a))

4,415

5,653

30 June 2020 (unaudited)

二零二零年六月三十日（未經審核）

1,293,235

1,971,748

1 January 2019

二零一九年一月一日

1,283,952

1,960,159

Issue of shares with exercise

發行可行使購股權的股份（附註(a)

of share options (note (a))

1,447

1,583

30 June 2019 (unaudited)

二零一九年六月三十日（未經審核）

1,285,399

1,961,742

Notes:

  1. During the period, the subscription rights attached to 4,415,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,447,000) share options were exercised at the subscription price of HK$6.912 per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$6.912 per share), resulting in the issue of 4,415,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 1,447,000) shares for a total cash consideration of US$3,932,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$1,275,000). An amount of US$1,721,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: US$308,000) was transferred from the share option reserve to share capital upon exercise of the share options.

附註：

  1. 於期內，4,415,000 份（截至二零一九 年六月三十日止六個月：1,447,000份） 購股權附帶之認購權已按認購價每股 6.912港元（截至二零一九年六月三十日 止六個月：每股6.912港元）行使，引致 發行4,415,000股（截至二零一九年六月 三十日止六個月：1,447,000股）股份， 總現金代價為3,932,000美元（截至二零 一九年六月三十日止六個月：1,275,000 美元）。購股權獲行使後，1,721,000美 元（截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個 月：308,000美元）款項已由購股權儲備 轉撥至股本。

13. Commitments

13. 承擔

The Group had the following capital commitments at the end

本集團於報告期末擁有以下資本承擔：

of the reporting period:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Contracted, but not provided for:

已訂約，但未撥備：

Property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備

661,824

383,653

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 41

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions

14. 關聯方交易

(a) Name and relationship

(a) 名稱及關係

Name of related party

Relationship with the Group

關聯方名稱

與本集團的關係

Huahong Group and its subsidiaries

華虹集團及其子公司

- Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd.

Holding company of Hua Hong

("Huahong Group")

International Inc.,

－上海華虹（集團）有限公司（「華虹集團」）

華虹國際有限公司的控股公司

- Hua Hong International Inc., ("Huahong International")

Shareholder of the Company

－華虹國際有限公司（「華虹國際」）

本公司股東

- Shanghai Huahong Zealcore Electronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

("Huahong Zealcore")

－上海華虹摯芯科技有限公司（「華虹摯芯」）

華虹集團子公司

- Shanghai Hongri International Electronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

("Hongri")

－上海虹日國際電子有限公司（「虹日」）

華虹集團子公司

- Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

Development Center ("ICRD")

－上海集成電路研發中心（「集成電路研發」）

華虹集團子公司

- Shanghai Hua Hong Jitong Smart System Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

("Jitong")

－上海華虹計通智能系統股份有限公司（「計通」）

華虹集團子公司

NEC Corporation ("NEC")

Shareholder of the Company

NEC Corporation（「NEC」）

本公司股東

- NEC Management Partner, Ltd. ("NEC Management")

Subsidiary of NEC

- NEC Management Partner, Ltd.NEC Management」）

NEC子公司

42 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

(a) Name and relationship (continued)

(a) 名稱及關係（續）

Name of related party

Relationship with the Group

關聯方名稱

與本集團的關係

SAIL and its subsidiaries

上海聯和及其子公司

- Sino-Alliance International Ltd. ("SAIL International")

Shareholder of the Company

- Sino-Alliance International Ltd.SAIL International」）

本公司股東

- Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of SAIL

("Shanghai Huali")

－上海華力微電子有限公司（「上海華力」）

上海聯和子公司

- QST Corporation ("QST")

Subsidiary of SAIL

－上海矽睿科技有限公司（「矽睿科技」）

上海聯和子公司

INESA and its subsidiaries

儀電集團及其子公司

- Shanghai INESA Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of INESA

("Shanghai INESA")

－上海儀電智能電子有限公司（「上海儀電」）

儀電集團子公司

- Shanghai Nanyang Software System

Subsidiary of INESA

Integration Co., Ltd. ("Nanyang Software")

－上海南洋軟件系統集成有限公司（「南洋軟件」）

儀電集團子公司

- Shanghai Nanyang Wanbang Software

Subsidiary of INESA

Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wanbang")

－上海南洋萬邦軟件技術有限公司（「萬邦」）

儀電集團子公司

Shanghai Huahong Technology

Associate of the Group

Development Co., Ltd.

("Huahong Technology Development")

上海華虹科技發展有限公司（「華虹科技發展」）

本集團聯營公司

- Huahong Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Real Estate")

Subsidiary of Huahong Technology

Development

－上海華虹置業有限公司（「華虹置業」）

華虹科技發展子公司

- Shanghai Huajin Property

Subsidiary of Huahong Technology

Management Co., Ltd. ("Huajin")

Development

－上海華錦物業管理有限公司（「華錦」）

華虹科技發展子公司

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 43

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

  1. In addition to the transactions disclosed elsewhere in this financial information, the Group had the following transactions with related parties during the period:
  1. 除該財務資料其他部份所披露交易 外，本集團於期內已與關聯方進行 以下交易：

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Sales of goods to related parties (note (i))

向關聯方出售貨品（附註(i)

ICRD

集成電路研發

5,219

1,572

QST

矽睿科技

2,141

747

Huahong Zealcore

華虹摯芯

1,486

1,750

Purchases of goods from related

自關聯方購買貨品（附註(ii)

parties (note (ii))

Hongri

虹日

5,443

2,482

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

1,442

1

NEC Management

NEC Management

396

442

Huahong Zealcore

華虹摯芯

244

275

Jitong

計通

181

5

ICRD

集成電路研發

-

268

Purchases of intangible assets from

自關聯方購買無形資產

related parties (note (ii))

（附註(ii)

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

17,100

-

ICRD

集成電路研發

-

3,150

Rental income from a related party

來自關聯方的租金收入

(note (iii))

（附註(iii)

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

6,368

6,697

Service fee charged by related parties

關聯方收取的服務費

(note (iv))

（附註(iv)

Shanghai INESA

上海儀電

1,702

744

Huajin

華錦

107

111

Huahong Real Estate

華虹置業

50

48

Nanyang Software

南洋軟件

19

21

Wanbang

萬邦

1

-

Interest expense charged by a related

關聯方（作為承租人）

party under lease arrangement

根據租賃安排收取的

as a lessee (note (iii))

利息開支（附註(iii)

Huahong Real Estate

華虹置業

387

416

Expense paid on behalf of a related

代關聯方支付的開支

party (note (v))

（附註(v)

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

12,578

14,697

44 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

(b)

(continued)

(b) （續）

Notes:

附註：

(i)

The sales of goods to the related parties were made

(i)

向關聯方出售的貨品乃根據與關

according to the prices and terms agreed between the

聯方協定的價格及條款作出。

related parties.

(ii)

The purchases of goods and intangible assets from related

(ii)

自關聯方購買的貨品及無形資產

parties were made according to the prices and terms

乃根據關聯方提供的價格及條款

offered by the related parties.

作出。

(iii)

The rental income received from a related party was based

(iii)

來自關聯方的租金收入乃根據與

on the prices and terms agreed between the related

關聯方協定的價格及條款收取。

parties.

(iv)

The service fees and interest expense charged by related

(iv)

關聯方收取的服務費及利息開支

parties were based on the prices and terms agreed

乃根據與關聯方協定的價格及條

between the related parties.

款支付。

(v)

The expense paid on behalf of the related party is

(v)

代關聯方支付的開支為不計息，

interest-free and repayable on demand.

及須按要求償還。

(c)

Compensation of key management personnel of the

(c) 本集團主要管理人員的酬金

Group

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2019

2020

二零二零年

二零一九年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Short term employee benefits

短期僱員福利

1,023

1,234

Pension scheme contributions

退休金計劃供款

26

39

Equity-settled share option expense 以權益結算的購股權開支

539

557

Total compensation paid to key

支付予主要管理人員的酬金總額

management personnel

1,588

1,830

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 45

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層

Financial Instruments

The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial

本集團金融工具（不包括賬面值與公平值

instrument, other than those with carrying amounts that

大致相若的金融工具）的賬面值及公平值

reasonably approximate to fair values, are as follows:

載列如下：

Carrying amounts

Fair values

賬面值

公平值

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

二零二零年

二零一九年

二零二零年

二零一九年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

（未經審核）

（經審核）

Financial assets

金融資產

Equity investments

指定為按公平值計入

designated at fair

其他全面收益的

value through other

股本投資

comprehensive

income

204,658

207,689

204,658

207,689

Financial assets at

按公平值計入損益的

fair value through

金融資產

profit or loss

84,759

519,779

84,759

519,779

289,417

727,468

289,417

727,468

Financial liability

金融負債

Interest-bearing bank

計息銀行借款

borrowings

23,307

25,802

20,662

23,079

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

20,646

18,616

20,646

18,616

43,953

44,418

41,308

41,695

The Group's finance department headed by the finance

本集團旗下以財務經理為首的財務部負

manager is responsible for determining the policies and

責釐定金融工具公平值計量的政策及程

procedures for the fair value measurement of financial

序。財務部直接向財務總監報告。於各

instruments. The finance department reports directly to the

報告日期，財務部分析金融工具的價

chief financial officer. At each reporting date, the finance

值變動並釐定估值中適用的主要輸入數

department analyses the movements in the values of financial

據。估值由財務總監審核及批准。

instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the

valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the chief

financial officer.

The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are

金融資產及負債的公平值是按當前與自

included at the amount at which the instrument could be

願方交易（而非被迫或清盤出售）中可交

exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties,

換有關工具的金額列賬。估計該等按公

other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following

平值計量的金融資產及負債的公平值乃

methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair

使用以下的方法及假設：

values of those financial assets and liabilities measured at fair

value:

46 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層

Financial Instruments (continued)

級（續）

The fair values of equity investments designated at fair value

指定為按公平值計入其他全面收益的股

through other comprehensive income have been estimated

本投資之公平值採用市場法估算。倘最

using the market approach. If there is a recent deal regarding

近成交交易有關未上市投資，公平值乃

the unlisted investments, the fair values are estimated based

基於交易價估算。倘並無該等交易可供

on the dealing price. If there is no such deal to be referenced,

參考，董事將根據行業、規模、影響力

the directors will determine comparable public companies

及策略釐定可比較上市公司（同行），且

(peers) based on industry, size, leverage and strategy, and

就已確定的各可資比較公司計算適當的

calculates an appropriate price multiple, such as price to

價格倍數，如市賬率（「市賬率」）倍數。

book value ("P/B") multiple, for each comparable company

該倍數乃按可資比較公司之企業價值除

identified. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise

以淨資產所得。交易倍數隨後根據公司

value of the comparable company by net assets. The trading

特定情況及狀況就非流動性等因素予以

multiple is then discounted for considerations such as

貼現。貼現倍數適用於非上市股本投資

illiquidity based on company-specific facts and circumstances.

的相應淨資產以計量公平值。董事認

The discounted multiple is applied to the corresponding net

為，計入綜合財務狀況表的估值技術所

assets of the unlisted equity investments to measure the fair

產生的估計公平值以及計入其他全面收

value. The directors believe that the estimated fair values

益的公平值相關變動屬合理，而於報告

resulting from the valuation technique, which are recorded

期末的價值最為恰當。

in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the

related changes in fair values, which are recorded in other

comprehensive income, are reasonable, and that they were

the most appropriate values at the end of the reporting period.

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represent

按公平值計入損益的金融資產指由中國

wealth management products issued by banks in Mainland

內地銀行發行的理財產品。本集團根據

China. The Group has estimated their fair value by using a

具類似年期及風險的工具的市場利率，

discounted cash flow valuation model based on the market

採用貼現現金流量估值模型估算其公平

interest rates of instruments with similar terms and risks.

值。

The fair values of interest-bearing bank borrowings and lease

計息銀行借款及租賃負債的公平值乃透

liabilities have been calculated by discounting the expected

過使用具有類似條款、信貸風險及剩餘

future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments

到期時間的工具按目前適用之比率貼現

with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The

預期未來現金流量計算。本集團本身於

Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing bank

二零二零年六月三十日及二零一九年十

borrowings as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 was

二月三十一日的計息銀行借款的不履約

assessed to be insignificant.

風險被評定為並不重大。

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 47

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層

Financial Instruments (continued)

級（續）

Fair value hierarchy

公平值層級

The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement

下表顯示本集團金融工具的公平值計量

hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments:

層級：

Financial assets measured at fair value

按公平值計量的金融資產

30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

Fair value measurement categorised into

分類為以下層級之公平值計量

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

1

2

3

總計

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核）

Equity investments

指定為按公平值計入

designated at fair

其他全面收益的

value through other

股本投資

comprehensive

income

-

-

204,658

204,658

Financial assets at

按公平值計入損益的

fair value through

金融資產

profit or loss

-

-

84,759

84,759

-

-

289,417

289,417

31 December 2019

二零一九年十二月三十一日

Fair value measurement categorised into

分類為以下層級之公平值計量

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

1

2

3

總計

(US$'000)

(US$'000) (US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

Equity investments

指定為按公平值計入

designated at fair

其他全面收益的

value through other

股本投資

comprehensive

income

-

-

207,689

207,689

Financial assets at

按公平值計入損益的

fair value through

金融資產

profit or loss

-

-

519,779

519,779

-

-

727,468

727,468

48 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層

Financial Instruments (continued)

級（續）

Fair value hierarchy (continued)

公平值層級（續）

Financial assets measured at fair value (continued)

按公平值計量的金融資產（續）

During the period, there were no transfers of fair value

於期內，以上金融資產的第1級與第2

measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers

間並無公平值計量轉移，且第3級並無轉

into or out of Level 3 for the financial assets above (six months

入或轉出（截至二零一九年六月三十日止

ended 30 June 2019: nil).

六個月：無）。

The recurring fair value measurement for the Group's

本集團指定為按公平值計入其他全面收

equity investments designated at fair value through other

益的股本投資及按公平值計入損益的金

comprehensive income and financial assets at fair value

融資產的週期公平值計量乃使用二零二

through profit or loss, was made using significant unobservable

零年六月三十日的重大不可觀察輸入數

inputs (Level 3) as at 30 June 2020. Below is a summary of the

據（第3級）作出。下表為估值所用估值

valuation techniques used and the key inputs to the valuation:

技術及主要輸入數據概要：

Signicant

Valuation

unobservable

Sensitivity of fair value

technique

input

Range

to the input

重大不可觀察

公平值對輸入數據之

估值技術

輸入數據

範圍

敏感度

Equity investments

Valuation

Average P/B

2020:

5% (2019: 5%) increase/

designated at fair

multiples

multiple of peers

0.9x-5.0x

decrease would result in

value through other

2019:

increase/decrease in fair

comprehensive income

0.2x-5.5x

value by 5% (2019: 5%)

指定為按公平值計入其他

估值倍數

同業平均市賬率

二零二零年：

5%（二零一九年：5%）的增

全面收益的股本投資

0.9x-5.0x

減少將導致公平值

二零一九年：

增加減少5%（二零一九

0.2x-5.5x

年：5%

Discount for

2020:

5% (2019: 5%) increase/

illiquidity

20%-30%

decrease would result in

2019:

decrease/increase in fair

20%-30%

value by 5% (2019: 5%)

缺乏流通性的

二零二零年：

5%（二零一九年：5%）的增

折讓價

20%-30%

減少將導致公平值

二零一九年：

減少增加5%（二零一九

20%-30%

年：5%

Financial assets at

Discounted

Discount rate per

2020:

5% (2019: 5%) increase/

fair value through

cash flow

annum

3.00%

decrease would result in

profit or loss

method

2019:

decrease/increase in fair

3.55%-3.80%

value by 0.01% (2019:

0.02%)

按公平值計入損益的

貼現現金流量法 年貼現率

二零二零年：

5%（二零一九年：5%）的增

金融資產

3.00%

減少將導致公平值減

二零一九年：

增加0.01%（二零一九

3.55%-3.80%

年：0.02%

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 49

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公平值及公平值層

Financial Instruments (continued)

級（續）

Fair value hierarchy (continued)

公平值層級（續）

The movements in financial assets categorised into Level 3

期內分類為第3級的金融資產變動如下：

during the period are as follows:

Equity

investments

designated at

Financial

fair value

assets at

through other

fair value

comprehensive

through

income

prot or loss

指定為按公平值

按公平值

計入其他全面收益

計入損益的

的股本投資

金融資產

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

1 January 2020

二零二零年一月一日

207,689

519,779

Purchases

購買

-

738,163

Disposals

處置

-

(1,173,812)

Total gains recognised in the

於損益表確認計入其他收入及

statement of profit or loss

收益的收益總額

included in other income

and gains

-

5,112

Exchange realignment

匯兌調整

(3,031)

(4,483)

As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

於二零二零年六月三十日

（未經審核）

204,658

84,759

At 1 January 2019

於二零一九年一月一日

205,973

667,033

Purchases

購買

-

1,518,918

Disposals

處置

-

(1,535,350)

Total gains recognised in the

於損益表確認計入其他收入及

statement of profit or loss

收益的收益總額

included in other income

and gains

-

13,500

Exchange realignment

匯兌調整

(345)

(5,795)

As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

於二零一九年六月三十日

（未經審核）

205,628

658,306

50 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2020 二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

16. Share Option Scheme

16. 購股權計劃

The Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme")

本公司設有一項購股權計劃（「該計

for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible

劃」），旨在為對本集團業務成功作出貢

participants who contribute to the success of the Group's

獻的合資格參與者提供激勵及獎勵。

operations.

The Scheme includes two batches, which were effective on 4

該計劃分為兩批，分別於二零一五年九

September 2015 (the "2015 Options") and on 24 December

月四日（「二零一五年購股權」）及二零一

2018 (the "2018 Options"), respectively.

八年十二月二十四日（「二零一八年購股

權」）生效。

On 29 March 2019, 500,000 options were granted to the Chief

於二零一九年三月二十九日，500,000

Executive ("2018 Tranche A"). On 23 December 2019, 300,000

份購股權已授予最高行政人員（「二零一

options were granted to Directors and key management

八年A部分」）。於二零一九年十二月二

personnel ("2018 Tranche B") and 2,182,000 options were

十三日，300,000份購股權已授予董事

granted to other employees ("2018 Tranche C").

及主要管理人員（「二零一八年B部分」）

2,182,000份購股權已授予其他僱員

（「二零一八年C部分」）。

2015 Options

二零一五年購股權

The following share options were outstanding under the 2015

以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一五年

Options during the period:

購股權行使：

Number of

options

'000

購股權數目

千份

At 1 January 2020

於二零二零年一月一日

13,947

Exercised during the period

期內行使

(4,415)

At 30 June 2020

於二零二零年六月三十日

9,532

2018 Options

二零一八年購股權

The following share options were outstanding under the 2018

以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一八年

Options during the period:

購股權行使：

Number of

options

'000

購股權數目

千份

At 1 January 2020

於二零二零年一月一日

35,811

Forfeited during the period

期內沒收

(320)

At 30 June 2020

於二零二零年六月三十日

35,491

2020年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2020 51

30 June 2020
二零二零年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

17. Event after the Reporting Period

17. 報告期後事項

There is no material subsequent event undertaken by the

本集團於二零二零年六月三十日後概無

Group after 30 June 2020.

發生任何重大期後事項。

18. Approval of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 August 2020.

18. 批准中期簡明綜合財務資料

中期簡明綜合財務資料已於二零二零年 八月十一日獲董事會批准及授權刊發。

52 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2020

其他披露資料

二零二零年六月三十日

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

購股權計劃

The Company adopted a share option scheme which

本公司採納一項購股權計劃，由二零一五年九月四日起生

became effective on 4 September 2015 and, unless

效，除非被註銷或修訂，否則購股權計劃將由該日期起七

cancelled or otherwise amended, will remain in

年內有效。於二零二零年六月三十日，本公司於購股權計

force for 7 years from that date. As of 30 June 2020,

劃項下共有45,022,996份未行使購股權，相當於該日期本

the Company had options for 45,022,996 shares

公司已發行股份約3.48%。下表載列截至二零二零年六月

outstanding under the share option scheme, which

三十日止六個月期間根據購股權計劃授予董事及其他承授

represented approximately 3.48% of the Company's

人的尚未行使的購股權的詳情及變動情況：

issued shares as of that date. The table below sets out

details of outstanding options granted to Directors and

other grantees under the share option scheme and transactions during the 6 months ended 30 June 2020:

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 53

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

Number of share options

購股權數目

Weighted

average

closing

price of the

options

immediately

before the

Cancelled

dates on

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

Vesting

Exercise

which the

Name or

during

during

during

during

during

Outstanding

Outstanding

period

price of

options

category of

Granted on Granted on Granted on Granted on

the year

the year

the year

the year

the year

during

during

during

on

on

of share

Exercise period

share

were

participants

04.09.2015

24.12.2018

29.03.2019

23.12.2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

the period

the period

the period

01.01.2020

30.06.2020

options

of share options

options

exercised

緊接期權

二零一八年

二零一九年

二零一九年

行使日期

二零一五年

十二月

三月

十二月

二零二零年

二零二零年

之前的

參與者之

九月四日

二十四日

二十九日

二十三日

二零一五年

二零一六年

二零一七年

二零一八年

二零一九年

一月一日

六月三十日

購股權之

購股權之

加權平均

姓名或類別

授出

授出

授出

授出

註銷

註銷

註銷

註銷

註銷

期內行使

期內註銷

期內失效

尚未行使

尚未行使

歸屬期間

購股權之行使期

行使價

收市價格

Directors

董事

Mr. Takayuki

119,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

119,,000

119,000

(1)

04.09.2017-

HK$6.912

-

Morita

03.09.2022

6.912

-

森田隆之先生

二零一七年

九月四日至

港元

二零二二年

九月三日

-

80,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

80,000

80,000

(2)

24.12.2020-

HK$15.056

-

23.12.2025

15.056

-

二零二零年

十二月二十四日

港元

至二零二五年

十二月二十三日

Mr. Junjun

-

-

500,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

500,000

500,000

(3)

29.03.2021-

HK$18.400

-

Tang

28.03.2026

18.400

-

唐均君先生

二零二一年

三月二十九日至

港元

二零二六年

三月二十八日

Other

30,131,000

-

-

-

(130,000)

(1,458,000)

(1,353,399)

(754,595)

(58,000)

4,415,031

-

-

13,828,027

9,412,996

(4)

04.09.2017-

HK$6.912

HK$21.356

employees

03.09.2022

其他僱員

二零一七年

6.912

21.356港元

九月四日至

港元

二零二二年

九月三日

-

34,420,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,635,000)

-

-

(305,000)

32,785,000

32,480,000

(5)

24.12.2020-

HK$15.056

-

23.12.2025

15.056

-

二零二零年

十二月二十四日至

港元

二零二五年

十二月二十三日

-

-

-

2,482,000

-

-

-

-

(36,000)

-

-

(15,000)

2,446,000

2,431,000

(6)

23.12.2021-

HK$17.952

-

22.12.2026

17.952

-

二零二一年

十二月二十三日至

港元

二零二六年

十二月二十二日

In aggregate

30,250,000

34,500,000

500,000

2,482,000

(130,000)

(1,458,000)

(1,353,399)

(754,595)

(1,729,000)

4,415,031

-

(320,000)

49,758,027

45,022,996

總數

54 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日

* Vesting period of share options

*

購股權之歸屬期間

(1)

One third of the options shall vest on each of 4

(1)

期權的三分之一將分別於二零一七年九月四日、二零一八

September 2017, 4 September 2018 and 4 September

年九月四日及二零一九年九月四日歸屬

2019

(2)

One fourth of the options shall vest on each of 24

(2)

期權的四分之一將分別於二零二零年十二月二十四日、二

December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022

零二一年十二月二十四日、二零二二年十二月二十四日及

and 24 December 2023

二零二三年十二月二十四日歸屬

(3)

One fourth of the options shall vest on each of 29 March

(3)

期權的四分之一將分別於二零二一年三月二十九日、二零

2021, 29 March 2022, 29 March 2023 and 29 March

二二年三月二十九日、二零二三年三月二十九日及二零二

2024

四年三月二十九日歸屬

(4)

One third of the options shall vest on each of 4

(4)

期權的三分之一將分別於二零一七年九月四日、二零一八

September 2017, 4 September 2018 and 4 September

年九月四日及二零一九年九月四日歸屬

2019

(5)

For employees at or above the level of the vice president,

(5)

副總裁或以上級別的僱員而言，期權的四分之一將分別於

one fourth of the options shall vest on each of 24

二零二零年十二月二十四日、二零二一年十二月二十四

December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022

日、二零二二年十二月二十四日及二零二三年十二月二十

and 24 December 2023; for the other employees, one

四日歸屬；其他僱員而言，期權的三分之一將分別於二零

third of the options shall vest on each of 24 December

二零年十二月二十四日、二零二一年十二月二十四日及二

2020, 24 December 2021 and 24 December 2022

零二二年十二月二十四日歸屬

(6)

For employees at or above the level of the vice president,

(6)

副總裁或以上級別的僱員而言，期權的四分之一將分別於

one fourth of the options shall vest on each of 23

二零二一年十二月二十三日、二零二二年十二月二十三

December 2021, 23 December 2022, 23 December 2023

日、二零二三年十二月二十三日及二零二四年十二月二十

and 23 December 2024; for the other employees, one

三日歸屬；其他僱員而言，期權的三分之一將分別於二零

third of the options shall vest on each of 23 December

二一年十二月二十三日、二零二二年十二月二十三日及二

2021, 23 December 2022 and 23 December 2023

零二三年十二月二十三日歸屬

*

Cancelled during the year 2017: Including Cancelled and

*

於二零一七年註銷：包括於二零一七年已註銷及失效。

Lapsed during the year 2017.

*

Cancelled during the year 2018: Including Cancelled and

*

於二零一八年註銷：包括於二零一八年已註銷及失效。

Lapsed during the year 2018.

*

Cancelled during the year 2019: Including Cancelled and

*

於二零一九年註銷：包括於二零一九年已註銷及失效。

Lapsed during the year 2019.

Please refer to note 16 of the Notes to the Interim

進一步詳情請參閱中期簡明綜合財務資料附註16

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for

further details.

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 55

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S OWNERSHIP IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY

As of 30 June 2020, except as disclosed below, none of the Directors nor the Chief Executive of the Company had any ownership and short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of SFO), as recorded in the register kept under section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") contained in the Listing Rules.

董事及最高行政人員於本公司股份及相關 股份的權益

於二零二零年六月三十日，除下文披露者外，概無本公司 董事及最高行政人員於本公司或任何相聯法團（定義見證 券及期貨條例第XV部）的股份、相關股份或債權證中擁有 載入根據證券及期貨條例第352條須予存置的登記冊內的 任何權益及淡倉，或按照上市規則所載上市發行人董事進 行證券交易的標準守則（「標準守則」）須知會本公司及聯交 所的任何權益及淡倉。

Number of

underlying shares

Approximate

held in

percentage of

Name of Director

Capacity

long position (1)

ownership

以好倉持有的

董事姓名

身份

相關股份數目(1)

概約權益百分比

Mr. Junjun Tang

Beneficial owner

唐均君先生

實益擁有人

500,000

0.04%

Mr. Takayuki Morita

Beneficial owner

森田隆之先生

實益擁有人

199,000

0.02%

Note:

附註：

(1) Long position in the underlying shares of the Company

(1) 按購股權計劃授出的購股權項下於本公司相關股份的好

under share options granted pursuant to the Share

倉。有關二零二零年一月一日及二零二零年六月三十日的

Option Scheme. Please refer to page 53 for particulars

尚未行使的購股權的詳情，請參閱第53頁。

of outstanding options as of 1 January 2020 and 30 June

2020 respectively.

56 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS'

主要股東及其他人士於本公司股份和相關

AND OTHER PERSONS' OWNERSHIP

股份的權益

IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING

SHARES OF THE COMPANY

As of 30 June 2020, persons other than a Director or

於二零二零年六月三十日，除本公司董事或最高行政人員

Chief Executive of the Company, having ownership

外，於本集團股份及相關股份中擁有5%或以上權益或淡

of 5% or more or short positions in the shares and

倉的人士如下：

underlying shares of the Group, were as follows:

Approximate

percentage of

aggregate

ownership

Capacity and

Number of

in issued share

Substantial shareholders

nature of ownership

shares held

capital*

佔已發行股本

權益總額的

主要股東

身份及權益性質

持有股份數目

概約百分比*

Shanghai Hua Hong International, Inc.

Legal and Beneficial owner

350,401,100(1)

27.09%

(Hua Hong International) (2)

(2)

法定及實益擁有人

上海華虹國際有限公司（華虹國際）

Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd.

Interest in a controlled corporation

350,401,100(1)

27.09%

(Huahong Group) (2)

(2)

受控制法團權益

上海華虹（集團）有限公司（華虹集團）

INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. (INESA) (2)

Interest in a controlled corporation

350,401,100(1)

27.09%

(2)

受控制法團權益

上海儀電（集團）有限公司（儀電集團）

Sino-Alliance International, Ltd.

Legal and Beneficial owner

160,545,541(1)(3)

12.41%

(Sino-Alliance International)

法定及實益擁有人

Sino-Alliance International, Ltd.

Interest in a controlled corporation

34,919,354(1)

2.70%

(Sino-Alliance International)

受控制法團權益

Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. (SAIL)

Interest in a controlled corporation

545,865,995(1)(4)

42.21%

上海聯和投資有限公司（上海聯和）

受控制法團權益

Xinxin (Hongkong) Capital Co., Limited

Legal and beneficial owner

242,398,925

18.74%

鑫芯（香港）投資有限公司

法定及實益擁有人

Xun Xin (Shanghai) Investment Co., Ltd.

Interest in a controlled corporation

242,398,925

18.74%

巽鑫（上海）投資有限公司

受控制法團權益

China Integrated Circuit Industry

Interest in a controlled corporation

242,398,925

18.74%

Investment Fund Co., Ltd.

國家集成電路產業投資基金股份有限公司

受控制法團權益

NEC Corporation

Legal and beneficial owner

99,038,800(1)

7.66%

法定及實益擁有人

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 57

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' OWNERSHIP IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (continued)

Notes:

  1. Long positions in the shares of the Company.
  2. Hua Hong International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong Group. As of 30 June 2020, Huahong Group was 81.34% owned by SAIL. Therefore SAIL was deemed to be the beneficial owner of all the Shares in which Huahong Group is the beneficial owner by virtue of Part XV of the SFO.
  3. Including 3,084 shares held in escrow by Sino-Alliance International pursuant to an escrow arrangement.
  4. In addition to the 350,401,100 Shares (27.09%) it indirectly held through Hua Hong International, SAIL indirectly held beneficial ownership in the Company through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Sino-Alliance International.
  • The percentages are calculated based on the total number of issued shares of the Company as of 30 June 2020, i.e., 1,293,234,591 shares.

Except as disclosed above, so far as is known to any of the Directors and Chief Executive of the Company, as of 30 June 2020, no other person or corporation had any beneficial ownership or short positions in any shares or underlying shares of the Company which was recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

GEARING RATIO

The Group monitors capital using a gearing ratio, which is net debt divided by total equity plus net debt. The Group includes, within net debt, trade payables, other payables and accruals, interest-bearing bank borrowings, lease liabilities and amounts due to related parties, less cash and cash equivalents. The Group's gearing ratio as at 30 June 2020 was -9.92% (31 December 2019: -2.14%).

58 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

主要股東及其他人士於本公司股份和相關 股份的權益（續）

附註：

  1. 於本公司股份中的好倉。
  2. 華虹國際為華虹集團的全資子公司。於二零二零年六月三 十日，華虹集團由上海聯和擁有81.34%股權。根據證券及 期貨條例第XV部，上海聯和被視為於有關股份中擁有權益。
  3. Sino-AllianceInternational股數包含因託管安排而代為持有 3,084股股份。
  4. 除透過華虹國際間接持有350,401,100 股股份(27.09%)
    外，上海聯和透過四家全資子公司包括Sino-AllianceInternational間接持有本公司權益。
  • 百分比乃按本公司於二零二零年六月三十日已發行 的股份總數（即1,293,234,591股股份）計算。

除上文披露者外，就本公司董事及最高行政人員所知，於 二零二零年六月三十日，概無本公司董事或最高行政人員 以外的其他人士或法團於本公司任何股份或相關股份中有 任何權益或淡倉並已記入根據證券及期貨條例第336條本 公司須予存置的記錄冊內。

買賣或贖回證券

截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間，本公司或其任 何子公司概無買賣或贖回本公司任何上市證券。

資產負債比率

本集團以資產負債比率監控資本，資產負債比率按淨負債 除以權益總額加淨負債計算。本集團將貿易應付款項、其 他應付款項及暫估費用、計息銀行借款、租賃負債以及應 付關聯方款項扣除現金及現金等價物計入淨負債。於二零 二零年六月三十日，本集團的資產負債比率為-9.92%（二零一九年十二月三十一日：-2.14%）。

CHARGES ON GROUP ASSETS

As at 30 June 2020, certain of Group's property, plant and equipment with a net carrying value of US$22,763,000 (31 December 2019: US$25,059,000) and right-of-use assets of US$5,261,000 (31 December 2019: US$5,445,000) were pledged to banks to secure the Group's banking facilities.

Pledged deposits with a carrying value of US$739,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$749,000) were pledged to secure the issuance of letters of credit.

Other pledged deposits with a carrying value of US$27,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$27,000) were pledged to secure the payment of dividends to shareholders.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日

抵押集團資產

於二零二零年六月三十日，本集團賬面淨值為22,763,000 美元（二零一九年十二月三十一日：25,059,000美元）的若 干物業、廠房及設備及賬面淨值為5,261,000美元（二零一 九年十二月三十一日：5,445,000美元）的使用權資產已抵 押予銀行以取得本集團的銀行信貸融資。

於二零二零年六月三十日，已抵押賬面值為739,000美元 （二零一九年十二月三十一日：749,000美元）的已抵押存 款以獲發行信用證。

於二零二零年六月三十日，已抵押賬面值為27,000美元 （二零一九年十二月三十一日：27,000美元）的其他已抵押 存款，以向股東支付股息。

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 59

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

PERFORMANCE OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS AND FVTPL

The table below sets out the breakdown of the performance in respect of the Equity Investments and FVTPL during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.

股權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現

下表載列截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間有關股 權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現詳情。

Principal guaranteed

structured deposits

and wealth

Shanghai

management products

Huali

QST

purchased from banks

從銀行購買的保本的

上海華力

矽睿科技

結構性存款和理財產品

(USD'000)

(USD'000)

(USD'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

Initial investment cost

229,133

1,704

84,752

初始投資成本

Book value at the beginning of the period

205,344

2,345

519,779

於期初之賬面值

Purchases

-

-

738,163

購買

Redemption

-

-

(1,173,812)

贖回

Changes in fair value

-

-

5,112

公平值變動

Exchange realignment

(2,997)

(34)

(4,483)

匯兌調整

Book value at the end of the period

202,347

2,311

84,759

於期末之賬面值

Percentage of shares*

6.3428%

2.18%

N/A

股份百分比*

Size compared to the total assets

5.7%

0.1%

2.4%

與資產總值比較之規模

  • refers to the percentage of shares held by the Company in Shanghai Huali and QST respectively

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not dispose of any shares in Shanghai Huali or QST. Increases in the fair value of the Company's equity investment in Shanghai Huali and QST were Nil.

Shanghai Huali was established in 2010. As an industry-leading IC wafer foundry company, Shanghai Huali has advanced process technologies and offers comprehensive solutions. It is devoted to providing one-stop wafer foundry technical services for process technology nodes from 65/55nm to 28/22nm for design companies, IDM companies and other system companies. Shanghai Huali has two 12-inchfully-automated wafer fabs in China.

  • 分別指本公司於上海華力及矽睿科技所持股份之百分比

截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間，本集團並未出 售上海華力或矽睿科技之任何股份。本公司於上海華力及 矽睿科技股權投資之公平值增值為零。

上海華力起步於2010年。作為行業內領先的積體電路晶 片製造企業，上海華力擁有先進的工藝制程和完備的解決 方案，專注於為設計公司、IDM公司及其他系統公司提供 65/55納米至28/22納米不同技術節點的一站式晶片製造技 術服務。上海華力在中國有兩座12吋全自動晶圓工廠。

60 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

PERFORMANCE OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS AND FVTPL (continued)

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the book value of the Company's equity investment has decreased by US$2,997,000 due to depreciation of the RMB. Overall, Shanghai Huali continued steady development in 2020. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the performance of Shanghai Huali during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, has been in line with its expectations.

QST is committed to the research and development of high performance sensors, emerging sensors and intelligent sensor systems for the internet-of-things, and industrial and automobile applications. In 2018, QST was awarded the Top 10 MEMS Enterprises of China. Similar to the investment in Shanghai Huali, the increase of exchange rate has caused a foreign currency statement loss of around US$34,000. As the business of QST is still in its early development stage, the Board is of the view that the performance and strategic planning of QST during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 have been consistent with its expectations.

With respect to of the FVTPL, the Products are generally principal-protected,short-term and low-risk investment products offering a better interest rate than prevailing rates. Their fair value increased by US$5,112,000 during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Their performance in the period tracks the expected rate of return as contained in the terms and conditions of these financial products and are in line with the management expectations.

The Company confirms that it has complied with the accounting policy of investments and other financial assets (policies under HKFRS 9 applicable from 1 January 2018) as contained in the interim report of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.

The Company expects the future prospects of the aforementioned investments to be largely in line with that over the past period. No significant changes in investment strategy or source of funding are expected for the coming year.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日

股權投資及按公平值計入損益之表現（續）

截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間，由於人民幣貶 值，本公司股權投資賬面值減少2,997,000美元。總體而 言，二零二零年上海華力穩步發展。因此，董事會認為， 上海華力於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間之表 現符合預期。

矽睿科技致力於研發用於物聯網以及工業及汽車應用的優 質傳感器、新興傳感器及智能傳感器系統。二零一八年， 矽睿科技被評為中國十大MEMS企業。與於上海華力投資 類似，匯率上升導致外幣報表虧損約34,000美元。由於矽 睿科技業務仍處於早期發展階段，董事會認為矽睿科技於 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間的表現及戰略規 劃符合預期。

就按公平值計入損益的產品而言，該等產品通常為保本型 短期低風險投資產品，其利率高於現行利率。該等產品於 截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間的公平值增加 5,112,000美元。該等金融產品於期內的表現與其條款及 條件所載的預期回報率一致，且符合管理層的預期。

本公司確認，其已遵守本公司截至二零二零年六月三十日 止六個月期間的中報所載的投資及其他金融資產之會計政 策（根據香港財務報告準則第9號自二零一八年一月一日 起適用的政策）。

本公司預期上述投資的未來前景將與去年同期基本一致， 且投資策略或資金來源預計於來年不會發生重大變動。

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 61

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES

As of 30 June 2020, the company had approximately 5,500 employees in the People's Republic of China and overseas (30 June 2019: approximately 4,700). The Company's remuneration policy is reviewed periodically and determined by reference to the analysis on market competitiveness, company performance, and individual qualifications and performance. Staff benefits include medical schemes, mandatory social insurance and provident fund etc.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE DEED OF NON-COMPETITION AND DEED OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL

Huahong Group, SAIL and INESA, being controlling shareholders of the Company, entered into a deed of non-competition (the"Deed of Non-competition") dated 23 September 2014, details of which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Deed of Non-competition" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 October 2014 (the "Prospectus"). In addition, Huahong Group and SAIL entered into a deed of right of first refusal (the "Deed of Right of First Refusal") dated 10 June 2014, details of which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Right of First Refusal" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Prospectus. As of 30 June 2020, the Company has reviewed the written declaration from each of the controlling shareholders mentioned above on their compliance with their commitments under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be). The Independent Non-Executive Directors have reviewed the status of compliance and confirmed that all the commitments under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be) have been complied with by the relevant parties.

62 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

僱員及薪酬政策

於二零二零年六月三十日，本公司於中華人民共和國及海 外擁有約5,500名僱員（二零一九年六月三十日：約4,700 名）。本公司定期審視薪酬政策，該政策乃參考市場競爭 性分析、公司業績表現及員工勝任技能與工作績效釐定。 員工福利包括醫療計劃、強制性社會保險及公積金等。

遵守不競爭契據及優先購買權契據

本公司的控股股東華虹集團、上海聯和及儀電集團訂立日 期為二零一四年九月二十三日的不競爭契據（「不競爭契 據」），詳情載於日期為二零一四年十月三日的本公司招股 章程（「招股章程」）「與控股股東的關係」一節中「不競爭承 諾」一段。另外，華虹集團和上海聯和亦訂立日期為二零 一四年六月十日的優先購買權契據（「優先購買權契據」）， 詳情載於招股章程「與控股股東的關係」一節中「優先購買 權」一段。本公司於截至二零二零年六月三十日止已覆核 上述各控股股東有關他們遵守不競爭契據及優先購買權契 據（視情況而定）內承諾的書面聲明。獨立非執行董事已覆 核遵守情況，並確認不競爭契據及優先購買權契據（視情 況而定）下的全部承諾均獲有關訂約方遵守。

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of its shareholders and enhancing corporate value and accountability.

The Board is of the view that the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2020 其他披露資料 二零二零年六月三十日

企業管治

本公司致力保持企業管治在高水平，以保障股東權益及提 升企業價值及問責性。

董事會認為，本公司於截至二零二零年六月三十日止六個 月期間一直遵守上市規則附錄十四所載的企業管治守則內 的守則條文。

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SECURITIES

董事進行證券交易之行為守則

TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted a code of conduct

本公司已採納董事進行證券交易之行為守則（「該守則」），

regarding the Directors' securities transactions on terms

而該守則的有關條款不低於上市規則附錄十所載上市發行

no less exacting than the required standard set out in

人董事進行證券交易的標準守則所規定的標準。本公司已

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors

向所有董事作特定查詢，每位董事均已書面確認其於截至

of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing

二零二零年六月三十日止六個月期間遵守該守則所載的必

Rules (the "Code"). Having made specific enquiries of

守標準。

all Directors, the Company has received their written

confirmation that they have complied with the required

standard as set forth in the Code throughout the six

months ended 30 June 2020.

2020年中期報告 Interim Report 2020 63

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2020

二零二零年六月三十日

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee, comprising one Non-executive Director and two Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, has reviewed and approved the unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and has discussed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, internal controls and financial reporting matters.

PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY

The interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 containing information required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules will be dispatched to shareholders and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.huahonggrace.com) in due course.

By Order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

64 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

審核委員會

由本公司一位非執行董事及兩位獨立非執行董事組成之審 核委員會已審閱及批准本集團截至二零二零年六月三十日 止六個月的未經審核業績，並已與管理層就本集團採納的 會計政策及常規、內部監控及財務報告相關事宜進行討 論。

於聯交所及本公司網站刊發中期報告

載有上市規則附錄十六所規定資料的截至二零二零年六 月三十日止六個月的中期報告，將於適當時候寄發予股 東及於聯交所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)和本公司網站

(www.huahonggrace.com)刊載。

承董事會命

華虹半導體有限公司 張素心先生

主席兼執行董事

www.huahonggrace.com

