HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(1347)
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Notification of Board Meeting

03/15/2021 | 12:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1347)

Notification of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at 288 Halei Road, Shanghai at 10:30 am for the following purposes:

  • 1. to consider and approve the publication of the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020;

  • 2. to consider the payment of dividend, if any;

  • 3. to consider the closure of the Register of Members, if necessary;

  • 4. to consider the convening of the forthcoming annual general meeting; and

  • 5. to transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

Shanghai, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman) Junjun Tang (President)

Non-executive Directors Guodong Sun

Jing Wang Jun Ye

Independent Non-executive Directors Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
