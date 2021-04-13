Log in
Hua Hong Semiconductor : PROXY FORM Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 May 2021

04/13/2021 | 12:15am EDT
HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

PROXY FORM

Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 May 2021

I/We

of

being shareholder

of

shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") hereby

appoint (Note 1)

of

e-mail address (Note 6)

or failing him/her the duly appointed Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, 13 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Kowloon Shangri-La Hong Kong, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong and at any adjournment thereof and, in particular, to vote in respect of the undermentioned resolutions as indicated:

Resolutions

FOR

AGAINST

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company

and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") and the auditors for the

year ended 31 December 2020

2.

To re-elect Mr. Suxin Zhang as an Executive Director

3.

To re-elect Mr. Stephen Tso Tung Chang as an Independent Non-Executive Director

4.

To re-elect Mr. Long Fei Ye as an Independent Non-Executive Director

5.

To re-elect Mr. Guodong Sun as a Non-Executive Director

6.

To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the respective Directors'

remuneration

7.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration

8.

To approve the general mandate to repurchase issued shares of the Company

9.

To approve the general mandate to allot and issue additional shares of the Company

10.

To approve the extension of general mandate to allot and issue the shares repurchased by the

Company

As witness my/our hand this

day of

2021

Signature(s) (Note 4)

shareholder(s) of the Company

Notes:

  1. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder is entitled to appoint a proxy of his own choice to attend and vote instead of him. If such an appointment is made, delete the words "or failing him the duly appointed Chairman of the Annual General Meeting" and insert the name and address of the person appointed as proxy in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will act as your proxy.
  2. Please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space beside each of the resolutions how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed but without any indication, the proxy will vote for or against the resolutions or will abstain at his discretion at the meeting.
  3. In the case of joint holders of a share in the Company, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.
  4. If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same.
  5. To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or via the designated URL (https://emeeting.tricor.hk/#/500) by using the username and password provided on the notification letter sent by the Company on 13 April 2021, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or adjourned meeting as the case may be or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of the meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll. In the event that you attend the meeting (including via the online meeting) after having lodged this proxy form, this proxy form will be deemed to have been revoked.
  6. Registered shareholders are requested to provide a valid email address of his or her proxy (except appointment of "The Chairman of the Meeting") for the proxy to receive the login and access code to participate online to the e-Meeting System.

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 952 M - -
Net income 2020 86,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 99,0x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 8 263 M 8 262 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,54x
EV / Sales 2021 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 138
Free-Float 50,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Junjun Tang President & Executive Director
Su Xin Zhang Chairman
Tso Tung Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwai Huen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Long Fei Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED12.27%8 499
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.15%556 094
NVIDIA CORPORATION16.50%357 120
INTEL CORPORATION37.01%277 978
BROADCOM INC.10.79%198 063
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED19.07%180 384
