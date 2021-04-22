Log in
    2552   KYG4644K1022

HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD.

(2552)
Hua Medicine Shanghai : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021

04/22/2021 | 06:38am EDT
HUA MEDICINE

華領醫藥

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2552)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021

I/We(Note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of shares of US$0.001 each in the issued share capital of Hua Medicine (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of

the meeting(Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at the Company's headquarter in Shanghai at 2 Building, No. 36, Xuelin Road, Pudong, Shanghai on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick ("") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the

directors and auditors for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2(a).

To re-elect Dr. Li CHEN as executive director of the Company.

2(b).

To re-elect Mr. Junling LIU as independent non-executive director of the Company.

2(c).

To re-elect Mr. Yiu Wa Alec TSUI as independent non-executive director of the Company.

2(d).

To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as Company's auditor and to authorize the board of directors of the

Company to fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total

number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company not

exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the

capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company.

Date:

2021

Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy/more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  6. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.
  7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (i.e. not later than 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 (Hong Kong time)).
  8. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.
  9. References to time and dates in this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the AGM of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Hua Medicine published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD.
06:38aHUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held..
PU
06:32aHUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : (i) proposed re-election of retiring directors; (ii) pr..
PU
06:02aHUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Environment, Social and Governance Report 2020
PU
03/22HUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Grant of share options
PU
03/19HUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Trims 2020 Loss on Lower Expenses
MT
03/19HUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Milestone Development Achieved in Clinical Trials and C..
AQ
03/18HUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Annual results announcement for the year ended december..
PU
01/08HUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Grants 500,000 Share Options
MT
2020HUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Diabetes Drug Completes Phase III Trial
MT
2020HUA MEDICINE  : Successfully Completes Its Registration Phase III Trials; Announ..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -530 M -81,7 M -81,7 M
Net cash 2020 801 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 223 M 497 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,55 CNY
Last Close Price 3,39 CNY
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 181%
Spread / Lowest Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Li Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chien Cheng Lin CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Robert Taylor Nelsen Chairman
Yi Zhang Vice President-Clinical Research & Development
Fuxing Tang Chief Technology Officer & VP-Formulation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD.-29.88%497
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.94%83 576
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.02%56 879
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.00%53 195
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.41%52 747
BIONTECH SE98.48%39 078
