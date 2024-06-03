(1) Intensively made services mobile: Constantly improved mobile transaction platforms and provided the best services and experiences. The self-developed APP, Hua Nan e-Trading, was launched at the end of the year, marking a new milestone in the digital trading service of Hua Nan Securities.

(2) Deepening intelligent financial planning services: Constantly improved the mobile trading platform, with the three main focuses of "stock selection", "trading", and "service", and to develop a "one-stop" user experience and service. Plan to integrate the Hua Nan e-Trading with the "re-entrustment" product, the U.S., Hong Kong, and Japanese stock quotes, and enhance the trading and account functions of the U.S. stock market, continuing to build up "attractive services" and "brand styles".

(3) Via the big data system environment and analytical tools built by the financial holding group, the precise profiles of clients are established, to help the sales to understand the clients, and enhance the service quality, for the precise marketing.

(4) Integration of online and offline: Solving breakpoints and pain points in the customer's investment journey, enhancing the integrated marketing power of the business units and virtual channels, and cultivating the Internet advertisement at the same time, with the proper products and services to promote the HNSC 's products or services, for expanding the visibility of HNSC 's products or services.

(5) Implementation of competent authorities' open policies: In response to fintech development blueprint of the Financial Supervisory Commission, including financial data sharing, open securities and financial identification, constantly develop related financial applications and integrated businesses across businesses and fields, to provide investors with brand new and diverse financial services.

(6) Continuing to improve and enhance the building of the information security safeguard, for the purpose of lowering the operational risks, upgrading the business continuity ability of HNSC and providing investors with safer and more stable investment environment.

(7) In conjunction with the planning of digital transformation of financial holding for building a complete financial environment and the followings goals are gradually implementing:

A. Integration of re-entrustment products to enhance the diversity of the trading platform. B. Enhance customer satisfaction through outbound customer care.

C. Enhance digital marketing channels to increase brand exposure.

D. Deepen the social media engagement and word-of-mouth marketing.

E. Master FinTech development trends and plan for related technologies and services. F. Analyze user data to provide suitable marketing solutions and services.

G. Use business intelligence analysis platform for real-time performance management.

(8) Enhance American stock investment innovation services and compiled an "overview of American stock trends" investment strategy information, through the "American Stock Daily", "American Stock Evening News", "American Stock Weekly", the four major indexes and the S&P 11 major industries, so that investors can easily hold the investment opportunities in overseas markets.

(9) Enhance of ETF fundraising services and add a new fundraising channel on the wealth management platform to provide investors with a more convenient trading experience.