Hua Nan Financial : Announcement of HNFHC about the change of financial officer and corporate governance officer.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Financial officer and corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/25 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Wan-Lee Ju / Senior Vice President & General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department of HNCB & Senior Vice President & General Manager of Finance Department of HNFHC 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Shih-Wei Kuo / Vice President & Deputy General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department of HNCB 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):Retirement 6.Reason for the change:Retirement 7.Effective date:2022/07/29 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None