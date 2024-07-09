2024/07/08 Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in June 2024 Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in June 2024

HNFHC posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,591mn, after tax of NT$1,708mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was NT$14,448mn, and after tax was NT$11,215mn for the month ended June 2024. Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$0.82, book value per share was NT$15.24. Earnings breakdown by major subsidiaries： HNCB posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,228mn, after tax of NT$1,848mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was NT$12,769mn and after tax was NT$10,268mn for the month ended June 2024. Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.05, book value per share was NT$23.32.