2024/07/08
Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in June 2024 

HNFHC posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,591mn, after tax of
NT$1,708mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was
NT$14,448mn, and after tax was NT$11,215mn for the month ended June 2024.
Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$0.82, book value per share was NT$15.24.

Earnings breakdown by major subsidiaries：
HNCB posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,228mn, after tax of
NT$1,848mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was
NT$12,769mn and after tax was NT$10,268mn for the month ended June 2024.
Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.05, book value per share was
NT$23.32.

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2024