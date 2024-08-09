2024/08/08
Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in July 2024 

HNFHC posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$3,184mn, after tax of
NT$2,790mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was
NT$17,632mn, and after tax was NT$14,005mn for the month ended July 2024.
Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.03, book value per share was NT$15.50.

Earnings breakdown by major subsidiaries：
HNCB posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,587mn, after tax of
NT$2,265mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was
NT$15,357mn and after tax was NT$12,533mn for the month ended July 2024.
Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.28, book value per share was
NT$23.66.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 02:46:02 UTC.