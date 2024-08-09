2024/08/08 Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in July 2024 Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in July 2024

HNFHC posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$3,184mn, after tax of NT$2,790mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was NT$17,632mn, and after tax was NT$14,005mn for the month ended July 2024. Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.03, book value per share was NT$15.50. Earnings breakdown by major subsidiaries： HNCB posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,587mn, after tax of NT$2,265mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was NT$15,357mn and after tax was NT$12,533mn for the month ended July 2024. Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.28, book value per share was NT$23.66.