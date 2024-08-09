Hua Nan Financial : Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in July 2024
August 08, 2024 at 10:47 pm EDT
2024/08/08
Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in July 2024
HNFHC posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$3,184mn, after tax of
NT$2,790mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was
NT$17,632mn, and after tax was NT$14,005mn for the month ended July 2024.
Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.03, book value per share was NT$15.50.
Earnings breakdown by major subsidiaries：
HNCB posted a consolidated income before tax of NT$2,587mn, after tax of
NT$2,265mn for the month. Accumulated consolidated income before tax was
NT$15,357mn and after tax was NT$12,533mn for the month ended July 2024.
Year-to-date EPS after tax was NT$1.28, book value per share was
NT$23.66.
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based financial holding company principally engaged in the investment business and the management of investment business, including the personal financing and corporate financing services. The Companyâs primary businesses include the provision of corporate banking, consumer banking, financial trading, foreign exchange trading, electronic financing, trust and wealth management, securities brokerage, underwriting and proprietary business, fire insurance, flood insurance, automobile insurance, health insurance, trust investment, financial management consulting, capital investment and asset management businesses. The Company mainly operates the banking business segment and the other operations business segment.