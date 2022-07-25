Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the board of directors resolved the record date of dividends for fiscal 2021
07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
17:50:37
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the
board of directors resolved the record date of dividends
for fiscal 2021
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
A Stock Dividend NTD 0.79, total NTD 7,171,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/31
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.