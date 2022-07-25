Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the board of directors resolved the record date of dividends for fiscal 2021

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/25 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: A Stock Dividend NTD 0.79, total NTD 7,171,000,000 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/05 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/31 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None