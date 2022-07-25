Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
22.15 TWD   +0.23%
06:04aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the acquisition of HNCB the 1st issue of unsecured perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial bonds in 2022
PU
06:04aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the board of directors resolved the record date of dividends for fiscal 2021
PU
06:04aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement of HNFHC about the change of financial officer and corporate governance officer.
PU
Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the board of directors resolved the record date of dividends for fiscal 2021

07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 17:50:37
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the
board of directors resolved the record date of dividends
for fiscal 2021
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
A Stock Dividend NTD 0.79, total NTD 7,171,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/31
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
