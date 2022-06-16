Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the board resolved to establish "M&A Special Committee" and approve its organizational charter

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16 2.Name of the functional committees:M&A Special Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Jen-Shou Hsu (2)Yang-Cheng Lu (3)Hsin-Nan Chien 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Jen-Shou Hsu / Independent Director of Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. (2)Yang-Cheng Lu / Independent Director of Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. (3) Hsin-Nan Chien / Independent Director of Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:NA 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/16 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA