  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
23.05 TWD    0.00%
08:13aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the board resolved to establish "M&A Special Committee" and approve its organizational charter
PU
06/15HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSIM resolved the ex-dividend record date for distribution of cash dividend
PU
06/15HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities Investment Management Co., Ltd. resolutions of the shareholders meeting.
PU
Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the board resolved to establish "M&A Special Committee" and approve its organizational charter

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 20:03:47
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the
board resolved to establish "M&A Special Committee" and
approve its organizational charter
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16
2.Name of the functional committees:M&A Special Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Jen-Shou Hsu
(2)Yang-Cheng Lu
(3)Hsin-Nan Chien
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Jen-Shou Hsu / Independent Director of Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd.
(2)Yang-Cheng Lu / Independent Director of Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd.
(3) Hsin-Nan Chien / Independent Director of Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:NA
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/16
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50 998 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
Net income 2022 18 849 M 634 M 634 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 304 B 10 224 M 10 224 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,05 TWD
Average target price 20,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pau Chu Lo President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.73%10 224
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%155 497
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.68%71 823
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.8.82%64 106
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%61 166
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.54%50 946