Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the board resolved to establish "M&A Special Committee" and approve its organizational charter
06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
20:03:47
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNSC the
board resolved to establish "M&A Special Committee" and
approve its organizational charter
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16
2.Name of the functional committees:M&A Special Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Jen-Shou Hsu
(2)Yang-Cheng Lu
(3)Hsin-Nan Chien
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Jen-Shou Hsu / Independent Director of Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd.
(2)Yang-Cheng Lu / Independent Director of Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd.
(3) Hsin-Nan Chien / Independent Director of Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:NA
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/16
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
