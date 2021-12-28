Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Chairman election of the board of directors
12/28/2021 | 04:07am EST
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
16:58:35
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Chairman election of the
board of directors
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chao-Tang Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chao-Tang Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:The board of directors election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
