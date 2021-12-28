Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Chairman election of the board of directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chao-Tang Huang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chao-Tang Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:The board of directors election 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None