Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Chairman election of the board of directors

12/28/2021 | 04:07am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 16:58:35
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Chairman election of the
board of directors
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/12/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chao-Tang Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chao-Tang Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:The board of directors election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
