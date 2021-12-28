Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. regarding the disposal of right-of-use asset of Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): 5F., No.28, Zhongzheng Rd., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Number of surrendered trading units:104.4 pings Price per unit:The rent per ping is NT$1,000 per month Total amount of rent:NT$104,400 per month Right-of-use asset disposal amount:NT$1,670,400 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Counterparty of the transaction:Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd. Relationship to the Company:Related party 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Reason for selecting the related party as a counterparty to the transaction: Reduce the leased area at the current site Previous owner:NA Previous transfer date:NA Previous transfer amount:NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):NA 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Terms of delivery or payment:Monthly payment Lease period:2021/02/24~2023/06/30 (The unused space terminated on 2022/2/28 in advance) Contract restriction clauses and other important agreements:None 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: As decided by the Chairman, with the price per ping of the original lease as the reference basis. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:NA 11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Broker and broker's fee:NA 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: To reduce the unused space 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: NA 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:No 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None