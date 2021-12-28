Log in
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. regarding the disposal of right-of-use asset of Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.

12/28/2021 | 04:07am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 16:58:57
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Securities Co., Ltd. regarding the disposal of
right-of-use asset of Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
5F., No.28, Zhongzheng Rd., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Number of surrendered trading units:104.4 pings
Price per unit:The rent per ping is NT$1,000 per month
Total amount of rent:NT$104,400 per month
Right-of-use asset disposal amount:NT$1,670,400
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty of the transaction:Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Relationship to the Company:Related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for selecting the related party as a counterparty to the transaction:
Reduce the leased area at the current site
Previous owner:NA
Previous transfer date:NA
Previous transfer amount:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment:Monthly payment
Lease period:2021/02/24~2023/06/30 (The unused space terminated on 2022/2/28
in advance)
Contract restriction clauses and other important agreements:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
As decided by the Chairman, with the price per ping of the original lease as
the reference basis.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To reduce the unused space
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
