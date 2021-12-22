Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. the new chief information security officer

12/22/2021 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 17:43:33
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Securities Co., Ltd. the new chief information security
officer
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief information security officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Sheng-Chun Huang, Deputy General Manager of Information Department of Hua Nan
Securities Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):New appointment
6.Reason for the change:New appointment
7.Effective date:2021/12/23
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 09:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05:03aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities about the acqu..
PU
04:53aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. the ..
PU
12/20HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Ltd. the ..
PU
12/10HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated i..
PU
12/10HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HUA NAN COMMERCIAL BANK reports u..
PU
12/02HUA NAN FINANCIAL : 3Q2021 Highlights and Operating Review
PU
12/01HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB about Manila Branch was fine..
PU
11/29Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
11/25HUA NAN FINANCIAL : The consolidated financial statements of HNFHC for the nine months end..
PU
11/24HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB for the acquisition of Mille..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 873 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
Net income 2021 15 953 M 574 M 574 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 276 B 9 911 M 9 915 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,90 TWD
Average target price 15,88 TWD
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pau Chu Lo President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.54%9 911
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%157 618
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.77%74 907
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%63 689
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.35%54 755
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.05%53 569